Johns Creek, Ga. — Appen Media Group has welcomed a new intern to the newsroom.
Phoebe Liu, a Johns Creek resident for over 10 years, has joined the editorial staff for the fall and winter.
Liu would have been a junior at Yale University this semester but decided to take a semester off to stay in Johns Creek with family and work in various media-related jobs. She hopes to bring her enthusiasm for journalism — engaging with community members and telling their stories — to Appen Media.
“I’m incredibly grateful and excited to have this opportunity to engage with the community I grew up in, and to be able to talk to community leaders that shaped my life through all of middle and high school,” Liu said. “Getting to write for the wonderful organization that is Appen Media, especially at a time when so many of us are so isolated due to pandemic restrictions, is really meaningful.”
A chance to write a story on a concert by one of her favorite artists was the hook that drew Liu into journalism, she said. Since then, she has become heavily involved in her college paper and currently serves as one of its managing editors, in addition to working part-time on the growth team at the Sacramento-based McClatchy Company.
At Yale, Liu is a mathematics and computer science major and a member of the college’s education studies program. She is also an avid violinist, crossword puzzle enthusiast and occasional runner. Liu’s favorite part of her daily neighborhood runs is seeing all the copies of the Herald on her neighbors’ driveways.
During her time with Appen Media, Liu hopes to learn more about what it means to be a journalist and do what she can to serve the North Fulton community.
