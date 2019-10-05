Note: All local Class 7A teams had a bye on Oct. 4.
Class 6A
Alpharetta 48, Centennial 0
Alpharetta jumped to the top of the Region 7-AAAAAA standings Friday night by downing young and winless Centennial on the road to improve to 3-0 in region play. The Raiders are tied with Johns Creek and Pope atop the standings.
The Raiders had a dominant performance, holding Centennial to under 70 yards of offense while forcing four turnovers. Defensive back Kristofer Thomas had two interceptions.
Alpharetta quarterback Will Gerdes went 16-21 passing for 244 yards and four touchdowns. Matteo Carriere, Kevin Howard, Jaden Slocum and CJ Dobard all had touchdown receptions with Slocum adding an interception on defense. Dylan Merrell led the rushing attack with nine carries for 48 yards and a touchdown.
Kicker Bryce Troutt was 2-2 on field goals from 25 and 35 yards.
Alpharetta (3-2, 3-0) will look to keep its to spot in the standings Friday when they return home to face North Atlanta. Centennial (0-5, 0-3) will look to earn their first win at home against Chattahoochee.
Cambridge 28, Chattahoochee 20
In a battle of teams hungry for a Region 7-AAAAAA win, Cambridge improved to 2-2 in region play by downing Chattahoochee in a tight contest in Johns Creek. The Bears erased a 10-point deficit in the second half to take the win.
After a scoreless first quarter, Phillip Michael Collins put the Bears on the scoreboard with a 6-yard touchdown run. Chattahoochee tied the contest with a 15-yard touchdown pass from Jaylen Smith to Jordan Palmer before an Ian Ortloff field goal gave the Cougars a 10-7 halftime lead.
Hooch pushed its lead to 17-7 early in the third with a Tyran McCoy rushing touchdown.
Collins found the end zone again for the Bears midway through the third before Ortloff’s second made field goal put the margin at 20-14 with 10 minutes remaining.
The Bears reclaimed the lead with a touchdown pass from Zach Harris to Hayden Gardella with seven minutes left and received a huge defensive play with a Luke Ritter interception on Chattahoochee’s ensuing drive.
Collins scored his third touchdown of the game with just a minute to go to extend Cambridge’s lead to 28-20.
The Cougars drove to midfield looking for the tying score, but a Hail Mary attempt fell incomplete as time expired.
The Bears (3-3, 2-2) are home Friday to take on Northview while the Cougars (1-5, 0-4) go on the road to face Centennial.
North Atlanta 42, Northview 28
Northview fell to 2-2 in Region 7-AAAAAA play Friday night with a 42-28 loss to North Atlanta at Grady Stadium. The Titans led by two scores entering the second quarter, but the Warriors doubled Northview’s scoring output over the next three periods to take the win.
Rushing touchdowns from Beau Lark and Derek Flanary put the Titans up 14-0 before North Atlanta scored twice in the second quarter to tie the game before the half.
The teams exchanged scores early in the third, but the Warriors added another rushing touchdown to lead 28-21 entering the fourth.
North Atlanta continued their scoring streak with two rushing touchdowns early in the final period. Lark added another touchdown for the Titans, but the margin was too much to overcome for Northview.
The Titans (3-3, 2-2) are on the road again Friday to take on Cambridge.
Pope 45, Dunwoody 27
Dunwoody dropped its third straight Region 7-AAAAAA matchup Friday night with the Wildcats taking a 45-27 loss to Pope.
Pope sophomore quarterback Kemper Hodges threw two touchdown passes and senior running back Paris Cameron ran for over 100 yards with a rushing and passing touchdown.
The result sets up Pope (4-2, 3-0) for a Region 7-AAAAAA showdown between undefeated teams Friday night at home against Johns Creek.
In defeat, Dunwoody (2-4, 1-3) got a career-night from senior wide receiver David Julian who totaled over 100 yards rushing and receiving. He also returned a kickoff 80 yards for a touchdown. The banged-up Wildcats, playing without three key starters on defense, have a much-needed bye week.
Class 4A
Denmark 49, West Hall 0
Denmark’s undefeated start to the 2019 season continued Friday night with the Danes improving to 5-0 overall and 2-0 in Region 7-AAAA play with a win over West Hall at home. Denmark has compiled four shutouts in five games this season.
Jordan Brunson had two rushing touchdowns in the first half, and quarterback Aaron McLaughlin had three touchdowns in the second half to power the lopsided win.
With Friday’s result, Denmark sits atop the region standings with Marist.
The Danes will face a true test in their region schedule Friday when they go on the road to take on two-time defending state champions Blessed Trinity in a battle of top-10 ranked teams. BT won last year’s matchup, 47-6.
Class A-Private
Whitefield Academy 57, King’s Ridge 6
King’s Ridge dropped its third straight contest Friday night with Whitefield Academy handing the Tigers a lopsided loss in Mableton. The WolfPack have won the last three meetings of the teams.
Whitefield scored five touchdowns in the first half before driving up the score in the final 24 minutes. King’s Ridge was held to a lone touchdown in the fourth quarter.
King’s Ridge (1-4, 0-3) continue their Region 6-A schedule next week at home against Walker.
Mount Paran 27, Mount Pisgah 16
Mount Pisgah stuck it out with a strong Mount Paran team, but the Patriots ultimately fell, 27-16. The loss puts Mount Pisgah at 1-3 in Region 6-A play.
The Patriots led 10-7 after the first quarter behind a Payton Broaddus field goal and a touchdown pass from Coleman Smith to Garrett Sutherland. The teams then exchanged field goals before the half, putting the score at 13-13 at the break.
Mount Paran scored a touchdown in the third to take the lead, and Broaddus made another field goal in the fourth to put the score at 20-16 in Mount Paran’s favor.
The Eagles then added another score and ended the Patriot’s upset bid. Mount Pisgah has lost its last five meetings to Mount Paran.
The Patriots (1-5, 1-3) continue their three-game homestand Friday against Pinecrest Academy.
Mt. de Sales 50, Pinecrest Academy 21
Winless Pinecrest Academy fell to undefeated Mount de Sales (5-0) Friday night in the Paladins’ final non-region contest of the season.
Despite their highest point total of the season, the Paladins could not keep up with Mount de Sales, who allowed just eight points per game in the opening four contests.
The Paladins (0-5, 0-3) are on the road against Friday to take on Mount Pisgah.
St. Francis 45, Walker 27
After dropping an overtime heartbreaker in their last matchup, St. Francis rebounded by downing Walker on the road Friday night to improve to 2-1 in Region 6-A play.
Both teams had scoring success in the first half. The Knights took a 31-24 lead into the break with rushing scores from Hunter Jones, Gianni Dorsey and quarterback Josh Gil.
Gil extended the St. Francis lead to 38-21 late in the third quarter with another rushing score and later added a touchdown throw.
The Knights (3-2, 2-1) will take on the region’s top team, Fellowship Christian (5-0, 3-0), at home Friday.
