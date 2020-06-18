Yes, We're Open! | The Southern Porch

Owner: Chieco Family
About: The Southern Porch is a local family owned restaurant. We are so excited to be back to serve you. We serve breakfast, lunch and brunch. Open Tuesday thru Friday 9-2 and Saturday and Sunday 8-2. Enjoy a MEGA mimosa with chicken and waffles on either our covered porch patio or open air patio or limited inside dining.
Address of Business: 62 South Main Street, Alpharetta, GA
Phone: 470-448-1006
Website: www.porch62.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.