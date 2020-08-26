CUMMING, Ga. — While Forsyth Central has been preparing for the 2020 season, discussions have often included last year’s 4-5 finish, a record that, had a few things gone differently, could have included several more wins.
The Bulldogs fell to Cass by 8 points, their only non-region loss of the year, and then dropped their matchups with North Forsyth, West Forsyth and South Forsyth by a single score. In all cases, Central had its opportunities to come back.
“We have talked a lot about not making mistakes at crucial times,” Central head coach Frank Hepler said. “We don’t turn the ball over in those situations, maybe we are 8-1 or 9-1, have a great season and maybe win region. We had the ball at the end of all of those ballgames. Since we started our meetings on Zoom in spring, we’ve been talking about taking care of the ball and not making mistakes at crucial times.”
Much of the Bulldogs’ talent from last year’s squad returns this season looking to put past mistakes behind them, including the offensive backfield.
Senior quarterback Bronson Landreth will lead the offense again after compiling over 1,000 combined rushing and passing yards with 13 total touchdowns.
Hepler says he likes the skill and depth of his rushers, and plenty of players will rack up yards on the ground.
At slotback, the offense will feature sophomore Peyton Streko, junior Marcus Brown and senior Solomon Gates, who averaged 7.8-yards per carry last year. A trio of rushers, seniors Eli Ruis and Ryan Van Uum and sophomore Patrick Haertel will line up at B-back. Ruis compiled over 560 yards rushing last year with four touchdowns and was named all-region.
Senior Noah Chol provides flexibility to the offense and can line up in the backfield or as a wideout.
“He was a big weapon for us last year,” Hepler said.
Several starters on the offensive line return to pave the way for what Hepler says will be an offense similar to Kennesaw State University.
“We are still trying to have a great ground game and run the triple option at people,” Hepler said. “And we are trying to emulate [Kennesaw State] because they do a great job of running and passing. We are trying to be more balanced.”
Hepler said the Bulldogs will not have the most sizeable defense overall, but they are fast and “can fly around and cause people some problems.”
The defensive line will be led by 6-foot-2, 300-lb. tackle Nick Cribbs, an all-region selection in 2019. Canaan Clark will also line up at tackle with Ricky Stever at end.
Senior Nick Forrester, second on the team in total tackles last year, returns at linebacker.
Hepler said Central’s secondary will be “very athletic,” and will feature returning safeties Jake Stephens and Chol.
Senior Fabian Martinez will control kicking duties. He averaged 48 yards per kickoff last season and was 7-7 on PATs.
Central’s load of returning talent, and those stepping into larger roles, is anxious to hit the field and put the miscues of 2019 behind them.
“They are wanting to make up for the mistakes of last year, and they are wanting to be a better team that has respect in the county and other areas,” Hepler said. “They feel like they let themselves, their families or their school down last year. But they have a great attitude, and I’ve enjoyed every second of being on the field with them through the summer. We are excited to get the chance to come back.”
