NORTH FULTON, Ga. — Where baseball is concerned, North Fulton has an unusually strong tie to Wofford College in Spartanburg, S.C. This season, four North Fulton grads will suit up for the Terriers baseball team while another local will serve in an analytics and recruiting role.
Colin Davis of Blessed Trinity, Lawson Hill of King’s Ridge, Cam Gill of Fellowship Christian and Cole Hamel of Alpharetta are on the Terriers’ roster. BT grad Jack Milani serves as the team’s student manager.
Davis and Hill, both juniors, have already made their mark on the program, while Gill, Hamel and Milani begin their tenures with the school this year as freshman.
Hill, who has split his playing time as catcher and designated hitter, was inspired by another North Fulton grad to attend the school.
Austin Higginbotham, a 2015 King’s Ridge alum, played for the Terriers and heralded the school and baseball program to Hill.
“He kept telling me it would be a great fit for me,” Hill said. “We called a lot at the time, and he said they have great academics and good people. I came to visit my senior year and fell in love with it. There’s also only around 1,200 [students] here, so it kind of reminded me of King’s Ridge.”
The size of the school was also a draw for Davis, a center fielder.
“I played in a tournament here my junior year, and the coaches took me around campus and showed me what the environment was all about,” Davis said. “And like BT, it was a bit smaller with a tight-knit community, and the coaches emphasized that feeling.”
And within that tight community is Davis’ friend and fellow Blessed Trinity graduate Jack Milani. The two first met with Milani setting up a camera to stream a Titans’ baseball game, and after cementing a friendship, the pair will have at least another two years together.
“Jack and I talked about it the first weekend he got here,” Davis said. “High school was special, but moving on together to the next level was something we always wanted to do. It’s a very special feeling to know we will be together for two more years.”
Having a friend at the school also helped Milani’s transition to the college.
“Having Colin here was big, it made the process a lot easier,” Milani said.
While the difference in age and high school classifications meant the North Fulton grads did not play each other much at the high school level, the connection to home has helped foster relationships in the Wofford ranks.
“It is an interesting way to get to know everybody and a good way to start conversations,” Milani said. “I would say the North Fulton baseball community is tight-knit, BT always knew what Roswell, Fellowship Christian and everybody else was doing, so it’s cool to see that connection continue.”
Hill and Davis will lead the Terriers’ North Fulton contingency this year after cementing their roles with the team the past two seasons.
Hill started all of Wofford’s 61 games in 2019 splitting his time evenly as fielding percentage.
Davis was named to the 2020 preseason All-Southern Conference first team after a notable sophomore campaign. He started in 59 games for the Terriers last season and led the team in home runs (7) and multiple RBI games (14). Davis batted .302 on the year with 86 RBIs and had a .994 fielding percentage.
Fellowship Christian grad Cam Gill recently notched his first collegiate hit in the Terriers’ 3-2 win over Monmouth Feb. 23.
Hamel, a right-handed pitcher, is waiting to make his debut for Wofford. Hamel went 7-1 last season with Alpharetta and compiled a 1.49 ERA, earning him All Region 7-AAAAAA honors.
