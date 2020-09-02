West Forsyth Football rings in season of uncertainty with dominant win over Mays

FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — High school football had quite the different look at West Forsyth Sept. 2 with the Wolverines taking on Mays in the second game of the 2020 season and the Corky Kell Classic.
Referees, coaches and some fans donned facemasks. Captains did not meet at midfield for the coin toss. Rows in the stands were marked with red X’s, signifying fans could not sit in those seats to ensure social distancing. Parents and the student section did not pour onto the field when the final horn sounded, something to be expected after all games, but especially so when the home team earns a win. And instead of players lining up to shake hands, each team waved to the other after the final whistle in 2020-style sportsmanship.
Many aspects of the game appeared different from the status quo, but West Forsyth certainly liked what they saw as the end result.
In their first appearance on the big stage of the Corky Kell Classic, the Wolverines manhandled an inexperienced Mays squad to open their 2020 season with a lopsided win. The contest also served as an auspicious start to the Dave Svhela head coaching era.
A focus for Svehla entering the season was ramping up West’s scoring after the team scored 10 or fewer points in four games last season. That call was answered with a standout performance from the Wolverines offense who operated without standout offensive guard Dylan Fairchild, a Georgia commit.
Senior running back Daba Fofana averaged nearly 7 yards per carry on 16 rushes and hauled in six catches for over 50 yards with three total touchdowns. Sophomore quarterback Keegan Stover had four touchdown throws in his debut with the Wolverines, and junior tight end/receiver Oscar Delp had two touchdown receptions, including a 46-yard scoring grab to pad West’s lead in the third quarter.
The Wolverines offense came out blazing with touchdowns on their opening three drives of the game. Stover and junior receiver T.J. Jennings got the scoring started on the Wolverines opening possession with a 30-yard touchdown. A few minutes later, Fofana caught a pass in the flat and used his speed to scamper into the endzone for a 31-yard score.
West spent much of the game operating on a short field, and that allowed them to build their lead with ease on their next two scoring drives.
A sack by junior Jay Helstone pinned Mays near their own goal line on third down, and West capitalized on the short field with the first scoring reception from Delp, from four yards out, soon after.
The Wolverines were forced to punt on their next offensive possession, but Fofana, who was an all-region punter last season, pinned the Raiders inside their own 1-yard line. West’s defense forced a three-and-out, and a short punt and kick catch interference penalty set up the Wolverines on Mays’ 13-yard line. Just three plays after putting the Raiders’ backs against the wall, Fofana hurdled into the endzone to give West a 28-0 lead midway through the second quarter.
The Wolverines had another short field following an interception from senior safety Dalton Tjong, who returned the pick to Mays’ 25-yard line. Fofana again went to work, putting the ball just outside the goal line with an impressive run as he evaded and slipped away from Raiders defenders. After a botched wildcat offense play, Fofana secured his third overall and second rushing touchdown of the night.
Delp’s second touchdown reception early in the third quarter provided West with some insurance to allow second-string players to receive playing time for the remainder of the game. The lone Mays touchdown came in the final three minutes of play.
With a strong start and some experience of playing in an altered football landscape, the Wolverines will now turn their attention to their Sept. 11 matchup with Class 5A powerhouse Cartersville.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.