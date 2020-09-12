Class 7A
Forsyth Central vs. Etowah (CANCELLED)
For the second straight week Forsyth Central had its season-opening game cancelled due to COVID-19. A week after their matchup with Blessed Trinity was cancelled, Etowah announced it was abandoning its game with the Bulldogs due to the virus.
A letter from Forsyth Central principal Mitch Young showed Central did attempt to find another opponent for Sept. 11 but were unsuccessful.
Central will look to finally hit the field Friday against Loganville of Class 5A.
Lambert 34, Lassiter 19
Lambert earned win No. 2 under first-year head coach Tommy Watson Friday night with a home win over Lassiter. With Friday’s result, Lambert improved to 2-0 for the first time since 2012.
Lambert held Lassiter to a single first down through three quarters of play, and the Trojans’ two offensive touchdowns came against some-second team Longhorns defenders.
Lambert’s offense and special teams spread the wealth with several players earning scores.
Quarterback Ashton Smith connected with Brandon Jones for a 40-yard touchdown in the first quarter with Smith and Kojo Antwi linking for an 88-yard score in the third. James Tyre also delivered a touchdown pass to Braden Bamburowski early in the fourth quarter that pushed Lambert’s lead to 31-6.
Darren Guy had a rushing score, Max Chapa Ponce hit a 39-yard field goal and Ryan Degyansky’s kick from 41-yards out was good.
The Longhorns play their third straight home game Sept. 18 against Meadowcreek.
North Forsyth 10, Harrison 9
North Forsyth improved to 2-0 Friday night for the first time since 2013 with a tight win over the defending Class 6A state champions Harrison. It was the first meeting of the schools.
North fumbled on their opening possession of the game and Harrison marched to the Raiders’ 1-yard line. The Hoyas opted to go for the touchdown on fourth-and-1, but a fumble on the play was recovered by North to quell the scoring chance.
The Raiders scored their only touchdown of the night early in the second quarter with a 4-yard run from senior Jared Lucero. Later in the quarter, North looked to extend their lead with the offense inside Harrison’s 5-yard line, but the Raiders settled for a 24-yard field goal to push their lead to 10-0.
The Hoyas cut that deficit with a 52-yard rushing touchdown midway through the third quarter. However, North blocked the PAT in what would prove to be a pivotal play.
Harrison converted a short field goal early in the fourth, which proved to be the last entry on the score sheet.
With 90 seconds remaining, North tried to convert a fourth-and-4 play but were unsuccessful and handed the ball back to Harrison on the Hoyas’ 24-yard line.
With the game on the line, North’s defense rose to the occasion and got the stop to seal the win.
The Raiders take on Hapeville Charter in the Freedom Bowl at Milton High School Sept. 18.
Cartersville 28, West Forsyth 17
West Forsyth downed a top-10 ranked team to open their season last week, but the Wolverines dropped their matchup No. 3-ranked Class 5A powerhouse Cartersville Friday night. West and the Canes exchanged scores throughout the first half, but the Wolverines were held scoreless in the final 24 minutes of play to drop to 1-1 on the season.
Senior running back Daba Fofana tied the game at 7-7 late in the third quarter with a 1-yard score on a direct snap before the teams exchanged scores.
The Canes added their second touchdown of the night before the end of the quarter. West responded quickly with a touchdown pass from Keegan Stover to Ashton Van Horn to push the score to 14-14.
Three minutes later, West took the lead with a 50-yard field goal from senior kicker Alex Wilson. The Wolverines’ lead was short-lived though with the Canes finding the end zone again before the half for a 21-17 advantage.
Cartersville continued the scoring surge with an early touchdown in the third quarter, but it proved to be the last points for either squad.
West has a bye next week before hosting Walton on Sept. 25.
Denmark vs. Allatoona (CANCELLED)
Denmark’s contest against Allatoona was cancelled a around seven hours before kickoff due to COVID-19.
A letter from Denmark principal Heather Gordy said the cancellation was due to “COVID exposure quarantines and injuries.”
Her letter does suggest that no Denmark players or staff tested positive or were exposed to the virus with the statement that the school looked forward to the Danes’ home opener against Shiloh Thursday. Denmark would be required to postpone or cancel the game under GHSA protocols if it had players or staff exposed to the virus or test positive.
Class 5A
Blessed Trinity vs. Marist (CANCELLED)
Blessed Trinity’s matchup with rivals Marist was cancelled due to Titans players testing positive for COVID-19 ahead of their Sept. 4 game against Forsyth Central.
Class A-Private
Fellowship Christian 54, First Baptist Academy (FL) 28
Fellowship Christian sent First Baptist Academy back to Tallahassee, Florida disappointed with the Paladins taking a 54-28 win at home Friday night. Fellowship has won its opening two games of the season for three straight years.
The Paladins pounced on First Baptist with five touchdowns in the opening 13 minutes of play. Murphy Reeves, Lawson Haigler and Josh Cole had rushing scores, quarterback Eli Hildebrandt threw a touchdown pass to Josh McLaughlin and Kyle Elphick returned an interception 65 yards to give Fellowship a 34-0 lead in the opening minute of the second quarter.
Reeves scored his second touchdown from 71-yards out later in the frame to push the score to 41-7. Cole added two more scores, both in the second half, with a 5-yard touchdown grab from Hildebrandt before returning coming down with pick-six returned 80 yards.
The Paladins are home again Sept. 18 and will take on Trinity Christian in a battle of top-10 ranked teams.
Mount Pisgah 28, Mt. Paran 14
Mount Pisgah earned a win in its home opener, downing former region rivals Mt. Paran to improve to 1-1 this season. The win ended Pisgah’s 5-game losing streak to the Eagles.
The Patriots trailed by a touchdown late in the second quarter but scored twice with under two minutes remaining in the half. Nick Speros hauled in a touchdown grab to tie the contest at 7-7, and 90 seconds later senior Gabe Carter found the end zone to give Pisgah the lead.
The Patriots added another passing touchdown and extended their lead to 21-7 with Coleman Smith connecting with Tyler Hunnicutt.
After a Mt. Paran touchdown, the Patriots responded quickly with another touchdown throw from Smith, who linked with Garrett Sutherland to open the lead to 28-14 in the third quarter.
The Patriots are home again Friday to take on Walker. Mount Pisgah has downed Walker in five straight meetings dating back to 2013.
Athens Christian 43, St. Francis 7
St. Francis dropped to 0-2 Friday night the team’s home opener, falling to Athens Christian in a lopsided contest that was the first meeting of the programs.
The halftime deficit was manageable for the Knights, who trailed 16-0 at the break, but they were outscored 20-7 in the third and held scoreless in the final 12 minutes of play.
Trailing 22-0 midway through the third quarter, St. Francis got its lone score of the night, a 35-yard touchdown run form Camden Lusk.
Athens Christian responded with a touchdown before returning an interception for a touchdown late in the period.
The Knights have scored just 14 combined points in their opening two games while surrendering an average of 41 points. They will look to right the ship Sept. 18 on the road against top-10 ranked Darlington.
Other scores:
(Georgia Association of Private and Parochial Schools 8-man football)
Pinecrest Academy 60, Hearts Academy 6
