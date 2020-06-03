Yes, We're Open! | The Barre Code - Alpharetta

The Barre Code - Alpharetta

Owner: Ginger Ellington 

About: The Barre Code offers the most efficient results-driven fitness program focusing on cardio, strength training, and restoration. Our variety of classes, body-positive motivation, and custom music lead to a unique experience that has every client leaving stronger and more confident. All fitness levels welcome.

Address: 2500 Old Milton Pkwy, Suite 125, Alpharetta

Phone: 678-984-0722

Website: thebarrecode.com/studio/alpharetta/

Follow on Instagram: @barrecode_alpharetta       

