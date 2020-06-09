Yes, We're Open! | Iroff & Son Jewelers

  • 0
  • 1 min to read
Iroff & Sons

Owner: Brian Iroff GIA, G.G.

About: For 10 years...Iroff & Son Jewelers is the only jeweler Voted #1 in the greater North Fulton area. Discover the difference that working with an-winning family-owned jewelry store serving the greater Atlanta area since 1957.

Address of Business: 3960 Old Milton Parkway # 300 Alpharetta, GA 30005

Phone: 770-751-7222 

Website: iroff.com

Follow on Facebook: IroffandSonJewelers

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.