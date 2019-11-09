Class 7A
Forsyth Central 29, Lambert 22
Forsyth Central and Lambert closed out their 2019 campaigns Friday with the Bulldogs earning their first region win of the season. Lambert fell to 0-10 with the loss, the Longhorns first winless season in program history.
The two teams battled back-and-forth throughout the night with the Bulldogs holding a 15-14 lead at the half. Central built its lead to 22-14 early in the third quarter before Lambert tied the contest a few minutes later.
The Bulldogs scored a go-ahead touchdown early in the fourth and held off the Longhorns to secure the win.
A year after breaking their postseason drought, Central was in contention in three of their four losses but dropped those contests by one score. The Bulldogs closed out their 2019 season with a 4-6 overall record and 1-4 mark in region play.
The 2019 season continued Lambert’s struggles in region play. The Longhorns are 1-14 in 5-AAAAAAA games the last three seasons.
Milton 33, North Forsyth 9
For the second straight year, Milton ran the table in Region 5-AAAAAAA and claimed the region title, the program’s first back-to-back championships. The Eagles controlled their own destiny for the region crown Friday and capped off their regular season with a 33-9 win over North Forsyth.
Milton was led offensively by quarterback Devin Farrell who rushed for 126 yards with a touchdown and was 7-13 passing for 51 yards. Running back Ahmad Junearick compiled 108 yards rushing with a touchdown.
Jason Aussin hit a 30-yard field goal, Junearick reeled of a 62-yard rushing score and Christian Armistead stripped the ball on a kickoff and returned it for a touchdown to give Milton an 18-3 lead at the half.
North quarterback Brady Meitz connected with Anthony Herock midway through the third quarter to cut the lead. However, Jordan McDonald had a 3-yard touchdown run late in the third and Farrell had a 40-yard scoring rush midway through the fourth to ice the win for Milton.
Milton will enter the playoffs as the No. 1 seed and host Central Gwinnett (2-8) in the first round. North Forsyth still nabbed the No. 2 seed with South Forsyth beating West. The Raiders will be at home against Brookwood (5-5).
Roswell 48, Etowah 14
Roswell controlled its own destiny for the Region 4-AAAAAAA title Friday night and took care of business with a 48-14 win over Etowah that clinched the Hornets’ their second straight region crown. With a loss, Roswell would have fallen to the No. 4 seed.
Roswell led 14-7 before building a gap in the second half. The Hornets had two unanswered scores with a 4-yard touchdown run from Savion Mccrary and a 1-yard score from Nnamdi Orjioke early in the third quarter.
Etowah responded with a quick touchdown drive midway thorough the period, but the Hornets ran away with the win following the Eagles’ score.
Ethan Roberts connected with John Copenhaver for a 75-yard touchdown pass and Doneiko Slaughter and Evan Plunkett returned interceptions for touchdowns to seal Roswell’s region title.
Unlike last year where Roswell hosted the Class 7A at-large bid, the Hornets will be at home against the No. 4 seed from Region 2, Wheeler (5-5).
South Forsyth 14, West Forsyth 10
In a defensive battle, South Forsyth downed West to earn the No. 3 seed in the playoffs, pushing the Wolverines to the No. 4 seed.
West took the first lead of the game with a 4-yard touchdown rush from Daba Fofana, and the 7-0 score remained until South’s Gavin Morris came down with an interception returned 52 yards for a touchdown.
West reclaimed the lead late with four minutes remaining in the game with a 39-yard field goal from Alex Wilson.
However, South drove the field to set up a 1-yard touchdown run from Kyle Durham with just 52 seconds remaining for the game-winning score.
The win allowed South to leapfrog West in the region standings, giving the War Eagles a matchup with Region 7’s No. 2 seed, Norcross (5-5), in the first round of the playoffs. West will take on region champions Parkview (9-1).
Class 6A
Alpharetta 20, Cambridge 0
Alpharetta had nothing to lose but came away with a win nonetheless Friday by downing Cambridge to close out the regular season. The Raiders had already clinched the No. 2 seed from the region entering the contest. Cambridge was playing for pride with the Bears eliminated from playoff contention.
Bryce Troutt had the only points in the first half with a 43-yard field goal. Alpharetta extended its lead to 10-0 in the third quarter with a touchdown pass from Will Gerdes to Cameron Foster.
Jared Rumph hauled in an interception on Cambridge’s ensuing drive to set up another field goal from Trott late in the third quarter.
Nick Haven also had an interception, his coming in the fourth quarter to set up the final score of the game, a 25-yard reception from Jaden Slocum.
Alpharetta (7-3, 7-1) will host Creekside (6-4) Friday in the first round of the playoffs. Cambridge compiled a 4-6 overall record this season and went 3-5 in Region 7-AAAAAA play.
Northview 42, Centennial 28
Northview secured its trip to the playoffs for the first time since 2015 Friday by taking down Centennial at home.
The winless Knights stuck with Northview through much of the game, but the Titans found separation in the second half to secure the win.
The two teams went into the halftime break tied at 14 before Northview’s Samuel Babadele scored on the Titans’ opening possession of the third quarter.
Centennial responded with the second touchdown connection from Jett Miller to Julian Nixon to put the score at 21-21 midway through the third.
The Titans countered with two unanswered scores, both touchdown passes from Beau Lark to Travis Buchanan, to open a 35-21 lead.
The Knights’ Richard Shaw put the margin back at one score with a 58-yard touchdown midway through the fourth, but Northview’s Marcus Godbey reeled off a 70-yard touchdown run with four minutes remaining to seal the win.
The Titans (6-4, 5-3) earned the No. 4 seed and will seek their program’s first playoff win Friday on the road against Region 5 champions Mays (9-1).
Centennial’s loss puts the Knights at 0-10 for their 2019 campaign, the program’s first winless season since 1998.
North Atlanta 42, Chattahoochee 35
Chattahoochee’s 2019 season ended Friday night with the Cougars taking a close loss to playoff-bound North Atlanta on the road.
Hooch struck first in the contest, but North Atlanta put together a string of unanswered scores to lead 29-7. The Cougars added a 55-yard touchdown just before the half to put the margin at two scores at the break.
The teams exchanged scores and turnovers-on-downs before North Atlanta’s Wiley Hartley scored his sixth touchdown of the night with just over four minutes remaining to put the score at 42-21.
The Cougars did not roll over and scored two touchdowns in 24 seconds of play to put the margin at 42-35. Hooch got the ball back again looking to complete the incredible comeback, but North Atlanta held in their own territory to close out the game.
Hooch compiled a 3-7 overall record this year under first-year head coach Mike Malone after going 0-10 last season.
Johns Creek 49, Dunwoody 14
Johns Creek went undefeated in Region 7-AAAAAA play for the second straight year Friday with a 49-14 win over Dunwoody at home. The Gladiators had already secured the region title entering Friday’s contest.
Johns Creek quarterback Ben Whitlock connected with Dalton Pearson for two touchdowns and the Gladiators opened a 28-7 lead at the half.
The Gladiators added three touchdowns in the third quarter to cruise to the win.
The Gladiators will host Alexander (6-4) Friday in the first round of the playoffs. Johns Creek will be seeking the program’s first playoff win.
Dunwoody went 3-7 overall this year and 2-6 in region play.
Class 4A
Denmark 34, Flowery Branch 14
Denmark took down top-10 ranked Flowery Branch Friday night at home, a win that secures the Danes the No. 3 seed for the program’s first playoff appearance.
The Danes held a one-score lead at the half and outscored the Falcons 20-7 in the second half to secure the win.
Denmark is 1-2 this season against ranked opponents, and all three contests have been in Region 7-AAAA play. Friday’s win was the Danes’ first in program history over a ranked team.
Denmark (7-2, 4-2) will go on the road Nov. 15 to take on Sandy Creek (9-1), another ranked team.
Blessed Trinity 35, White County 6
With its region title secured last week with a triple-overtime win over Marist, Blessed Trinity ran the table in 7-AAAA play for the second straight year with a decisive win over White County on the road Friday night.
Elijah Green had two rushing scores in the first half, including a 61-yard run, to put BT up 14-3.
Green kept the momentum going with his third rushing score to open the third quarter, and Justice Haynes added a 30-yard touchdown run to push the margin to 28-6.
Midway through the fourth, Englan Williams added a touchdown.
BT (9-1, 6-0) will host Region 5’s No. 4 seed, Troup County (6-4), in the first round of the playoffs. The Titans are 8-0 in the first round of the playoffs in the last eight years.
Class A-Private
Fellowship Christian 42 Darlington 7
Fellowship Christian captured its second region championship in four years Friday with a lopsided win over Darlington in the Region 6-A title game. Both teams entered the contest 9-0 and ranked in the top-5 in Class A-Private.
Fellowship jumped out to an early lead with an Eli Hildebrandt quarterback keeper for a touchdown. The Paladins used a halfback pass for a 43-yard score early in the second quarter to extend the margin to 14-0.
Darlington scored less than a minute later, but it would be their only points of the game. Murphy Reeves and Josh Cole each had rushing scores before the half, and Cole put the Fellowship up 35-7 in the third with an 83-yard touchdown run.
Cole added his third score of the game with five minutes remaining.
Fellowship will await its final seed in the power ratings. Fellowship was ranked 7th entering Friday’s contest, and their win could boost their position. The Paladins will likely have a bye in the first round of the playoffs, which is guaranteed to teams finishing in the top-8 of the ratings.
Hancock Central 36, King’s Ridge 0
King’s Ridge closed out its season Friday night with a 36-0 loss to Hancock Central (2-8) at home.
The Tigers were shut out for the third time in four contests with the loss.
King’s Ridge compiled a 1-9 overall record for the second straight season.
Pinecrest Academy 28, Mt. Zion (Carroll) 7
Pinecrest Academy downed Mt. Zion, 28-7, Friday at home to close out the Paladins’ 2019 campaign.
The Paladins scored in the opening minute of the game with a touchdown pass from Bryce Balthaser to Ethan Massey. The duo connected for another score late in the first to give Pinecrest a 14-0 lead.
Less than a minute into the third quarter, Balthaser threw his third touchdown of the game.
A Pinecrest interception set up a 23-yard touchdown run from Tony Novo midway through the third quarter, and the Paladins held on to secure the win in the final 17 minutes of play.
Pinecrest went 2-8 overall this year, the program’s third straight losing season.
Gordon Lee 34, Mount Pisgah 20
Mount Pisgah dropped its matchup of 3-6 teams Friday with a 34-20 loss to Gordon Lee at home.
The Patriots’ Payton Broaddus hit two field goals, but Mount Pisgah trailed 27-6 in the fourth quarter.
Coleman Smith hit Tristan Freyre for a Patriots touchdown midway through the fourth to cut the lead to 27-13.
Mount Pisgah recovered an onside kick, but Gordon Lee found the end zone to extend the margin.
Garrett Sutherland hauled in a touchdown reception for the Patriots late in the contest, but it was not enough to overcome the Trojans’ lead.
The Patriots (3-7, 3-5) entered the matchup 28th in the power ratings, four spots out of a playoff berth. With Friday’s result, Mount Pisgah is assuredly out of the playoff picture. The Patriots compiled a 3-7 overall record for the second straight year.
Bowdon 21, St. Francis 17
Despite a loss to Bowdon (8-2), St. Francis still had reason to celebrate Friday because the Knights have surely locked up a spot in the postseason for the first time since 2014 and just second time in program history.
The Knights entered the game 18th in the power ratings with the top 24 teams earning a playoff bid. Even with Friday’s loss, the Knights will go on the road Nov. 15 for a playoff matchup.
In Friday’s contest, the Knights trailed before scoring twice in the first quarter, including a Jai Smith touchdown, to lead 14-7. Bowdon tied the contest before a field goal from Jake Heintzelman put the Knights back on top, 17-14.
That score remained until Bowdon broke through for a touchdown midway through the fourth quarter to take a 21-17 lead. The Knights were held off the scoreboard for the remainder of the contest to drop to 6-4 overall this season.
