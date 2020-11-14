Nov. 13 region standings
|Region 5-7A
|Region record
|Overall record
|Next week
|Milton
|4-0
|7-1
|at Cherokee
|Cherokee
|3-1
|8-1
|vs. Milton
|Alpharetta*
|2-2
|3-4
|vs. Etowah
|Roswell
|2-2
|6-2
|vs. Woodstock
|Woodstock
|1-3
|3-6
|at Roswell
|Etowah
|0-4
|0-8
|at Alpharetta
|Regoin 6-7A
|Region record
|Overall record
|Next week
|Denmark
|5-0
|5-3
|at West Forsyth
|West Forsyth
|4-1
|6-3
|vs. Denmark
|Gainesville
|3-2
|5-4
|vs. North Forsyth
|South Forsyth*
|2-3
|5-3
|vs. Forsyth Central
|North Forsyth
|2-3
|6-3
|at Gainesville
|Forsyth Central
|1-4
|3-4
|at South Forsyth
|Lambert
|1-5
|5-5
|None
|Region 7-7A
|Region record
|Overall record
|Next week
|Norcross
|5-0
|9-0
|vs. Archer
|Archer
|5-0
|6-3
|at Norcross
|Meadowcreek
|2-2
|3-5
|at Discovery
|Duluth
|2-3
|5-4
|vs. Dunwoody
|Discovery
|2-3
|3-6
|vs. Meadowcreek
|Dunwoody
|1-4
|1-6
|at Duluth
|Berkmar
|0-5
|1-7
|None
|Region 7-6A
|Region record
|Overall record
|Next week
|River Ridge
|5-0
|8-0
|vs. Cambridge
|Creekview
|4-1
|6-2
|vs. Johns Creek
|Johns Creek
|4-1
|4-3
|at Creekview
|Cambridge
|4-2
|5-4
|at River Ridge
|Sequoyah
|2-4
|3-6
|vs. Centennial
|Riverwood
|1-5
|3-5
|vs. Chattahoochee
|Chattahoochee
|1-5
|3-5
|at Riverwood
|Centennial
|0-5
|0-7
|at Sequoyah
|Region 5-5A
|Region record
|Overall record
|Next week
|Decatur
|5-0
|6-0
|at. St. Pius X
|St. Pius X
|5-0
|7-1
|vs. Decatur
|SW Dekalb
|2-2
|2-3
|at Northview
|Lithonia
|2-3
|3-4
|vs. M.L. King
|M.L. King
|2-3
|1-6
|vs. Lithonia
|Northview
|1-4
|2-6
|vs. SW Dekalb
|Stone Mountain
|0-5
|1-5
|vs. Lakeside (Atlanta)
|Region 7-5A
|Region record
|Overall record
|Next week
|Cartersville
|4-0
|8-1
|None
|Blessed Trinity
|3-0
|5-0
|vs. Woodland
|Calhoun
|3-2
|7-3
|None
|Woodland
|1-3
|3-4
|at Blessed Trinity
|Cass
|1-4
|6-4
|None
|Hiram
|1-4
|1-9
|None
|Region 6-A (Private)
|Region record
|Overall record
|Next week
|Fellowship Christian
|4-0
|8-0
|None
|Mount Pisgah
|2-1
|5-2
|at St. Francis
|Lakeview Academy
|2-2
|4-3
|vs. Providence Christian
|King's Ridge
|1-3
|3-4
|vs. Mount Pisgah
|St. Francis
|0-3
|1-7
|None
|* denotes head-to-head tiebreaker used to determine standings
Class 7A
Alpharetta 35, Roswell 21
Alpharetta earned a vital win for its playoff chances and big win for its confidence Friday night with a 35-21 win over Roswell on the road in the first meeting of the teams since 2015. The Raiders jumped into a playoff spot in the Region 5-7A standings while Roswell, who dropped its first game of the year Nov. 6 to Milton, is now fourth and on the bubble.
The Raiders scored three unanswered touchdowns in the fourth quarter to take the victory.
Roswell’s Ryan Hill and Alpharetta’s Jake Gil each had 1-yard rushing scores in the first half to put the game at 7-7 entering the third quarter.
Alpharetta took its first lead of the game with four minutes remaining in the third quarter. A 19-yard touchdown throw from Ben Guthrie to Tylan Johnson capped off a 99-yard drive for the Raiders.
Roswell knotted the battle on the opening play of the fourth quarter with a 1-yard score from Ryan Stephens.
Following the Hornets’ trip to the endzone, Alpharetta put together three unanswered scoring drives to take control.
Guthrie connected with Cooper Mendlinger on a touchdown throw to put the Raiders up 21-14, and they were soon back in the endzone.
Roswell fumbled the ensuing kickoff, and it was recovered by the Raiders at the 12-yard line. Alpharetta took advantage of the turnover and short field with a 6-yard touchdown run from Gil.
Alpharetta junior defensive back Adam Walker came down with an interception on Roswell’s next possession and returned the ball 70-yards down the sideline to put the Raiders up 35-14 with their third touchdown in four minutes of play.
Roswell still had some juice left in the tank and scored a 66-yard touchdown pass from Robbie Roper to Shaun Spence to cut the deficit to two scores with just under five minutes remaining.
The Hornets got back on the ball in the final countdown, but a fumble with 40 seconds remaining recovered by Alpharetta ended their comeback hopes.
The result shakes up the Region 5-7A standings with one week remaining in the regular season. The Raiders entered the night outside of a playoff spot but are now third in the standings ahead of Roswell using the head-to-head tiebreaker. After winning their opening six games of the season, the Hornets have dropped their last two matchups, both in region play, and are on the playoff bubble.
Alpharetta (3-4, 2-2) closes out its regular season Nov. 20 on the road against winless Etowah. The Hornets (6-2, 2-2) are at home against Woodstock with a playoff berth on the line.
Milton 55, Woodstock 21
Milton dominated Woodstock on the road Friday night to retain its spot atop the 5-7A standings and earned a chance to capture its third straight region crown. Running back Jordan McDonald and quarterback Devin Farrell each had three touchdowns to lead the Eagles offensively.
Woodstock struck in the opening minutes of the contest, but Milton scored 38 unanswered points to power its win.
After the Wolverines’ early score, Milton responded with a 50-yard touchdown run from Jordan McDonald to tie the game at 7-7. Milton defensive end L.T. Overton forced a sack-fumble on the Wolverines’ next drive to set up McDonald’s second touchdown of the night just a few minutes into the contest.
Milton continued its scoring burst with a touchdown pass from Devin Farrell to Jack Nickel to lead 21-7 with four minutes remaining in the first.
The Eagles again drove into the red zone on their next possession and settled for a field goal.
Milton forced a turnover on downs on Woodstock’s next possession and added to their lead with a long touchdown pass from Farrell to Bruce Thornton.
The Eagles continued to pile up the points with Farrell throwing his third touchdown of the game, this time to Brooks Bortle, to lead 38-7 with six minutes left in the first half. McDonald, who has 15 rushing scores this season, added two rushing touchdowns in the third quarter to put Milton up 52-14.
Milton (7-1, 4-0) will face off with Cherokee on the road Nov. 20 in the de-facto Region 5-7A championship contest. The Eagles are seeking their third straight region title.
Denmark 24, Gainesville 21
Denmark kept its unbeaten streak alive in 6-7A play Friday night but denying Gainesville’s late comeback in a dramatic tilt between two of the region’s top teams. With the win, Denmark can capture its first region crown in program history with a win over West Forsyth Nov. 20.
The Danes took a 7-0 lead eight minutes into the game with touchdown connection from Aaron McLaughlin to Azari Brown.
Early in the second, McLaughlin threw his second score of the night to Teddy Davenport. Following a fumble on Gainesville’s ensuing drive, McLaughlin tallied another score with his second touchdown throw to Brown.
Gainesville got on the board midway through the second quarter with a touchdown to cut the Danes’ lead to 21-7.
Each team committed a turnover before the half, but the Danes retained their two-score lead at the break.
After a scoreless third quarter in which each team missed a field goal, the Red Elephants began their comeback bid.
Gainesville scored in the opening minute of the fourth a long touchdown run before tying the contest with another rushing score with six minutes remaining.
Denmark got a go-ahead, 24-yard field from junior Trey Glymph to reclaim the lead with under two minutes remaining to continue the thrilling fourth quarter flurry.
After giving up two scores in the final period, the Danes defense stood up Gainesville on their ensuing drive, forcing a turnover-on-downs to seal the win.
The Danes (5-3, 5-0) will host West Forsyth (6-3, 4-1) in the de-facto region title game Nov. 20.
West Forsyth 42, Lambert 27
West Forsyth erased an 18-point deficit to keep their region title aspirations alive Friday night with a roaring comeback win over Lambert. The win sets up a de-facto Region 6-7A championship bout Nov. 20 between the Wolverines and Denmark.
Lambert was in a strong position to earn the upset with a 21-6 lead at the half, but West took control in third quarter to come back and earn the win.
The Longhorns used two touchdown grabs from Kojo Antwi, his eighth and ninth on the season, and a 50-yard Jack Stewart to build their lead after two quarters.
West cut into the margin early in the third with a touchdown pass from sophomore Keegan Stover to tight end Cooper Johnson.
Following West’s score, everything began to unravel for the Longhorns.
West forced a safety on Lambert’s ensuing drive, freshman Ryder Stewart scored a touchdown for the Wolverines and Riley McKee jumped on a fumble and returned it to the house to erase the Longhorns’ lead and put West ahead 28-21 late in the third.
Keegan and Stover hooked up for their second touchdown in the final minute of the period to give West a two-score, 35-21, advantage.
West’s Raleigh Herbert hauled in a pick on Lambert’s next offensive possession to set up another touchdown throw from Keegan with the sophomore giving Stewart his second touchdown of the night.
Lambert’s Braden Bambrowski scored for the Longhorns with under two minutes remaining, but Lambert had too little time to potentially make a comeback.
With Friday’s result, West (6-3, 4-1) will take on Denmark (5-3, 5-0) for the Region 6-7A crown in a winner-take-all matchup.
The Wolverines will be seeking their first region title since 2012.
Friday’s game marked Lambert’s final matchup of the 2020 season. After starting the season 4-0, Lambert went 1-5 in region play in its first year under head coach Tommy Watson.
South Forsyth 52, North Forsyth 7
South Forsyth jumped into playoff contention Friday night with an apparent must-win over North Forsyth. The result puts both teams at 2-3 in region play, but South now holds the head-to-head tiebreaker for the final postseason berth from 6-7A with one week remaining in the regular season.
South Forsyth quarterback Kyle Durham notched five touchdowns to lead the War Eagles’ big offensive night.
The War Eagles’ scoring began early. Chris Nelson rushed into the end zone from 58-yards out just 19 seconds into the game.
After the teams exchanged turnovers, Durham threw the first of his five touchdowns, hitting Gavin Morris to put South ahead 14-0. Nelson hauled in a touchdown reception from Durham later in the first.
North cut the margin to 21-7 in the final minute of the quarter with a fourth-down conversion good for a touchdown, but it was the Raiders’ lone score of the game.
Durham opted to take the ball in himself for South’s next score before connecting with Devin McGlockton to push South’s lead to 35-7.
Durham kept his scoring streak going with another touchdown throw to Morris to put South up 42-7 at the half.
Durham’s impressive night wasn’t over. He connected with McGlockton for another score early in the third quarter for touchdown No. 5.
South (5-3, 2-3) will likely punch its ticket to the playoffs with a win over Forsyth Central at home Nov. 20. North (6-3, 2-3) will also be gunning for the final playoff spot from the region with a tilt at Gainesville.
Discovery 21, Dunwoody 0
Coming off its first win of the season, Dunwoody was held scoreless by Discovery Friday night to drop to 1-6 overall. The shutout loss was Dunwoody’s third of the season.
Discovery hauled in an early interception to set up a score and capped off a 92-yard drive just before the half to lead 14-0 at the break.
The Titans added another score in the second half while keeping Dunwoody off the board.
The Wildcats (1-6, 1-4) finish their 2020 season Nov. 20 at Duluth.
Class 6A
Cambridge 40, Chattahoochee 21
Cambridge won its third straight game Friday night with a strong performance over Chattahoochee to put the Bears in the playoffs for the first time since 2016.
The Bears were led by a four-touchdown performance from senior running back Phillip-Michael Collins.
Cambridge came out swinging and opened a three-score lead in the first quarter after recovering an onside kick to start the game.
Following the kick recovery and two plays, Collins rushed in from 20-yards out to give Cambridge the early lead.
Christian Isibor and Collins traded off scores before the half, with both Bears notching two rushing scores to put the Bears ahead 33-7.
Collins kept up his standout night in the third quarter with his fourth score midway through the period to put the Bears up 40-7.
Chattahoochee’s Jacob Rabun connected with receiver Jahmal Smith on both of the Cougars’ second-half touchdowns.
With Friday’s result, Cambridge has earned a spot in the postseason, but seeds are far from being determined with COVID-19 cancellations and another week of games coming into play.
The Bears (5-4, 4-2) close out their regular season at River Ridge. Chattahoochee (3-5 1-5) has missed out of the playoffs for the third straight year and wraps up its 2020 campaign Nov. 20 at Riverwood.
Centennial vs. Creekview (CANCELLED)
Centennial’s matchup with Creekview scheduled for Friday night was cancelled due to COVID-19. A rise in cases at Centennial spurred the school to switch to remote learning earlier in the week which resulted in the cancellation of Friday’s contest.
The game is considered a no-contest and will count toward the region standings.
Centennial (0-7, 0-5) was set to close out its season Nov. 20 against Sequoyah, but that game looks like it will also be cancelled. Fulton County Schools announced Friday that Centennial had reached level two of the district’s closing matrix, and the school would continue remote learning throughout the week of Nov. 16-20.
Johns Creek River Ridge (CANCELLED)
A highly anticipated matchup between River Ridge and Johns Creek with major implication for the Region 7-6A title scheduled for Friday was cancelled due to COVID-19 cases at Creekview.
The game is considered a no-contest and will not count toward the region standings.
Creekview would have captured the championship with a win while Johns Creek could take the title with a win Friday and in their regular season finale.
Johns Creek (4-3, 4-1) will close out its regular season Nov. 20 at Creekview. With game cancellations and no head-to-head tiebreakers for some of the playoff-bound teams, the Gladiators could potentially finish the region standings in several positions.
Class 5A
M.L. King 48, Northview 0
Northview’s hopes for a second straight appearance in the postseason likely ended Friday night with M.L. King shutting out the Titans in Johns Creek.
The Lions opened a 26-0 lead in the first half and kept their foot on the pedal in the second to take the win.
The loss puts Northview at 1-4 in region play and outside of a playoff position with one week remaining in the regular season.
The Titans (2-6, 1-4) close out their regular season against Southwest Dekalb Nov. 20.
Blessed Trinity 48, Cass 0
Blessed Trinity used big plays to fuel a lopsided win over Cass Friday night to keep the Titans unbeaten in Region 7-5A play and overall.
BT charged to a 35-0 lead in the first half with all five of their touchdowns coming on plays over 20 yards.
Justice Haynes scampered in for touchdowns of 55- and 37-yards, Englan Williams scored from 48-yards out, Evan Dickens had a 67-yard touchdown and quarterback Duncan Reavis hit Brendan Hunt for a 21-yard score for BT in the first half.
The Titans’ defense added points in the third quarter with senior linebacker Michael Mitchler returning a fumble recovery for a touchdown.
An 80-yard touchdown run from Dickens put the exclamation point on the win.
The Titans are 3-0 in the region standings behind Cartersville (4-0) who downed Calhoun Friday night. If the Titans win Nov. 20, the teams would be tied atop the leaderboard with no head-to-head tiebreaker because BT’s game with Canes was cancelled due to COVID-19 cases at Cartersville and will not be played.
According to Titans’ head coach Tim McFarlin, the teams would remain tied on the leaderboard, but BT would receive the region championship and No. 1 seed for the first round of the playoffs with an unofficially notated forfeit from the Canes for their cancelled game with BT.
The Titans close out their regular season at home against Woodland (Cartersville).
Class A-Private
Lakeview Academy 59, St. Francis 27
St. Francis surrendered the most points in a game all season Friday night in a 59-27 loss to Lakeview Academy.
The loss appears to have put the Knights out of contention for a playoff berth.
St. Francis (1-7, 0-3) closes out its season at home Nov. 20 against Mount Pisgah.
Mount Pisgah 38, King’s Ridge 14
Mount Pisgah knocked off King’s Ridge Friday night and improved to 2-1 in Region 6-A play to likely secure the Patriots’ first trip to the playoffs since 2017.
The Patriots were led by a standout performance from quarterback Coleman Smith who tallied five touchdowns.
Jack Cendoya hauled in an interception and Smith threw touchdowns to Gabe Carter and Nick Speros to give Mount Pisgah a 17-0 lead at the half.
The Tigers scored quickly after the break, cutting the lead to 17-7 less than 30 seconds into the third quarter, but Smith continued to rack up points.
Midway though the third, Smith tallied his third score of the night with a touchdown throw to Tyler Hunnicutt to put the Patriots up 24-7. Early in the fourth, the Tigers cut the deficit to 24-14 ahead of two more Smith scores. Smith hit Garrett Sutherland with a touchdown and connected again with Speros in the fourth quarter to seal the Patriots’ win.
Mount Pisgah (5-4, 2-1) closes out the regular season on the road Nov. 20 against St. Francis.
