Class 7A
Milton 37, Forsyth Central 7
Forsyth Central scored more points Friday night than their combined point total from the previous three games with the Eagles, but it was not near enough to end Milton’s region win streak. The Eagles captured their 11th straight 5-AAAAAAA win on the road in Cumming, downing the Bulldogs 37-7.
Milton is tied atop the 5-AAAAAAA leaderboard with North Forsyth at 3-0 in region play.
Eagles’ quarterback Devin Farrell and running back Ahmad Junearick combined for four touchdowns to lead Milton.
Farrell scored on a 17-yard rush to give the Eagles an early lead, and Junearick ran to the end zone early in the second to extend the margin. Farrell’s second touchdown came four minutes later with a throwing score to Jake Walter.
Central cut the deficit to 21-7 with a touchdown pass from Bronson Landreth, but Jordan McDonald and Junearick added rushing scores in the fourth to secure the win.
The Eagles (5-3, 3-0) will bring their unblemished region record on the road again Friday to take on Lambert. After dropping to 0-3 in region play, Forsyth Central will go on the road to face South Forsyth in a crucial game for the Bulldogs’ playoff hopes.
West Forsyth 33, Lambert 7
West Forsyth earned its second straight region win Friday night by downing winless Lambert, 33-7, on the road. West has won the last three meetings of the programs.
West quarterback Drew Southern had two touchdown throws and Wesley Clark found the end zone twice on the ground to lead the Wolverines.
West led 23-0 at the half with Southern’s touchdown throws to Eli Orr and Casey Cowart and a 1-yard score from Clark.
The Wolverines continued their unanswered scoring in the second half, opening a 33-0 lead before the Longhorns found the scoreboard with under three minutes remaining.
West (3-4, 2-1) will travel to North Forsyth Friday while Lambert (0-8, 0-3) will take on defending region champions Milton.
North Forsyth 43, South Forsyth 34
North Forsyth earned its first win in the “Civil War” since 2013 and remained atop the Region 5-AAAAAAA standings by downing South Forsyth in a high-scoring affair in Coal Mountain. The Raiders are 3-0 to start region play for the first time since 2005.
The teams exchanged leads six times throughout the first half with the Raiders leading 30-20 at the break.
The exchanging of blows carried over the second half with South cutting the lead to 30-27 with Joe Slott passing score. North responded quickly with a 55-yard touchdown pass from Brady Meitz, and less than a minute later, South cut the deficit to 36-34 with a 68-yard touchdown pass from Slott.
North’s Nicky Dalmolin extended the lead with a touchdown grab midway through the fourth.
Trailing by nine, turnovers plagued South in the final minutes. With five minutes left, a Slott pass was intercepted in North territory. South got back on the ball soon after and drove to the red zone, but a fumble allowed North to take over and run out the clock for the significant region win.
North (6-2, 3-0) will host West Forsyth Friday while South Forsyth (4-4, 1-2) hosts Forsyth Central.
Roswell 14, Walton 7
Roswell earned a vital and thrilling Region 4-AAAAAAA win over Walton Friday night in a battle that needed overtime to be settled. The Hornets scored in overtime and stopped Walton on fourth down to improve to 2-1 in region play.
Roswell’s first possession went 13 plays and 73 yards, capped off by a John Copenhaver run, to put the Hornets up 7-0 early.
Walton used a 16-play drive in the second quarter to tie the contest. A missed Walton field goal as time expired in the second quarter kept the game knotted at 7-7.
Both teams moved the ball in the second half, but neither could find the scoreboard, pushing the contest into overtime.
Roswell went on offense first and used a 13-yard rush from Copenhaver to set up a 1-yard rushing score from Marquis Willis to take the lead.
After a short rush, Walton took a 5-yard loss on a sack. The Raiders got past the original line of scrimmage on the next play but still faced a fourth-and-9 with the game on the line.
The Hornets’ secondary provided no downfield options on the passing play, forcing Walton’s quarterback to throw a short pass to the flat. However, the pass skipped off the ground into the receiver’s hands, an incompletion to end the overtime thriller.
Roswell (5-2, 2-1) will go on the road Friday to take on Woodstock. Roswell has won five out of the last six meetings.
Class 6A
Alpharetta 28, Northview 12
Alpharetta put its undefeated Region 7-AAAAAA record on the line Friday and came away with a 28-12 win over Northview at home.
Northview led 6-0 after a low scoring first half, but Alpharetta took the lead early in the third with Kristofer Thomas returning the kickoff for a touchdown. Quarterback Will Gerdes extended the gap to 14-6 a few minutes later with a passing score.
Gerdes added his second touchdown in the fourth to put the margin at 20-6. Alpharetta’s defense extended the score soon after with a pick-six.
Northview found the end zone with a rushing score from quarterback Beau Lark in the final minutes of the fourth, but it was too little time for a comeback.
The Raiders (7-1, 6-0) have a huge region matchup Friday on the road against Johns Creek with the winner taking the outright lead of the 7-AAAAAA standings. Northview (4-4, 3-3) will look to improve on their playoff hopes at home against Pope.
Cambridge 59, Pope 21
Cambridge earned a crucial win over Pope Friday night to improve the Bears’ playoff hopes with just one game remaining in their regular season schedule. The Bears improved to 4-3 in Region 7-AAAAAA play with their lopsided win, putting them at sixth in the standings.
The Bears’ 59 points was their second most in a game in program history.
Cambridge was led offensively by five touchdowns from quarterback Zach Harris. The sophomore connected with Hayden Gardella for two scores with TJ Mowery and Evan Kurtz adding touchdown grabs. Harris also added a 3-yard touchdown run.
Running back Philip Michael Collins compiled two rushing scores.
Cambridge scored early and often and led 38-7 at halftime before cruising to the dominant win, their first over the Greyhounds since 2016.
The Bears (4-5, 3-4) have a bye before closing out their regular season Nov. 8 against Alpharetta. Cambridge will be seeking its first playoff berth since 2016 and just second all-time.
Johns Creek 37, Centennial 17
In a matchup of the top and bottom Region 7-AAAAAA teams, region leaders Johns Creek remained unbeaten in region play with a 30-point victory over winless Centennial.
Following a heartbreaking loss to Dunwoody Oct. 18, Centennial stuck with the Gladiators in the first half with the teams heading to the locker room with Johns Creek holding a 10-3 lead.
However, the game opened up in the Gladiators’ favor in the final 24 minutes of play.
Ben Whitlock threw his second touchdown of the night to extend the lead to early in the third, and Will Watson added a rushing score seven minutes later to extend the lead to 23-3.
Whitlock threw touchdown number three early in the fourth. Centennial responded with a 75-yard touchdown pass, but the Gladiators racked up two more scores to remain undefeated in region play.
Johns Creek (7-1, 6-0) will put their unblemished region record on the line Friday at home against Alpharetta (6-2, 6-0) in a battle for the outright lead in the 7-AAAAAA standings. Centennial (0-8, 0-6) will seek their first win of the year against North Atlanta on the road.
North Atlanta 49, Dunwoody 21
Dunwoody fell to 2-4 in region play Friday night with a 49-21 loss to North Atlanta in the Wildcats’ final regular season game at North Dekalb Stadium.
After scoring to take a 14-0 lead early in the second quarter, North Atlanta recovered an onside kick and needed just one play to find the end zone.
The Warriors added another score before Dunwoody cut the margin to 28-7 just before the half.
North Atlanta extended their lead to 42-7 in the third quarter, and despite two Dunwoody scores, the margin proved too much for the Wildcats to overcome.
Dunwoody (3-5, 2-4) will look for a crucial win Friday at Chattahoochee to keep their playoff hopes alive.
Class 4A
Denmark 28, White County 21
After taking two losses to top-five ranked teams, Denmark got back on track Friday night by downing White County on the road to improve to 3-2 in Region 7-AAAA play. The win gives Denmark its first postseason berth.
The Danes led 14-0 at the half and extended the margin with a Zach Ogbogu rushing score early in the third. White County responded with a touchdown to put the margin at 21-14 entering the final period of play.
Denmark’s Jordan Brunson scored early in the fourth, but White County added a score to keep game a one-score contest.
White County looked to tie the game late, but the Danes’ defense held on an attempted fourth down conversion with two minutes left to allow Denmark to run out the clock and punch its ticket to the playoffs.
The Danes (6-2, 3-2) have a bye before closing out their regular season against Flowery Branch.
Blessed Trinity 59, Chestatee 15
After winning two nail-biters decided by a total of three points, Blessed Trinity earned a lopsided win over Chestatee Friday night to remain undefeated in Region 7-AAAA play.
Running back Elijah Green scored three touchdowns in the first half and the Titans cruised to the win, their 11th straight in Region 7-AAAA play. The victory also extends BT’s win streak over teams outside of the top-10 in the state rankings. The Titans have not lost to an unranked opponent in the regular season since 2013.
The Titans (7-1, 4-0) will continue their budding rivalry with Marist (9-0, 5-0) Friday night in a battle of top-5 ranked teams. The programs have met four times with the winner of the contest either securing the 7-AAAA title or the Class 4A state championship with the win. BT is 3-1 in the series and three games have been decided by a total of six points.
BT downed the War Eagles, 16-7, to take the 2017 Class 4A state title.
Class-A Private
Fellowship Christian 55, Mount Pisgah 14
Fellowship Christian has made a habit of winning big this season, and that continued Friday with the Paladins downing Mount Pisgah, 55-14, in Johns Creek. Fellowship has scored 42 or more points and have held opponent to 21 points or less in all eight of its games this season.
Fellowship’s win put the all-time series between the teams tied at 8-8 dating back to 2004.
Five Paladins found the end zone Friday. Josh Cole and Bryce Paul had two touchdown runs each, Murphy Reeves and Trexton Lewis ran for scores and quarterback Eli Hildebrandt threw a touchdown pass to Jordan Brewer.
The Paladins (8-0, 6-0) will be home Friday to take on Whitefield Academy (7-1, 6-0) in a winner-take-all matchup for the Region 6-A subregion B title. Fellowship enters the matchup as the defending subregion B champs.
Mount Pisgah (2-6, 2-4) will close out its subregion B schedule on the road against Walker Friday.
Pinecrest Academy 55, King’s Ridge 0
In a matchup of two teams in need of win, Pinecrest Academy won its first game of the season and handed King’s Ridge its sixth-straight loss Friday in Forsyth County.
Pinecrest’s shutout was its first since 2016 and its 55-point winning margin was the highest in program history.
Pinecrest wasted no time in establishing their dominance in the game and opened a 48-0 lead at the half. The Paladins scored on their opening offensive play and needed just four minutes of play to lead by three scores.
King’s Ridge (1-7, 0-6) will take on its neighbors, St. Francis, at home Friday to close out its subregion B schedule. Pinecrest (1-7, 1-5) is on the road against Mt. Paran.
St. Francis 42, Mt. Paran 25
St. Francis made history Friday night and earned a significant boost to their playoff hopes by downing Mt. Paran, 42-25, at home. The Knights’ win was their first over Mt. Paran after the Eagles earned lopsided wins in the first three meetings.
St. Francis entered the night 19th in the Class A-Private power ratings with the top 24 teams earning a postseason berth, and Friday’s result will likely boost the Knights’ ranking.
The Knights jumped to 14-0 lead behind rushing scores from Hunter Jones and quarterback Josh Gil. An 80-yard rushing score from Jai Smith gave the Knights a 21-7 lead early in the second.
Gil added another rushing score midway through the third, but Mt. Paran remained close with a score with two minutes remaining in the period.
However, St. Francis found the separation it needed in the fourth with Gil connecting with Zay Wadsworth for a 57-yard touchdown and rushing for a 60-yard score.
The Knights (5-3, 4-2) go on the road against King’s Ridge Friday in their final Region 6-A subregion B contest.
