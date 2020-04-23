Young umpire felled by illness leaves legacy

ALPHARETTA, Ga. — Charles Edward “Charlie” Strohecker loved the game of baseball, and he shared that love with everyone he met. When he died suddenly last year — all too soon at the age of 31 — he had already touched the lives of the many he came to know.
His greatest passion from childhood on had always been baseball. He was a star athlete in youth league, high school and college. But it went beyond that. He wanted to share that passion for the bat, ball and glove with everyone.
How much did he love the game? When he was only 13, and still very much a player, he became an umpire with the Alpharetta’s Youth Baseball Association. He did this while starring as a player in the Alpharetta Youth Baseball Association, playing on the 2000 12-year-old USSS Georgia state champion team and the 2004 14-year-old Travel Ball state champs.
After starring at Milton High School, he played college baseball at Georgia Southern University. He was a pitcher with promise until he blew out his arm. That injury changed his life.
In an attempt to come back from the injury, the team doctors prescribed a new, “safe,” painkiller called Oxycontin.
Like so many thousands, he took it in good faith only to get hooked. It was a battle he waged for years, but he won it.
However, the damage the opioids did to his body could not be undone. His one abiding consolation was he could still “stay in the game” as an umpire. Indeed, it is the abiding reason most men become umpires.
For Charlie, umpiring though was much more that calling balls and strikes. It was about instilling in young players his passion for the game. At his Wills Park memorial service last year, dozens of umpires — it is a close-knit fraternity — attended.
This year, before youth sports activities were canceled, umpires with the Alpharetta Youth Baseball Association planned to further honor their brother by having the initials “CS” stitched on the side of their caps.
David McMinn of the Georgia Officials Association and president of the Alpharetta Youth Baseball Association said even among umpires, Strohecker was a special guy.
“He had a can-do attitude about everything he did. His love of the game of baseball was enormous. And his enthusiasm for it was infectious,” McMinn said. “If something was going wrong or problems came up, it was always Charlie who calmed everyone down and got them playing again.”
McMinn was not alone in noticing Strohecker’s leadership qualities, evident even as a young youth league player. Then, when he got sick and was hospitalized, he was still an inspiration to the other guys. He lobbied for a bench for the umpires to have a place they could gather, rest and talk between games.
He lobbied for scholarships for players whose parents couldn’t afford mitts, equipment or fees.
“He thought every boy should have the opportunity play baseball,” McMinn said.
Perhaps what impressed his umpire brethren most was the rapport he built with the young players. His enthusiasm for the game never changed.
Shortly before he died, he recounted a conversation he had with three high school baseball players whom he had had watched grow through the youth baseball system.
They came to Strohecker to tell him that when they got out of college, they wanted to become umpires like him. That really touched him, he told others.
“That tells you a lot about Charlie and the effect he had on young people,” McMinn said.
Umpires are used to absorbing the abuse of fans and players, meted to them often as transference for their frustrations when things don’t go their team’s way. But Strohecker had a way of calming situations.
And he built relationships with the kids and would point out situations on the field and how to react to them.
Steve Watkins, another Georgia Association of Officials member, characterized Strohecker as, “Quiet, focused and passionate.”
“He was certainly passionate about his love of the game and the kids who played the game,” Watkins said. “And he couldn’t separate the two. He wanted to instill the same passion he had in the kids and anyone who came to the ballpark.”
Umpires agreed he was good with the parent as well — some of whom could get “passionate” themselves during a game.
“He was approachable,” Watkins said. “He said it was important to explain the rules. And he would admit he didn’t make every call right – but the call was the call.”
Umpires said his knowledge of the game and his experience made him a rock they all depended on.
“He played the game as long as he could,” Watkins said. “And he managed to umpire for nearly 20 of his 32 years. He was a mentor to all of us — umpires, players and parents. In the end, it’s just a game. But it was always about the kids for Charlie.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.