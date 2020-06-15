Yes, We're Open! | Mercantile Social

Owner: Chieco Family

About: Mercantile Social is a small family owned restaurant. We are so excited to be back serving your favorite smoking old fashions!  New drink menu!  New smoking dinner menu!  Limited dining upstairs with live music - reservations recommended due to limited space. June special: Lobster rolls are back only $19   

Address of Business: 20 N Main Street Alpharetta GA 30009  

Phone: 470-242-5317

Website: www.mercantilesocial.com

Follow on instagram, twitter or facebook

