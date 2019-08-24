NORTH FULTON/FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — The 2019 high school football regular season kicked off August 23 with several North Fulton and Forsyth County teams in action.
Class 7A
Forsyth Central 43, Chamblee 10
Forsyth Central opened its regular season Friday by downing Chamblee in decisive fashion for the second straight year.
Forsyth Central began the game with a bang by returning the opening kickoff for a touchdown. The Bulldogs added two scores before Bronson Landreth threw a 51-yard touchdown to put Central up 29-0.
Chamblee scored before the end of the first half, but Central responded with a touchdown on its opening possession of the third quarter and cruised to the 43-10 win.
The Bulldogs have a bye before taking on Cass Sept. 6.
Wheeler 42, Lambert 19
Lambert’s 2019 season began in a similar fashion to last season with the Longhorns falling to Wheeler in their season opener.
Wheeler jumped out to a quick lead in the first quarter and continued to find the end zone, scoring all six of their touchdowns in the first half.
Though the Longhorns compiled three passing touchdowns, including two in the first half, Wheeler’s margin was too great to overcome.
Lambert is on the road again Aug. 30 against Chattahoochee.
Cherokee 29, North Forsyth 14
Cherokee extended its win streak over North Forsyth to four games by downing the Raiders 29-14 Friday night.
Cherokee forced a safety in the first quarter, and neither team had much offensive success in the opening two frames with the Warriors holding a 9-0 lead at the half. Cherokee extended their lead with a touchdown in the third before North got on the board to put the margin at 16-8.
The two teams then exchanged scores, but the Warriors put the game away with a long touchdown midway through the fourth.
The Raiders play their home opener Aug. 30 against Gainesville.
South Forsyth 34, Sprayberry 20
South Forsyth began its 2019 campaign Friday night with a win over Sprayberry in front of a home crowd.
South took its first lead of the game midway through the second quarter with Tre’Von Green’s second rushing score, but a failed 2-point conversion kept the score at 12-10. South added another touchdown and Sprayberry made a field goal to give South a 19-13 edge at the half.
After a scoreless third quarter, Green scored his third touchdown of the night to extend South’s lead. Though Sprayberry cut the margin to 27-20 midway through the fourth quarter, Green tallied his fourth rushing score three minutes later to seal South’s win.
The War Eagles are home again Aug. 30 to battle with two-time defending Class 4A state champions Blessed Trinity.
Camden County 47, West Forsyth 6
West Forsyth suffered a second season-opening loss to Camden County Friday night with the Wildcats handing West a lopsided loss at home.
Camden pounced on West in the first half and scored 41 points while holding West scoreless.
The Wolverines will travel out of state next week to take on Alabama’s Hewitt-Trussville. West fell in last year’s matchup of the teams, 38-30.
Milton vs. Buford (postponed)
Milton’s anticipation to kick off its new season after capturing the Class 7A state title last year was delayed after their Corky Kell Classic matchup against Buford was postponed due to field conditions at Coolray Field, home of the Gwinnett Stripers baseball team.
The matchup will be played on Sept. 6. Milton will play the game at home after winning a coin toss.
Class 6A
Creekview 27, Cambridge 3
Cambridge’s struggles against Creekview continued Friday night with its eighth straight loss to their Cherokee County foes. It is the fourth straight year Cambridge has started its regular season with a loss to Creekview, who entered this season ranked in the top-10 of Class 6A.
Cambridge’s scoring was limited to a field goal late in the second half that cut Creekview’s lead to 7-3. Creekview responded with a touchdown just before halftime and added two touchdowns in the second half while holding Cambridge off the scoreboard.
Cambridge has a bye before going on the road to face Woodstock Sept. 6.
Northside Warner Robins 46, Centennial 13
Centennial dropped its matchup with top-five ranked Northside Warner Robins Friday night in the head coaching debut of the Shane Sams. Though Centennial remained close through three quarters, Northside dominated the final period to take the win.
Northside led 13-0 in the second quarter before Centennial got on the board with a 23-yard touchdown pass from Parker Sperier.
The Knights inched closer with a defensive touchdown in the third quarter to cut the deficit to 18-13, but Northside responded with another score and lit up the Knights in the fourth quarter to clinch its win.
Centennial has a bye before taking on crosstown foes Roswell on Sept. 6.
Riverwood 46, Chattahoochee 10
Chattahoochee’s new era began under head coach Mike Malone Friday night, but the Cougars began his tenure with a loss to Riverwood on the road.
The loss was Hooch’s second straight to Riverwood, who downed the Cougars 48-14 in last year’s matchup.
Chattahoochee has not won a regular season opener since 2010.
Johns Creek 44, Fairfield Central (SC) 6
Johns Creek’s long road trip to open its season paid off with a win with the Gladiators taking down South Carolina’s Fairfield Central in Winnsboro, South Carolina. The game was delayed by lightning and was called short in the fourth quarter due to weather.
Quarterback Ben Whitlock threw two touchdown passes and Tank Pritchett had two rushing scores to lead the Gladiators offense.
Johns Creek led 21-6 entering the third quarter and started the second half by returning the kickoff for a touchdown. The Gladiators added two touchdowns and a field goal before the game was called with eight minutes remaining in the fourth quarter.
The Gladiators will take on another out-of-state opponent Friday when they host Jones High School of Orlando, Fla.
Class 4A
Blessed Trinity 28, St. Pius X 10
Blessed Trinity opened its 2019 season with its seventh straight win over rivals St. Pius X at home Friday night.
The Titans used three rushing touchdowns from Elijah Green and held St. Pius to 148 total yards to power their 22nd consecutive overall win.
Green put the Titans up 7-0 in the first quarter with a 29-yard rushing score and extended BT’s lead to 14-0 in the second quarter with another scamper across the goal line.
Ryan Attaway recovered a St. Pius fumble in the final minutes of the first half, which set up a rushing score from freshman Justice Haynes to give BT a 21-0 halftime lead.
St. Pius converted two fourth downs on a touchdown drive early in the third quarter before Green’s third rushing score of the game put the margin at 28-7 eight seconds into the final period.
The Titans go on the road Aug. 30 to take on Class 7A opponent South Forsyth.
Class A-Private
Fellowship Christian 48, North Springs 19
Fellowship Christian kicked off its 2019 season with a win over Class 5A’s North Springs, the Paladins second straight win over the Spartans.
The Paladins were all over North Springs in the first half and opened a 34-7 lead behind rushing scores from several players. Fellowship added two touchdowns early in the third quarter to lock down the win.
The Paladins have a bye before opening their Region 6-A slate against Pinecrest Academy on Sept. 6.
Mount Pisgah vs. Holy Innocents’
Game scheduled for Saturday, Aug. 24, at 7:30 p.m. at Holy Innocents’.
