Yes, We're Open! | Medical Fitness & Wellness Group

Owner: Mike Hardy

About: We are a fully integrated wellness facility. We provide Personal Training (virtual and on-site), Corrective Exercise, Massage, Stretching, Medical Exercise for Stroke, Multiple Sclerosis, Parkinson’s, as well as a nutrition program for weight loss and diabetes prevention/management.

Address of Business: 10700 Medlock Bridge Road, Johns Creek 

Phone: 7706234078

Website: www.excercise4prevention.com

Follow on Instagram: @medfitgroup

