Class 7A
Milton 24, South Forsyth 7
Milton downed South Forsyth Friday night in a battle of the two defending Region 5-AAAAAAA champions to improve to 2-0 against region opponents this season.
Quarterback Devin Farrell compiled over 200 combined yards and had rushing scores of 53 and 45 yards to lead Milton’s offense. Jordan McDonald added a 1-yard rushing score and Jason Aussin hit a 40-yard field goal.
The Eagles scored just 70 seconds into the contest and led 10-0 before South Forsyth quarterback Joe Slott connected with Colby Cruz for a 78-yard touchdown late in the first quarter.
Farrell scored his second touchdown early in the second quarter and McDonald rushed in with just four seconds left before the half to give Milton a 24-7 lead, the eventual final score.
Milton cornerback Caron Anderson had two interceptions and Zander Barnett recovered a fumble.
Milton (4-3, 2-0) goes on the road Friday to take on Forsyth Central while South Forsyth (4-3, 1-1) will travel to North Forsyth.
Roswell 42, Lassiter 6
Roswell continued its recent dominance over Lassiter Friday night on the road with a lopsided 42-6 victory to put the Hornets at 1-1 in Region 4-AAAAAAA play. Roswell has won the last six meetings of the teams.
The Hornets opened a two-score lead in the first quarter and a pick-six from John Michael DiRobertro put the margin at 21-0 in the second. Roswell added a score before the half and a touchdown from Savion Mccrary in the third gave the Hornets added cushion.
Roswell (4-2, 1-1) returns home Friday to take on Walton. The Hornets won a 32-31 thriller over the Raiders last year, a crucial win to their region title.
West Forsyth 22, Forsyth Central 17
West Forsyth earned its first region win this season and improved to 4-0 all-time against Forsyth Central with a tight win Friday night.
The teams exchanged scores early in the contest before West added a rushing score from Wesley Clark and two field goals to put the margin at 20-7 in the second.
Central responded with an Eli Ruis touchdown in the second quarter.
Both teams added field goals in the third quarter to put the score at 20-17 before a high snap on a Bulldogs punt resulted in a safety.
Central had a final shot late in the contest for the go-ahead score, but they failed to convert a fourth-down play with under two minutes left which allowed West to escape with the win.
West (2-4, 1-1) is on the road Friday to face Lambert while Central (3-3, 0-2) hosts defending Region 5-AAAAAAA champions Milton.
North Forsyth 49, Lambert 21
North Forsyth remained atop the Region 5-AAAAAAA leaderboard with Milton Friday by downing winless Lambert, 49-21. After dropping their first five games against Lambert, North has won the last three contests.
North quarterback Brady Meitz was 15-23 passing for 243 yards with four total touchdowns and two interceptions. Anthony Herock led with 80 yards receiving with a touchdown and Nicky Dalmolin had 73 yards and two scores.
Jared Lucero had two rushing scores with Patrick Corrigan adding a touchdown.
The Raiders jumped to a 28-7 lead in the first quarter and outpaced Lambert the remainder of the game to secure the win.
North (5-2, 2-0) returns home Friday to take on South Forsyth. Lambert (0-7, 0-2) will host West Forsyth.
Class 6A
Alpharetta 44, Chattahoochee 15
Alpharetta improved to 5-0 in Region 7-AAAAAA play Friday night in Johns Creek with the program’s eighth straight win over Chattahoochee. Alpharetta is tied with Johns Creek atop the region standings.
Alpharetta quarterback Will Gerdes had four touchdown throws to four different receivers and Tylan Johnson and Dylan Merrell each had rushing scores to power the Raiders’ offense.
Jordan Palmer had both of Hooch’s touchdowns. He returned a kickoff for a score and had a 24-yard touchdown reception.
Alphretta’s Bryce Troutt and the Cougars’ Ian Ortloff each made field goals.
Alpharetta (5-2, 5-0) is home Friday to face Northview. Chattahoochee (2-6, 1-5) has a bye before facing Dunwoody Nov. 1.
Johns Creek 57, Cambridge 14
Johns Creek extended its Region 7-AAAAAA win streak to 13 games Friday at home with a lopsided win over Cambridge. Johns Creek and Alpharetta are tied atop the region standings.
Ben Whitlock hit Dalton Pearson for the Gladiators’ opening score, and a Tank Pritchett touchdown run extended the lead to 15-0 midway through the second.
Less than a minute later, Johns Creek linebacker Caen Gress returned an interception for a touchdown, and the Gladiators added another score before the half to lead 29-0.
Johns Creek came up with another pick-six in the third from Jake Beck and cruised to the win.
The Gladiators (6-1, 5-0) go on the road Friday to face Centennial. Cambridge (3-5, 2-4) faces Pope on the road needing a win to stay in the playoff hunt. The Bears are seventh in the region standings.
Dunwoody 32, Centennial 30
Dunwoody ended a three-game skid Friday night and improved to 2-3 in Region 7-AAAAAA play with a thrilling win over winless Centennial at North Dekalb Stadium.
Davis LeDoyen hit Walt Anders with a 14-yard touchdown pass with six seconds to play to lift Dunwoody to the 32-30 win.
Dunwoody’s score was the second touchdown in the final minute of play.
Centennial scored a go-ahead touchdown with 47 seconds left with quarterback Zaire Goff connecting with Richard Shaw on a 70-yard touchdown pass on a third-and-28.
However, the Wildcats used two pass interference calls and a perfectly executed hook-and-lateral from Anders to David Julian to set-up the winning touchdown. LeDoyen threw three touchdown passes and ran for another.
The Wildcats (3-4, 2-3) will host North Atlanta Friday while Centennial (0-7, 0-5) faces region leaders Johns Creek.
Class 4A
Blessed Trinity 20, Flowery Branch 17 (OT)
History repeated itself Friday night with Blessed Trinity and Flowery Branch playing a thriller. After BT took a 21-20 win last year, the Titans remained unbeaten in region play Friday night by taking down the Falcons in overtime.
The matchup featured two ranked teams in Class 4A. With its win, BT is 4-1 against top-10 ranked teams this season.
The Titans opened a 7-0 lead in the first quarter with a 48-yard touchdown pass from Duncan Reavis to Carson Harof.
The score remained 7-0 until midway through the third until Flowery Branch broke through a rushing score. BT responded with a rushing touchdown from Justice Haynes on their ensuing possession.
A Blessed Trinity fumble early in the fourth set up a Falcons’ touchdown to tie the game at 14-14.
Flowery Branch looked for the go-ahead score in the final minute on a fourth-and-1 play on the BT 10-yard line, but the Titans’ defense held to force overtime.
The Falcons went on offense first and converted a field goal, but BT secured the dramatic win with a 1-yard rushing score from Elijah Green.
The Titans (6-1, 3-0) are home again Friday to take on Chestatee.
Marist 37, Denmark 14
After dropping a heartbreaker to two-time defending state champs Blessed Trinity last week, the road was no easier for Denmark, who fell to No. 1 ranked Marist at home Friday.
The teams exchanged blows in the first half. Denmark quarterback Aaron McLaughlin had a rushing score in the second and Marist held a 16-7 lead at halftime.
The score remained the same until the final 12 minutes of play in which Marist found separation.
The War Eagles scored two touchdowns in the opening three minutes of the fourth and returned a Denmark fumble to the end zone midway through the period to put the contest out of reach.
McLaughlin threw a touchdown pass in the final minutes.
The Danes (5-2, 2-2) will look to rebound Friday on the road against White County.
Class A-Private
Fellowship Christian 49, King’s Ridge 0
Fellowship Christian earned another lopsided win Friday night by shutting out King’s Ridge on the road. The Paladins have scored at least 42 points and have not allowed more than 21 points in their seven games this season.
The Paladins wasted no time against the Tigers and opened a six-touchdown lead at the half.
Murphy Reeves had three rushing scores, quarterback Eli Hildebrandt had a touchdown throw and run, and freshman Jayven Hall had a scoring run and touchdown grab in the first half.
Nick Persiano found the end zone from 87 yards out for the Paladins in the fourth quarter.
Fellowship’s shutout was its second of the season.
Fellowship (7-0, 5-0) is on the road for the third straight game Friday and will take on Mount Pisgah. King’s Ridge (1-6, 0-5) will look to earn their first region win against Pinecrest Academy on the road.
St. Francis 48, Pinecrest Academy 34
St. Francis improved to 3-2 in Region 6-A subregion B play Friday with a 48-34 win over winless Pinecrest Academy. The Knights’ win will provide a slight boost to their power rating. St. Francis entered Friday 21st in the rankings, with the top 24 squads earning playoff berths.
Knights’ quarterback Josh Gil had three touchdowns along with rushing scores from Kylen Smith and Hunter Jones.
St. Francis led 28-14 at the half but outscored Pinecrest 13-0 in the third quarter to extend the lead. Pinecrest fought back in the fourth with three touchdowns, but the Knights added another score to put the game out of reach.
The Knights (4-3, 3-2) are home again Friday to take on Mount Paran. Pinecrest (0-7, 0-5) will host King’s Ridge looking for their first win of the season.
