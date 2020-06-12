Yes, We're Open! | Flatlands Bourbon and Bayou

Owner: Chieco Family
About: Flatlands is a family owned small restaurant. We are excited to be able to offer outside patio dining and limited inside dining again! Flatlands features fresh seafood, cajun options with daily specials. Stop by and see us!
Address of Business: 52B N Main Street Alpharetta GA 30009
Phone: 470-242-5458
Website: www.flatlands52.com
