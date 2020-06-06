Yes, We're Open! | Medical Fitness & Wellness Group

Owner: Mike Hardy
About: We are a fully integrated wellness facility. We provide Personal Training (virtual and on-site), Corrective Exercise, Massage, Stretching, Medical Exercise for Stroke, Multiple Sclerosis, Parkinson’s, as well as a nutrition program for weight loss and diabetes prevention/management.
Address of Business: 10700 Medlock Bridge Road, Johns Creek
Phone: 7706234078
Website: www.excercise4prevention.com
Follow on Instagram: @medfitgroup
