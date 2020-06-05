Yes, We're Open! | Six Bridges Brewing

Six Bridges Brewing

Owner: Charles and Clay Gridley

About: Johns Creek’s first & only craft brewery, and Georgia’s first & only Father-Son brewery! Offering a full spectrum of brews, from traditional lagers to hazy IPAs and fruited sours.  LOCAL. UNFILTERED. PASSION.

Address of Business: 11455 Lakefield Dr Suite 300

Johns Creek, GA 30097

Phone: 4705454199

Website: sixbridgesbrewing.com

Follow on Facebook: @sixbridgesbrewing

Follow on Instagram: @6bridgesbrewing

