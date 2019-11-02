Class 7A
South Forsyth 21, Forsyth Central 14
South Forsyth punched its ticket to the postseason for the sixth straight year Friday night by taking down Forsyth Central, 21-14, at home. With the loss, Central is eliminated from the playoffs.
Central took a 7-0 lead in the second quarter with a touchdown rush from Eli Ruis to set up back-and-forth scoring before the half.
South tied the game with a touchdown run from Tre Green. After Central regained the lead, the War Eagles ran back the kickoff to tie the contest again.
South scored just before the break to push the score to 21-14, the final after a scoreless second half.
South Forsyth (5-4, 2-2) takes on West Forsyth to close out its regular season Nov. 8. Forsyth Central (3-5, 0-4) will close out its 2019 campaign at home against Lambert.
Milton 49, Lambert 0
Milton continued its undefeated streak in Region 5-AAAAAAA play Friday with a shutout win over winless Lambert. The Eagles control their own destiny to capture their second straight region title Nov. 8.
The Eagles opened a two-score lead in the first quarter and went into halftime with a 28-0 lead.
Milton wasted no time adding to its lead in the second half, scoring just 20 seconds into the third quarter with a long touchdown pass from Devin Farrell to Jackson Weaver. The Eagles added another score midway through the third and chewed away much of the fourth quarter clock before punching in another score.
Milton (6-3, 4-0) will be seeking its second Region 5-AAAAAAA title in the Eagle’s Nest Friday against North (6-3, 3-1) in the de-facto region title game.
West Forsyth 22, North Forsyth 21
West Forsyth erased a three-score deficit to improve to 2-2 in Region 5-AAAAAAA play Friday night and handed North Forsyth its first region loss of the season. North can still capture the region title with a win over Milton Nov. 8.
North jumped out to a 21-0 lead 14 minutes into play with two rushing scores from quarterback Brady Meitz and another from Jared Lucero.
West began its comeback with a 2-yard rushing score from Wesley Clark with three minutes remaining in the second quarter. Junior Alex Wilson hit a 30-yard field goal just before half to cut North’s lead to 21-10.
After a scoreless third quarter, West quarterback Drew Southern completed a 24-yard touchdown throw to Casey Cowart with eight minutes left.
Still trailing 21-16, West scored the go-ahead touchdown, a 6-yard reception from Cowart, with just 61 seconds on the clock. The 2-point play failed, keeping the score at 22-21 in West’s favor.
Playing behind for the first time since early in the first quarter, North looked to complete a comeback of their own, but West’s Dalton Tjong came away with an interception to ice the Wolverines’ win.
West (4-4, 3-1) closes out its regular season against South Forsyth with the No. 2 seed potentially on the line. If West wins and Milton beats North Forsyth, the Wolverines will be the No. 2 seed.
North (6-3, 3-1) will take on Milton Nov. 8 with the region title at stake. North will be seeking its first region crown since 2001.
Roswell 42, Woodstock 16
Roswell took a step closer to defending its Region 5-AAAAAAA title Friday night by downing Woodstock on the road, but the race for the region crown will come down to the final week of the regular season.
Woodstock scored just over a minute into the game, but Roswell stormed back and led the reminder of the contest to improve to 3-1 in region play.
John Copenhaver scored two touchdowns in the second quarter to push Roswell’s lead to 28-10 before the half.
The Hornets added to their lead with a touchdown just 45 seconds into the second half, and a touchdown from Savion Mccrary iced the game in the fourth.
With all of Friday’s region results, Roswell is tied with Walton and Etowah atop the region standings.
The Hornets (6-2, 3-1) close out their regular season against Etowah Friday while Walton takes on Woodstock. The Hornets control their own destiny and will clinch the region title with a win. If Roswell loses and Walton wins, the Hornets will be the No. 3 seed.
Class 6A
Johns Creek 31, Alpharetta 16
Johns Creek retained its title of region champs Friday night in a winner-take-all matchup with Alpharetta for the 7-AAAAAA crown. The Gladiators prevailed, 31-16, for their second straight region title and third in four years.
Johns Creek quarterback Ben Whitlock had three total touchdowns in the win and put the Gladiators up early with a 20-yard touchdown pass to Justin Campbell. Caleb Adegboyega added a 33-yard field goal, and Whitlock hit Yong Min Lee for a 3-yard score to push the margin to 17-0 in the first quarter.
Alpharetta cut the deficit with a touchdown pass from Will Gerdes to Cam Foster. Whitlock scored his third touchdown of the game on a 1-yard keeper, but the Raiders forced a safety in the final minute before the half to cut the lead to 24-9.
After two trips to the red zone with no points following a fumble and missed field goal, Gerdes threw a 24-yard touchdown to Kevin Howard to put the score at 24-16 late in the third quarter.
However, Johns Creek’s Will Watson rushed in a 12-yard touchdown with four minutes remaining to seal the Gladiators’ region title. Alpharetta is assured the No. 2 seed from the region.
Johns Creek (8-1, 7-0) closes out its season against Dunwoody while Alpharetta (6-3, 6-1) travels to play Cambridge.
North Atlanta 44, Centennial 26
Centennial dropped its ninth game of the year Friday with a 44-26 loss to North Atlanta on the road.
North Atlanta kept Centennial off the scoreboard in the first half to lead 23-0 at the break.
The Knights cut the deficit to 30-13 in the third quarter but couldn’t complete the comeback after North Atlanta added two more touchdowns.
The Knights (0-9, 0-6) close out their 2019 campaign Friday on the road against Northview and will attempt to avoid having a winless season for the first time since 1998.
Chattahoochee 60, Dunwoody 21
Chattahoochee took down Dunwoody for the second time in three seasons Friday to improve to 2-5 in region play entering the final week of the regular season. Dunwoody’s loss brought an end to the Wildcats’ playoff hopes.
The Cougars were led by standout performances from its defense and quarterback Jaylen Smith.
Hooch forced six turnovers in the contest, including a pick-six, while Smith accounted for seven touchdowns in the first half.
Smith threw six touchdown passes and added a rushing score to give the Cougars a 50-21 lead at the break, allowing Hooch to cruise to their second region win of the season.
Dunwoody (3-6, 2-5) closes out its regular season Friday against region champs Johns Creek while Hooch (3-6, 2-5) goes on the road to face North Atlanta.
Northview 42, Pope 7
Northview jumped to third in the Region 7-AAAAAA standings Friday with a lopsided win over Pope at home.
A 99-yard drive capped off by a touchdown rush from Marcus Godbey gave Northview a 14-0 lead in the second quarter and started a flurry of Northview scores. The Titans added three touchdowns in the final eight minutes of the period to lead 35-0 at the half to effectively ice the contest.
Northview (5-4, 4-3) can clinch the No. 3 seed Friday over winless Centennial in what would be the Titans first playoff appearance since 2015 and third all-time.
Class 4A
Blessed Trinity 33, Marist 30 (3OT)
The highly anticipated matchup between BT and Marist did not disappoint with the Titans winning a triple-overtime thriller to capture the Region 7-AAAA title and hand No. 1 ranked Marist (9-1, 5-1) its first loss of the season. BT improved to 4-1 all-time against Marist, and each meeting has either decided a region or state championship.
Marist opened a 7-0 lead in the first minute of play, but BT responded with an Elijah Green touchdown run and a 90-yard scoring rush from Justice Haynes to lead midway through the period.
Aaron Werkheiser began his busy night with a field goal before the half.
The teams exchanged field goals in the third quarter to put the score at 20-13 in BT’s favor entering the final 12 minutes of play. However, a Marist interception set up the tying score early in the fourth, eventually pushing the game into overtime.
BT went on offense first in the first overtime. Werkheiser added another field goal, but Marist hit its 28-yard kick to extend the game.
Marist scored a touchdown to open the second overtime before BT responded with a 17-yard touchdown pass from Duncan Reavis to James Bryant.
The Titans’ offense was pushed back to open the third overtime period, but Werkheiser came through for 43-yard field goal to give BT a 33-30 lead.
BT needed a defensive stop to end the game and got it when Quinton Reese intercepted a Marist pass to ice the dramatic win for the 7-AAAA title.
The Titans (8-1, 5-0) close out their regular season Friday on the road against White County.
Class A-Private
Fellowship Christian 31, Whitefield Academy 9
Fellowship Christian earned its second straight Region 6-A subregion B title Friday night by downing Whitefield Academy (7-2, 6-1) in the de-facto subregion title game. With the win, the Paladins will bring their undefeated (9-0, 7-0) record into the Region 6-A overall title game Friday.
The Paladins scored just 51 seconds into the game and extended their lead with a touchdown run from Murphy Reeves. Whitefield cut the lead to 14-9 in the second quarter, but Fellowship’s defense, which has given up just 12 points a game, held the Wolfpack off the scoreboard for the remainder of the contest.
Matt Rodgers hit a 43-yard field goal, Reeves added his second rushing score and Jayven Hall ran in a touchdown to extend the winning margin.
Fellowship will take on Darlington for the region title Friday in a battle of top-5 ranked teams. The Paladins will look to capture their second region crown in four years.
St. Francis 48, King’s Ridge 7
St. Francis likely punched its ticket to the playoffs for the first time since 2014 and second time in program history Friday night by taking down neighbors King’s Ridge. St. Francis (6-3, 5-2) entered the contest 19th in the power ratings with the top 24 teams earning a postseason berth.
The win was also No. 200 for Knights’ head coach Frank Barden.
The Knights were led by three touchdowns from Josh Gil. The senior had four total touchdowns, including two passing scores to Zay Wadsworth, a touchdown throw to Jai Smith and a rushing score.
St. Francis led 41-0 at the half to seal their sixth win of the season.
The Knights will compete in the Region 6-A crossover game with a subregion A opponent Friday. Matchups have not yet been announced.
Mount Pisgah 16, Walker 7
Mount Pisgah improved to 3-6 overall Friday night with a 16-7 win over Walker on the road.
The Patriots trailed 7-0 entering the fourth quarter before tying the contest with a touchdown pass. Mount Pisgah then added a field goal to lead 10-7.
Mount Pisgah held its 10-7 lead, but Walker looked poised for a go-ahead score inside the Patriots’ 10-yard line in the final minutes of the game. However, the Patriots’ defense held to force a field goal.
On the attempted game-tying kick, the snap was high. In desperation, a Walker player threw the ball toward the end zone, but it was intercepted by Makeal Carter who returned the pick all the way to pay dirt to ice the win.
Mount Pisgah entered the week 30th in the power ratings and, despite the win, is likely out of playoff contention. The Patriots (3-6, 3-4) will close out their season Friday in the Region 6-A crossover game.
Mt. Paran 21, Pinecrest Academy 14
A week after blowing out King’s Ridge and earning their first win of the season, Pinecrest Academy dropped Friday’s matchup with Mt. Paran to fall to 1-8 overall this season.
The Paladins stuck with powerhouse Mt. Paran throughout the night and erased a deficit to tie the contest at 14-14 with under two minutes remaining.
However, Mount Paran responded with a touchdown with 42 seconds left for the go-ahead and eventual game-winning score.
Pinecrest will close out its 2019 campaign in the Region 6-A crossover game Friday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.