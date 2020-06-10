Yes, We're Open! | BurgerFi

Owner: Ron & Terrie Altman
About: BurgerFi. Your go-to burger restaurant for good times and great food. Come enjoy our expanded, socially safe patio dining. Voted “BEST BURGER” six years running! Burgers, dogs, free range chicken, fresh cut fries & rings, Custard & Shakes, Wine and Beer.
Address of Business: 5475 Windward Parkway, Alpharetta
Phone: 770.817.4658
Website: www.Burgerfi.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.