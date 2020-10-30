10-30 region standings
|Region 5-7A
|Region record
|Overall record
|Next week
|Roswell
|2-0
|6-0
|at Milton
|Milton
|2-0
|5-1
|vs. Roswell
|Cherokee
|2-1
|7-1
|at Alpharetta
|Alpharetta
|1-1
|2-3
|vs. Cherokee
|Woodstock
|0-2
|2-5
|vs. Etowah
|Etowah
|0-3
|0-7
|at Woodstock
|Regoin 6-7A
|Region record
|Overall record
|Next week
|Denmark
|3-0
|3-3
|vs. South Forsyth
|Gainesville
|3-0
|5-2
|vs. West Forsyth
|West Forsyth
|2-1
|4-3
|at Denmark
|North Forsyth
|2-2
|6-2
|at Gainesville
|South Forsyth
|1-2
|4-2
|BYE
|Forsyth Central
|1-3
|3-3
|at Lambert
|Lambert
|0-4
|4-4
|vs. Forsyth Central
|Region 7-7A
|Region record
|Overall record
|Next week
|Norcross
|4-0
|8-0
|at Duluth
|Archer
|3-2
|4-3
|at Discovery
|Duluth
|2-1
|5-2
|vs. Norcross
|Meadowcreek
|2-2
|3-5
|vs. Archer
|Dicovery
|1-2
|2-5
|BYE
|Berkmar
|0-4
|1-6
|vs. Dunwoody
|Dunwoody
|0-5
|0-3
|at Berkmar
|Region 7-6A
|Region record
|Overall record
|Next week
|River Ridge
|4-0
|7-0
|vs. Sequoyah
|Johns Creek
|3-0
|3-2
|at Centennial
|Creekview
|3-1
|5-2
|vs. Chattahoochee
|Chattahoochee
|1-2
|2-3
|at Cambridge
|Cambridge
|1-2
|2-4
|at Creekview
|Sequoyah
|1-2
|1-5
|vs. Riverwood
|Riverwood
|1-3
|3-3
|at River Ridge
|Centennial
|0-4
|0-6
|vs. Johns Creek
|Region 5-5A
|Region record
|Overall record
|Next week
|St. Pius X
|3-0
|5-1
|vs. M.L. King
|Decatur
|3-0
|4-0
|vs. Northview
|SW Dekalb
|2-1
|2-2
|BYE
|Northview
|1-2
|2-4
|at Decatur
|M.L. King
|1-2
|1-4
|vs. St. Pius X
|Stone Mountain
|0-3
|1-3
|vs. Lithonia
|Lithonia
|1-3
|1-4
|vs. Stone Mountain
|Region 7-5A
|Region record
|Overall record
|Next week
|Cartersville
|2-0
|6-1
|vs. Woodland
|Blessed Trinity
|1-0
|3-0
|vs. Hiram
|Calhoun
|2-1
|6-2
|vs. Calhoun
|Cass
|1-2
|6-2
|at Cass
|Hiram
|1-2
|1-7
|at Cartersville
|Woodland
|0-2
|3-2
|at Blessed Trinity
|Region 6-A (Private)
|Region record
|Overall record
|Next week
|Fellowship Christian
|3-0
|7-0
|vs. Mount Pisgah
|Mount Pisgah
|1-0
|4-3
|BYE
|Lakeview Academy
|1-2
|3-3
|at Fellowship Christian
|St. Francis
|0-1
|1-5
|at St. Francis
|King's Ridge
|0-2
|2-3
|vs. King's Ridge
Class 7A
West Forsyth 21, Forsyth Central 0
West Forsyth remained perfect in its all-time series against Forsyth Central Friday night after the Wolverines took shutout road win in Cumming behind three touchdowns from quarterback Keegan Stover and stout defensive play. West improved to third in the Region 6-7A standings at 2-1 in region contests. Central fell to 1-3 and are sixth.
Stover notched the first of his three touchdowns of the night four minutes into the contest with a pass to senior receiver T.J. Jennings. The duo connected for another score just before the half to give West a 14-0 lead.
West’s defense continued to stymie the Bulldogs, and the Wolverines put the game away with a Stover to Orris touchdown with four minutes remaining before the defense forced a turnover on downs.
The Wolverines (4-3, 2-1) are on the road against Nov. 6 and will take on Gainesville. Central (3-3, 1-3) play away at Lambert.
North Forsyth 34, Lambert 20
North Forsyth improved to 2-2 in Region 6-7A play Friday night with the Raiders’ fourth straight win over Lambert. The Longhorns dropped to 0-4 in region play with the loss.
North opened a 13-0 lead before Lambert’s James Tyre threw a passing touchdown with three minutes remaining in the third quarter. The Longhorns’ two-point play was unsuccessful, keeping the score at 13-6 in favor of the Raiders.
Lambert scored just a minute into the third quarter, but special teams bit them again with a missed PAT allowing North to hold a 13-12 lead.
Following Lambert’s score, North began to pull away. The Raiders responded immediately to extend the gap to 20-12 and found paydirt again midway through the third to push the score to 27-12.
Early in the fourth, North added another touchdown to go ahead 34-12 and held on for the win.
North (6-2, 2-2) has a bye before taking on South Forsyth Nov. 13. Lambert (4-4, 0-4) will seek its first region win Nov. 6 at home against Forsyth Central.
Gainesville 28, South Forsyth 14
Following a 4-0 start, South Forsyth dropped its second straight matchup Friday with a 28-14 loss to Gainesville in Region 6-7A play. South fell to 1-2 in the region standings with the result.
South intercepted Gainesville at the goal line and marched the field to tie the game at 7-7 early in the second quarter with a rushing score from junior quarterback Kyle Durham.
Late in the second quarter, the Red Elephants converted a fourth-down play to set up just outside of the red zone and ultimately scored to reclaim a 14-7 lead.
South knotted the game again with four minutes left in the third quarter on a touchdown pass from Durham to tight end Devin McGlockton, but the tie was short-lived. The Red Elephants scored a rushing touchdown on their next possession.
Following Gainesville’s score, South fumbled the ensuing kickoff and the Red Elephants recovered on the War Eagles’ 35-yard line. Gainesville marched the short field and opened its lead to 28-14 with 10 minutes left in the contest.
South looked to get its comeback going in the final minutes, but Gainesville came away with tipped ball interception inside the red zone with just over two minutes remaining. South’s offense did get back on the field, but a turnover on downs in the final 90 seconds iced the game.
The War Eagles (4-2, 1-2) are on the road Nov. 6 to take on region leaders Denmark.
Meadowcreek 41, Dunwoody 3
Dunwoody fell to 0-5 Friday night with a 41-3 loss to Region 7-7A opponent Meadowcreek (3-5, 2-2) at North Dekalb Stadium. The Wildcats are winless in their opening five games for the first time since 2012.
Dunwoody trailed 34-0 in the third quarter before a converted field goal from sophomore Cooper West gave the Wildcats their only points of the game. Dunwoody is averaging just three points per game this season.
The Wildcats (0-5, 0-3) continue region play Nov. 6 on the road against Berkmar.
Class 6A
River Ridge 31, Centennial 7
Winless Centennial looked to play spoiler Friday night in a matchup with undefeated River Ridge (7-0, 4-0), but their bid fell short in the battle of the Knights vs. the Knights.
River Ridge opened the scoring with a 44-yard touchdown midway through the first quarter, and the 7-0 score remained until just before the half. With just 11 seconds remaining in the second quarter, the Knights punched the ball in to knot the game at 7-7.
Despite the tight first half, River Ridge outpaced Centennial throughout the third and fourth quarters.
River Ridge came out of the break and scored on its opening possession to put the score at 14-7 and recovered a Centennial fumble on its ensuing drive. River Ridge capitalized with a field goal to push its lead to 17-7 midway through the third quarter.
River Ridge scored another touchdown and a missed Centennial field goal kept the score at 24-7 early in the fourth.
Centennial’s upset bid was effectively ended with seven minutes remaining with River Ridge scoring on a 46-yard touchdown.
Centennial (0-6, 0-4) hosts Johns Creek Nov. 6.
Cambridge vs. Johns Creek (Scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 31)
Cambridge and Johns Creek will face off Saturday at noon at Cambridge. The game was originally scheduled for Friday night but was delayed to allow Cambridge another day of rest following its matchup with Sequoyah Monday night.
Chattahoochee vs. Sequoyah (Scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 31)
Chattahoochee and Sequoyah will play Saturday at 3 p.m. at Northview High School. The game was originally scheduled for Friday but was postponed to allow Sequoyah another day of rest following its game against Cambridge on Monday night.
Class 5A
Blessed Trinity Cartersville (POSTPONED)
One of the state’s most anticipated games for Oct. 30 between Blessed Trinity and Cartersville, both ranked the top-five in Class 5A, was postponed due to COVID-19 protocols.
The first matchup between the squads since BT took down the Canes for the 2018 Class 4A state title will be played at a later date. As of Oct. 30, a rescheduled date had not been announced.
Lithonia 28, Northview 20
Northview dropped its second Region 5-5A contests Friday at home, falling to Lithonia 28-20 to put the Titans at 1-2 in region play. The Titans are tied at fourth in the region standings.
The two teams exchanged scores throughout the night. The Titans tied the contest with a touchdown and converted two-point play in the fourth quarter, but Lithonia added a rushing score and held Northview off the board in the final minutes to secure the win.
The Titans (2-4, 1-2) are on the road Nov. 6 to take on Decatur.
Class A-Private
Fellowship Christian 49, King’s Ridge 13
Fellowship Christian downed King’s Ridge for the eight straight year Friday night and maintained its outright lead in the Region 6-A standings and unblemished record (7-0, 3-0). The Paladins have won 18 straight region contests dating back to 2017.
Fellowship struck early and often during the contest, opening a 21-0 lead in under eight minutes of play.
Quarterback Eli Hildebrandt got the scoring started with a long touchdown pass on a screen play to Brady Niblock. After forcing a three-and-out, the Paladins marched 57 yards in three plays capped off by a three-yard touchdown by Josh Cole to put the Paladins up two scores. With four minutes left in the first half, Murphy Reeves added a 67-yard touchdown to give Fellowship a sizeable early lead.
Reeves was back in the end zone just a few minutes later, rushing in from 20-yards out to extend Fellowship’s lead to 28-0. Midway through the second, Reeves was back in paydirt, rushing in from 3-yards out to push the score to 35-3.
A second Fellowship quarterback, Caleb McMickle, also had a touchdown throw, hitting Lawson Haigler for a 12-yard score to extend the margin to 42-3.
Reeves, who surpassed the 1,000-yard rushing mark in the game, scored touchdown No. 4 of the game and his 16th of the season early in the fourth quarter to put Fellowship up 49-6.
Logan Hewlett converted two field goals for the Tigers.
Fellowship can clinch its fourth region title in five years Nov. 6 at home with a win over Mount Pisgah. King’s Ridge (2-3, 0-2) will host neighboring St. Francis.
Mount Pisgah 31, Lakeview Academy 15
Mount Pisgah opened its region schedule with a road win Friday night, taking down Region 6-A newcomers Lakeview Academy 31-15.
The Patriots scored 24 unanswered points to open the contest before Lakeview scored a touchdown just before the half to put the score at 24-7.
That score remained until early in the fourth quarter when Mount Pisgah extended its advantage to 31-7.
Lakeview added a touchdown midway through the final quarter, but the Patriots held on to take the win.
The Patriots (4-3, 1-0) are on the road against region leaders Fellowship Christian Nov. 6.
