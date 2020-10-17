Class 7A

Milton 35, Alpharetta 20

Milton downed rival Alpharetta Friday night on the road to extend its region winning streak to 14 games dating back to the 2017 season. Friday’s contest, the Region 5-7A opener for both teams, was the first region battle between the North Fulton foes since 2011.

Milton has won the last five matchups in the series.

The Raiders scored on their opening possession of the game, a 2-yard touchdown run from sophomore running back Jake Gil, but Milton responded with touchdowns on each of their next three offensive possessions.

Milton tied the contest with a long touchdown pass from Devin Farrell to LT Overton, ahead of a 51-yard run from Farrell set up a touchdown run from Jordan McDonald early in the second. Milton extended its lead to 21-7 following a 49-yard reception from tight end Jack Nickel to set up an 18-yard touchdown run from Farrell.

Alpharetta battled back before the half, though. After converting a fourth-and-3 just outside the 10-yard line, quarterback Ben Guthrie rushed into the end zone from eight yards out to put the score at 21-14.

Guthrie notched his second touchdown of the night on the Raiders’ next possession with a 52-yard pass to Matteo Carriere along the sideline. The PAT was missed, keeping Milton ahead 21-20.

Milton took over control in the second half, stonewalling the Raiders with sophomore cornerback Bryce Thornton hauling in two interceptions.

McDonald added two more rushing scores in the second half, and Milton’s defense kept Alpharetta off the scoreboard to seal the win.

The Eagles (4-1, 1-0) return home Oct. 23 to continue region play against Etowah. Alpharetta (1-3, 0-1) will be on the road against Woodstock.

Denmark 21, Forsyth Central 0

Denmark dropped its first three contests of the year, but the Danes are winning the games that ultimately matter. Denmark shut out Forsyth Central at home Friday night to improve to 2-0 in Region 6-7A play. Central fell to 0-2 in region games.

The Danes opened a 7-0 lead in the first quarter with a quarterback-keeper from Aaron McLaughlin. Central had its opportunities to score in the first half, but a missed field goal and a turnover just outside the goal line kept the Bulldogs off the board.

Denmark’s Kenon Dicks and Kayden Henley each hauled in an interception in the second half, and rushing scores from Casey Gunn and Zach Ogbogu late in the fourth allowed the Danes to secure the win.

Denmark (2-3, 2-0) travel to play Lambert Oct. 23 while the Bulldogs (2-2, 0-2) host North Forsyth.

Chamblee 21, Dunwoody 10

Dunwoody fell to 0-3 Friday night and saw its six-game win streak over crosstown rivals Chamblee end with the Wildcats taking a 21-10 loss.

Dunwoody tied the game at 7-7 early in the second quarter with a 50-yard touchdown pass from Davis LeDoyen to Connor Haynes, but Chamblee returned the ensuing kickoff for a score to reclaim the lead.

The Wildcats trailed 14-10 early in the third quarter when Chamblee picked off a pass and returned it for a touchdown for the final points of the game.

The Wildcats (0-3, 0-2) close out non-region play Oct. 23 against Fellowship Christian.

Gainesville 42, Lambert 35

Lambert jumped out to a 4-0 start this season, but the Longhorns dropped their second region game Friday night with a close road loss to Gainesville. It was the third straight meeting between the programs and first in region play.

The teams traded blows throughout the night, but the Red Elephants found a slight edge in the final period to take the win.

Lambert led 28-14 in the first half with quarterback James Tyre and Jack Stewart connecting for two touchdown passes. However, Gainesville charged back with four unanswered touchdowns. The Red Elephants tied the game in the third and scored twice in a two-minute span midway through the fourth to take a 42-28 lead.

Lambert senior receiver Braden Bamburowski hauled in his second touchdown of the night with two minutes remaining in the game to cut the margin to 42-35, but the Longhorns failed to complete the comeback.

Lambert (4-2, 0-2) is home Oct. 23 to take on Denmark.

North Forsyth 24, West Forsyth 10

North Forsyth broke nearly a decade’s worth of straight losses to West Forsyth Friday night to earn some revenge over their cross-county rivals and move to 1-1 in region play. The Raiders’ win Friday night was their first over West since 2010.

West Forsyth struck first with a Daba Fofana touchdown run early in the first quarter, but it was their only trip to the endzone.

North Forsyth quarterback Brady Meitz tied the game with a rushing score in the second quarter before West’s Alex Wilson hit a field goal to put the Wolverines back in the lead, 10-7.

That score remained until midway through the third period following a West safety on an errant snap.

Trailing 10-9 entering the fourth, North broke through in the final period, beginning with a touchdown throw from Meitz and a converted two-point play to give the Raiders a 17-10 lead with seven minutes left.

North extended the gap to 24-10 just moments later with junior linebacker Patrick Corrigan returning a West fumble for a touchdown.

The Raiders continued to stymie West’s offense for the remainder of the contest to ice the win.

North (5-1, 1-1) is on the road again Oct. 23 against Forsyth Central. West (2-3, 0-1) will play its second Region 6-6A contest Friday at home against South Forsyth.

Roswell 21, Etowah 14

Roswell played its 765th game in program history Friday night, and it was a special one. Not just for Roswell’s 21-14 win over Etowah to open Region 5-6A play, it was also the first time the Hornets had ever faced a former head coach as the head coach of its opposing team. Matt Kemper, who led Roswell from 2017 to 2019, had to take the loss to his ex-team in Woodstock Friday.

Despite turning the ball over five times, the Hornets managed to outlast Etowah.

Roswell broke the stalemate early in the second quarter with a 3-yard touchdown pass from Robbie Roper to Marquis Willis. The Hornets had a goal-line stand to keep their lead following Willis’ score, but Etowah knotted the game with a 5-yard touchdown run.

The Hornets took a 14-7 lead into the half behind a fourth-and-goal touchdown run from junior Ryan Stephens.

Roswell extended the margin to 21-7 with a touchdown on their opening possession of the second quarter, a 7-play, 72-yard drive capped off by a Ryan Hill rushing score.

Though the Hornets struggled with turnover throughout the night, sophomore cornerback Ethan Nation continued to be a nightmare for opposing quarterbacks. Nation had two picks in the fourth quarter for his sixth and seventh interceptions in five games.

Etowah did make it interesting with a touchdown in the final minute, but Roswell held on to secure the victory.

Roswell (5-0, 1-0) is set to take on another unbeaten, Cherokee (6-0, 1-0) in a battle of top-10 ranked teams Oct. 23.

Class 6A

Cambridge 37, Centennial 0

Cambridge ended a three-game skid and earned its first Region 7-6A win of the season Friday with a shutout win, the program’s first since 2015, over Centennial.

Cambridge took a 14-0 lead late in the second quarter with senior cornerback Ryan Counts returning an interception for a touchdown.

Junior tailback Christian Isibor added to Cambridge’s lead midway through the second a short touchdown rush. On Centennial’s ensuing drive, linebacker Bennett Long recovered a Knights fumble to set up a 3-yard touchdown rush from Phillip Michael Collins to extend the Bears’ advantage to 28-0.

Collins found paydirt again midway through the third quarter with a 34-yard touchdown, and the Bears added a safety while continuing to hold Centennial scoreless.

The Bears (2-3, 1-1) are on the road again Oct. 23 and will take on Sequoyah. Centennial (0-5, 0-3) has a bye Oct. 23 before returning to region play against River Ridge on Oct. 30.

Johns Creek 45, Chattahoochee 27

Johns Creek won its backyard battle with Chattahoochee for the fifth time in six years Friday night, downing the Cougars 45-27 in The Colosseum. The Gladiators notched their 19th straight region win with the result.

Johns Creek led 16-0 after the first quarter behind a Joshua Huiet 36-yard field goal, 25-yard scoring run from Tank Pritchett and 49-yard touchdown connection from Quinn Teeples to senior tight end Ethan Storey.

Johns Creek’s defense added to the lead midway through the second quarter with a safety forced by junior linebacker Thaxton Gallagher.

Teeples added two more long touchdown throws before the half, connecting with Tyrue Smith for 46 yards and a 40-yard score to Coln Raad just before the half to push the Gladiators’ advantage to 32-7.

The Cougars did not roll over in the second half and cut the margin to 32-21 early in the fourth quarter.

The teams exchanged scores over the next few minutes, but the Gladiators ultimately put the game away with Teeples touchdown run to push the score to 45-27 with just over two minutes remaining.

The Gladiators (3-2, 3-0) have a bye before resuming play Oct. 30 against Cambridge. Chattahoochee (2-3, 1-2) also has a bye and takes on Sequoyah Oct. 30.

Class A-Private

Fellowship Christian 13, Lakeview Academy 0 (FORFEIT)

Though the score shows Fellowship Christian downing Lakeview 13-0 Friday night, the two teams did not suit up or take the field with Lakeview forfeiting the contest. With the result, the Paladins remain undefeated (6-0, 2-0)

Fellowship closes out its non-region schedule Oct. 23 against Dunwoody at Bob Lord Field.

King’s Ridge vs. Mt. Paran Christian (CANCELLED)

Friday’s ninth all-time meeting between King’s Ridge and Mt. Paran was cancelled a few hours before kickoff. The Tigers were apparently the program to nix the game according to a tweet from Mount Paran’s athletics account.

The Tigers (2-1, 0-0) are scheduled to begin Region 6-A play Oct. 23 against Lakeview Academy.

Walker 42, St. Francis 15

St. Francis fell to 1-5 overall Friday night with a 42-15 loss to Walker in the Knights’ final non-region game of the season.

Walker opened a 35-0 lead before St. Francis quarterback Jaiden Jenkins connected with Camden Lusk for a 40-yard touchdown. The Knights second score came midway through the fourth period with a 5-yard rushing touchdown from Gianni Dorsey.

The Knights (1-5, 0-1) have a long break before returning to Region 6-A play Nov. 6 at home against King’s Ridge.