FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — The Forsyth County Schools Teacher of the Year was announced at the Celebration of Excellence luncheon March 12 at Forsyth Conference Center in Cumming.
Nancy Roche, Board of Education chairwoman, proclaimed Jessica Younghouse the district’s 2020 Teacher of the Year.
“This is quite a humbling experience, something I never dreamed of,” Younghouse said. “I’m grateful to be among such extraordinary educators today and celebrate our accomplishments and our successes. Forsyth County is one of the best school systems in the state and I’m honored to represent you.”
Younghouse credited her support systems throughout her life, including friends, family and colleagues. She listed her husband, Scott, as her “number one cheerleader,” her daughter, Katherine, “a close second,” her parents, Mark and Cindy, “her first support system,” her mother-in-law, Sandy, her “advocate,” and her friends, colleagues, administration and principal for their daily support.
Her past inspired her present, Younghouse said, relating her struggles in education growing up. In her early academic career, she said, “I was a fixer-upper” like the home she and her husband remodeled. A reluctant reader who found math confusing, the Keene State alumna shared her painful experiences of elementary education.
“Third grade was the worst, and my first experience with a bully — my teacher,” she said. “I realized I was targeted and couldn’t realize why an adult, specifically my teacher, would target somebody that needed a little extra help with her learning.”
Middle school was no better, with condemning eyes as she exited her classroom. Classmates knew why they were staying and she knew why she was leaving, Younghouse said.
At the end of that year, she tested out of special education, she said.
“At that point I realized that intelligence is not fixed, and I adopted a growth mindset. I realized that with my perseverance and the help of my teachers, I could accomplish any goal,” Younghouse told the audience.
Teaching was something academic that Younghouse was good at, she said. She became focused on a grading scale for teachers, much like her students taking standardized testing. She became engrossed with a number and momentarily lost sight of the purpose, but quickly refocused on her students and their engagement.
“By focusing on them instead of a number, at that point, I was truly able to teach to my potential and become a distinguished teacher,” she said.
Younghouse was surrounded by her family at the luncheon, all beaming with pride.
“She puts so much effort into teaching, she’s always focused on her kids,” Scott Younghouse said of his wife of 17 years.
His mother, Sandy Matthews, echoed his words.
“She works so hard with everything she does for her classroom,” Matthews said. “They’ll come visit me, and here she comes with her bookbag. She never takes a day off. She’s grading papers, grading essays, she’s working all the time.”
Younghouse’s parents, too, were thrilled.
“She is the hardest working person that I know, she really is,” her mother, Cindy Santos, said. “Anything she does, she always excels.”
Younghouse’s father, Mark Santos, was overcome with emotion.
“You’ve got to say something, honey,” Cindy encouraged.
“She never ceases to amaze me,” Mark said of his daughter, taking several seconds to compose himself.
Younghouse explained her career choice philosophically.
“I want my students to improve their critical thinking skills, develop a passion for reading and really strengthen their writing, but I teach because I want to be part of their support system,” Younghouse said. “I want to be able to help them thrive and grow, be a small footnote in their success story, just like my teachers were for me.”
A teacher at North Forsyth since 2006, Younghouse earned a bachelor’s from Keene State College and her master’s from Piedmont College. Her teaching career began in 2001.
With the title comes many gifts, including a car courtesy of Andean Chevrolet which Younghouse said she’ll
