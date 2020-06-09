Yes, We're Open! | Iroff & Son Jewelers

Owner: Brian Iroff GIA, G.G.
About: For 10 years...Iroff & Son Jewelers is the only jeweler Voted #1 in the greater North Fulton area. Discover the difference that working with an-winning family-owned jewelry store serving the greater Atlanta area since 1957.
Address of Business: 3960 Old Milton Parkway # 300 Alpharetta, GA 30005
Phone: 770-751-7222
Website: iroff.com
Follow on Facebook: IroffandSonJewelers
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.