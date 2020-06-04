Yes, We're Open! | Structural Based Therapy

Owner: Dr. Michael Maiorino
About: Chiropractic Practice with an emphasis on acoustic wave therapy and Class IV Laser treatment for the relief of Peripheral Neuropathy, tendonitis (Achellies/elbow/knee/shoulder), neck and low back pain that has not responded to medical care. In addition, Dr. Maiorino offers traditional hands on chiropractic manipulation, manual therapy and physiotherapy modalities.
Address of Business: 3719 Old Alabama Road STE. 400A, Johns Creek GA 30022. 1708 Peachtree Street NW STE 109 Atlanta, GA 30309
Phone: 6784694133
Website: structuralbasedtherapy.com
Follow on Facebook: @sbtalpharetta
Follow on Instagram: @structural_based_therapy
