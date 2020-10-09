Class 7A
Milton 16, McEachern 3
Milton bounced back from its close loss to Cedar Grove Oct. 2 by downing McEachern Friday night in the first meeting of the programs since 1999.
McEachern broke the scoring stalemate with a field goal in the second quarter, but a short touchdown rush from Milton quarterback Devin Farrell with 17 seconds remaining in the half gave the Eagles a 7-3 advantage at the break.
Farrell was also responsible for Milton’s second touchdown, a 32-yard pass to Debron Gatling that put the Eagles up 13-3 late in the third quarter.
Milton’s defense continued to stymie the Indians, and a field goal from Christian Colasurdo with four minutes left in the game sealed the win.
The Eagles (3-1, 0-0) begin Region 5-7A play Oct. 16 on the road against Alpharetta. Milton has won two straight region titles.
South Forsyth 39, Alcovy 7
South Forsyth made the long trip to Covington Friday night and came away with a lopsided win over Alcovy to improve to 4-0 overall. The War Eagles have outscored their opponents by an average of 25 points per game.
South’s high-octane offense gave the War Eagles a 14-0 lead after 12 minutes of play with two touchdown connections from quarterback Kyle Durham to Mitch Thompson.
Alcovy converted a fourth-down play and scored to cut the margin in half before South’s Julian Bolanos blocked a punt that was returned for a score with just 19 seconds remaining in the first half.
South looked poised to build their lead midway through the third but fumbled at the goal line. However, the War Eagles defense forced a safety on the ensuing Alcovy drive to stretch the lead to 22-7.
Gavin Morris and Blaylen Lomax added rushing scores and freshman Davis Little converted a field goal give South added insurance late.
South (4-0, 1-0) has a bye before returning to region play against West Forsyth Oct. 23.
Alpharetta vs. Harrison (CANCELLED)
Alpharetta’s matchup with defending Class 6A state champions Harrison slated for Friday night was cancelled due to COVID-19 protocols for the Cobb County school.
The Raiders (1-2, 0-0) will make their Region 5-7A debut Friday night against two-time defending region champions and rivals Milton.
Archer 49, Dunwoody 0
Dunwoody fell to 0-2 Friday night with a shutout loss to powerhouse Archer in the Wildcats’ second Region 7-7A contest.
The Wildcats couldn’t contain Archer’s rushing attack, which accounted for all seven of the Tigers’ touchdowns. Archer had nearly 300 yards rushing in the first half.
Dunwoody has scored just three points in their two games this season.
The Wildcats (0-2, 0-2) play a non-region contest against neighbor Chamblee Oct. 16.
Roswell 23, Walton 17 (OT)
Roswell and Walton provided another thriller this season in the 33rd meeting of the programs with the Hornets taking an overtime win over the Raiders for the second straight year. The Hornets, who scored the game-tying touchdown with under 20 seconds remaining in regulation, have won six of the last seven contests between the programs.
Similar to last year’s 14-7 overtime fight, Friday’s contest was a defensive battle. Roswell compiled 243 yards in the first half but only found the end zone once with a touchdown pass from Robbie Roper to Michael Fitzgerald for a 71-yard completion.
The Hornets tied the game at 10-10 late in the third quarter with a 30-yard field goal from Caden Long.
The score remained knotted until Walton converted on a fourth-and-goal play from the 2-yard line with five minutes remaining to go ahead 17-10.
After the teams exchanged possessions, the Hornets were left with 88 seconds to drive 98 yards to force overtime. Roswell used four plays, including two long passes from Roper to Marquis Willis, to move the ball 95 yards to set up a 2-yard touchdown run from Willis. The converted PAT tied the game with just 16 seconds remaining.
Walton went on offense first in the overtime period, and sophomore defensive back Ethan Nation came down with a critical interception to set up the Hornets’ win.
Junior Ryan Stephens rushed in from 14-yards out to cap the thrilling, comeback win for Roswell that kept their record unblemished.
The Hornets (4-0, 0-0) begin Region 5-7A play against Etowah Friday night on the road.
Class 6A
Johns Creek 27, Riverwood 20
Johns Creek extended its region win streak to 18 games Friday night and handed newcomer Riverwood its first loss in the updated Region 7-6A.
A 1-yard touchdown run from the Gladiators’ Dylan Parr tied the game at 7-7 with eight minutes remaining in the second quarter, and a 32-yard field goal from Joshua Huiet gave Johns Creek a 10-7 lead at halftime.
Riverwood scored the sole touchdown of the third quarter to regain the lead. The PAT was missed, keeping the margin at 13-7.
The Gladiators retook the lead for good with 10 minutes remaining behind a 21-yard touchdown pass from Quinn Teeples to John Stegenga.
Huiet extended the gap to 20-13 three minutes later with his second field of the game, and the Gladiators looked as if they had put the game away with a 27-yard touchdown run from Parr with just over two minutes left.
Riverwood made it exciting, however, scoring a touchdown with under a minute to go, but the Gladiators held on to continue their region unbeaten streak.
The Gladiators (2-2, 2-0) return home to play crosstown rivals Chattahoochee Oct. 16.
Langston Hughes 33, Cambridge 14
Cambridge fell to 1-3 overall with a 33-14 loss to Langston Hughes Friday night at home, the final non-region contest for the Bears.
Langston Hughes struck first following a tipped-ball interception and a fourth-down touchdown inside the red zone to go up 7-0. After Cambridge’s ensuing drive stalled, the Bears recovered a muffed punt reception, but a penalty negated the play. The Panthers took advantage, driving 97 yards to go up 14-0.
Langston Hughes added to their lead on the opening possession of the third quarter to push the margin to 21-0.
The Bears clawed back, however. Cambridge blocked a punt a returned it for a touchdown, and with just four minutes remaining, quarterback Zach Harris connected with Hayden Gardella for a score to cut the lead to 21-14.
The Panthers squashed Cambridge’s comeback hopes on their ensuing drive, scoring quickly on a long touchdown run from their quarterback. The Panthers forced a punt on the Bears’ next offensive possession and iced the game with another long touchdown.
The Bears (1-3, 0-1) return to region play Oct. 16 on the road against Centennial.
Chattahoochee 27, Centennial 12
Chattahoochee picked up its first Region 7-6A win of the season Friday night with a home victory over Centennial. After dropping five straight games to Centennial from 2014-18, the Cougars have won the last two meetings of the programs.
Chattahoochee led by two points at the half, but the Knights took a 12-8 edge early in the third quarter with a 22-yard touchdown pass.
The Cougars jumped ahead for good midway through the third after converting a third-and-long play to set up a touchdown run from quarterback Jaylen Smith.
Smith connected with Jahmal Smith on a touchdown throw to push Hooch’s lead to 21-12 late in the third.
Chattahoochee’s defense forced a punt on the Knights’ ensuing possession, and the snap went over the punters head into the end zone. Centennial did manage to return the ball out to their 21-yard line, but Hooch took advantage of the short field with a touchdown rush from Billy Spradlin to go up 27-12, the final score of the contest.
The Cougars (2-2, 1-1) will play on the road for the first time this season Oct. 16 against crosstown rivals Johns Creek. Centennial (0-4, 0-2) are home against Cambridge.
Class 5A
St. Pius X 42, Northview 7
Northview made its Region 5-5A debut Friday night but were handed a loss by top-10 ranked St. Pius X. Northview (1-3, 0-1) has not beaten a ranked team in its program history dating back to 2002.
Northview got on the board early in the second quarter with a touchdown run from Marcus Godbey, but it was the Titans’ lone score of the night. St. Pius scored two touchdowns in each of the first three quarters to take the win.
The Titans have a bye before continuing 5-5A play against Stone Mountain Oct. 23.
Class A-Private
Fellowship Christian 58, St. Francis 7
Fellowship Christian’s dominance in 6-A games continued Friday with the Paladins capturing their 16th straight region win. Fellowship also improved to 7-0 all-time against St. Francis with Friday’s result.
The Paladins led 7-0 after the opening period but pounced in the second quarter. Senior rusher Murphy Reeves, who entered the game averaging nearly two touchdown per game, scored twice in quick succession early in the period. The Paladins added three more touchdowns, including a Josh Cole score in the final minute of the second quarter, to take a 41-0 lead into halftime.
Less than two minutes into the second half, Reeves found the end zone again with a 62-yard run ahead of a field goal from Matt Rodgers to push the score to 51-0.
St. Francis scored early in the fourth to get on the board with Fellowship responding 50 seconds later with another touchdown.
Fellowship (5-0, 1-0) is at home Oct. 16 to face region newcomers Lakeview Academy. St. Francis (1-4, 0-1) closes out its non-region slate against Walker Friday night.
Darlington 27, King’s Ridge 0
King’s Ridge suffered its first loss of the season Friday against No. 10 ranked Darlington on the road. Darlington moved to 5-0 all-time against the Tigers with Friday’s result, the first meeting of the teams since 2015.
The Tigers (2-1, 0-0) play their final non-region contest of the season on the road against Mount Paran Christian Oct. 16.
Christian Heritage 44, Mount Pisgah 24
Mount Pisgah fell to 2-3 Friday night with a 44-24 road loss to Christian Heritage in Dalton. The Patriots are 2-3 against the Lions all-time.
Heritage led 24-10 at the half and outscored the Patriots 20-14 in the final 24 minutes of play to hand Mount Pisgah its second straight loss.
The Patriots (2-3, 0-0) have a bye week before their final non-region contest of the season at home against Chamblee.
