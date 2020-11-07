Region standings as of Nov. 6
|Region 5-7A
|Region record
|Overall record
|Next week
|Roswell
|2-0
|6-0
|vs. Alpahretta
|Milton
|2-0
|5-1
|at Woodstock
|Cherokee
|3-1
|8-1
|BYE
|Alpharetta
|1-2
|2-4
|at Roswell
|Woodstock
|1-2
|3-5
|vs. Milton
|Etowah
|0-4
|0-8
|BYE
|Regoin 6-7A
|Region record
|Overall record
|Next week
|Denmark
|4-0
|4-3
|vs. Gainesville
|West Forsyth
|3-1
|5-3
|at Lambert
|Gainesville
|3-1
|5-3
|at Denmark
|North Forsyth
|2-2
|6-2
|vs. South Forsyth
|South Forsyth
|1-3
|4-3
|at North Forsyth
|Forsyth Central
|1-4
|3-4
|BYE
|Lambert
|1-4
|5-4
|vs. West Forsyth
|Region 7-7A
|Region record
|Overall record
|Next week
|Norcross
|5-0
|9-0
|BYE
|Archer
|4-2
|5-3
|vs. Duluth
|Duluth
|2-2
|5-3
|at Archer
|Meadowcreek
|2-2
|3-5
|at Berkmar
|Dicovery
|1-3
|2-6
|vs. Dunwoody
|Dunwoody
|1-3
|1-5
|vs. Discovery
|Berkmar
|0-5
|1-7
|vs. Meadowcreek
|Region 7-6A
|Region record
|Overall record
|Next week
|River Ridge
|5-0
|8-0
|vs. Johns Creek
|Creekview
|4-1
|6-2
|at Centennial
|Johns Creek
|4-1
|4-3
|at River Ridge
|Cambridge
|3-2
|4-4
|at Chattahoochee
|Sequoyah
|2-3
|2-6
|at Riverwood
|Riverwood
|1-4
|3-4
|vs. Sequoyah
|Chattahoochee
|1-4
|3-4
|vs. Cambridge
|Centennial
|0-5
|0-7
|vs. Creekview
|Region 5-5A
|Region record
|Overall record
|Next week
|Decatur
|4-0
|5-0
|vs. SW Dekalb
|St. Pius X
|4-0
|6-1
|vs. Stone Mountain
|SW Dekalb
|2-1
|2-2
|vs. Decatur
|Lithonia
|2-3
|2-4
|at Salem
|Northview
|1-3
|2-5
|vs. M.L. King
|M.L. King
|1-3
|1-5
|at Northview
|Stone Mountain
|0-4
|1-4
|at St. Pius X
|Region 7-5A
|Region record
|Overall record
|Next week
|Cartersville
|3-0
|7-1
|at Calhoun
|Blessed Trinity
|2-0
|4-0
|vs. Cass
|Calhoun
|3-1
|7-2
|vs. Cartersville
|Cass
|1-3
|6-3
|at Blessed Trinity
|Hiram
|1-3
|1-8
|at Woodland
|Woodland
|0-3
|3-3
|vs. Hiram
|Region 6-A (Private)
|Region record
|Overall record
|Next week
|Fellowship Christian
|4-0
|8-0
|Regular season completed
|Mount Pisgah
|1-1
|4-4
|vs. King's Ridge
|Lakeview Academy
|1-2
|3-3
|vs. St. Francis
|St. Francis
|0-2
|1-6
|at Lakeview Academy
|King's Ridge
|1-2
|3-3
|at Mount Pisgah
Class 7A
Cherokee 28, Alpharetta 14
Alpharetta dropped to 1-2 in region play Friday night with a 28-14 home loss to No. 9 ranked Cherokee. Despite the loss, the Raiders retained their spot at No. 4 in the Region 5-7A standings.
Cherokee jumped out to a 14-poiing lead behind a rushing score and long touchdown pass before Alpharetta cut the margin in half with a touchdown in the second quarter.
The Raiders scored their second unanswered touchdown in the third quarter to tie the contest at 14-14, but Cherokee reclaimed the lead late in the third quarter with a 32-yard rushing score.
Still trailing 21-14 with five minutes remaining in the game, Alpharetta turned the ball over on downs. The Warriors used the turnover to ice the game with a rushing score on their ensuing drive.
The Raiders (2-4, 1-2) go on the road Nov. 13 to take on Roswell.
Milton vs. Roswell (Saturday, Nov. 7)
North Fulton’s oldest rivalry will be played Saturday, Nov. 7 at Milton. The game was pushed back a day following a two-day shutdown of Milton High School earlier this week for cleaning.
Denmark 36, South Forsyth 22
Denmark improved to 4-0 in region play and earned the outright lead in the Region 6-7A standings Friday by taking down South Forsyth, 36-22, at home. The first meeting of the teams had added meaning for both squads. Many of Denmark’s players were redistricted into the school from South Forsyth ahead of the Danes’ first season in 2018.
South Forsyth opened a 15-0 lead, but the Danes scored five unanswered touchdowns to take the victory.
South came up with a big defensive stop early, intercepting a Denmark pass in the end zone, before taking an 8-0 lead. The War Eagles moved the ball effectively and were aided by Denmark penalties to set up a short touchdown run from Gavin Morris and successful 2-point conversion.
South extended the margin to 15-0 with one minute remaining in the first on a touchdown pass from junior Kyle Durham to senior Mitch Thompson.
The Danes responded in short order with senior quarterback Aaron McLaughlin hitting Teddy Davenport for a touchdown reception on the opening play of the second quarter to cut South’s lead to 15-7.
Denmark’s defense continued the momentum swing with an interception on South’s ensuing drive, and Danes’ running back Amon Williams rushed into the end zone.
The Danes took their first lead in the third quarter following an interception from senior linebacker Harrison Halder. The pick set up Williams’ second rushing score of the night and the Danes converted their 2-point play to lead 22-14 with eight minutes left in the third.
Denmark scored its fourth unanswered touchdown midway through the third with a 39-yard touchdown reception from Azari Brown to go ahead 29-15.
On South’s ensuing drive, Denmark’s Kenon Dicks hauled in an interception that led to the third score of the night from Williams.
South stopped the bleeding with seven minutes remaining in the game behind a touchdown reception from senior Matthew Meersman to cut the deficit to 36-22. However, the Danes ran out the clock to hand South Forsyth its third straight region loss.
Denmark (4-3, 4-0) will be in a strong position to earn its program’s first region championship if the Danes can take down Gainesville at home Nov. 13. South (4-3, 1-3) will look to stay in playoff contention with a win over North Forsyth.
West Forsyth 14, Gainesville 7
West Forsyth outlasted Gainesville in an exciting, defensive slugfest Friday night to hand the Red Elephants their first region loss of the season. With the result, the Wolverines (5-3, 3-1) leapfrogged Gainesville (5-3, 3-1) for second in the 6-6A standings.
West Forsyth got on the board in the final minute of the first quarter with a touchdown connection from Keegan Stover to Oscar Delp, but Gainesville tied things up at 7-7 midway through the second.
The Wolverines reclaimed the lead on Stover’s second score with the sophomore connecting to classmate William Orris in what would prove to be the final score of the contest.
The Red Elephants looked poised to tie the game just before the half, but a touchdown was called back due to a penalty allowed West to remain in front.
The two squads continued their heavyweight fight in the second half, but neither team could break through for a score.
West’s field goal attempt with two minutes remaining that would have likely sealed the win was blocked. With the Red Elephants desperate for a tying touchdown, West sophomore safety Greyson Brockman came away with an interception with 14 seconds left to seal the Wolverines’ thrilling victory.
West (5-3, 3-1) is on the road again Nov. 13 to take on Lambert.
Lambert 43, Forsyth Central 42
Lambert’s long losing streak in region play ended Friday night with the Longhorns capturing their first region win in 14 games with a thrilling, 43-42 win over Forsyth Central. With Friday’s result, Lambert and Central are 1-4 in 6-7A play.
The two teams exchanged scores throughout the night before Lambert strung together two straight touchdowns in the final minutes and gambled on a 2-point play to take the win.
Central fumbled on its opening possession of the second half and Lambert recovered to set up a touchdown reception from Jack Stewart the cut the Bulldogs’ lead to 28-21.
Central soon had a two-touchdown lead again with a long run from Eli Ruis putting the score at 35-21 with eight minutes left in the third.
Lambert’s Braden Bambrowski hauled in a receiving touchdown on the opening play of the fourth quarter to put the score at 35-28. The touchdown trading continued, and less than two minutes later, Central was back in the endzone again for a two-touchdown lead.
After trading blows throughout several quarters, the Longhorns put back-to-back scores together when it mattered most.
Lambert quarterback James Tyre found the end zone on a 1-yard score with five minutes remaining to get Lambert back within seven points and set up the sensational finish. With two minutes remaining, Tyre threw a 48-yard touchdown and Brandon Jones. The Longhorns then rolled the dice to take the lead and capitalized by converting their 2-point play to lead 43-42.
After struggling to keep the Bulldogs out of the end zone throughout the night, Lambert got the defensive play it needed when senior cornerback Tre Drewry intercepted a Bulldogs’ pass at the 2-yard line to seal the dramatic win.
Lambert (5-4, 1-4) closes out its 2020 campaign at home against West Forsyth Nov. 13. The Bulldogs (3-4, 1-4) have a bye before their final regular season contest against South Forsyth Nov. 20.
Dunwoody 24, Berkmar 15
Dunwoody’s 2020 frustrations ended Friday night with the Wildcats picking up their first win of the season on the road against 7-7A opponent Berkmar.
Dunwoody led 14-6 at the half and pushed its lead to 17-6 midway through the third quarter.
The Wildcats looked poised to extend their lead late in the third, but Berkmar came away with an interception inside the red zone and returned the ball to Dunwoody’s 21-yard line. Berkmar scored a touchdown a few plays later, but extra point was no good to keep Dunwoody ahead 17-9 in the early stages of the fourth quarter.
Berkmar scored a touchdown midway through the fourth, but the Wildcats held on the attempted 2-point play to remain ahead, 17-15.
Dunwoody drove the field quickly on its next possession and punched the ball in from just outside the goal line to extend their lead to 24-15 with under four minutes remaining.
Looking for a late comeback, Berkmar drove inside the red zone on their next possession, but a field goal attempt was missed in the final 30 seconds allowing Dunwoody to end its winless streak.
Dunwoody (1-5, 1-3) continues region play Nov. 13 against Discovery at North DeKalb Stadium.
Class 6A
Cambridge 24, Riverwood 13
Cambridge defeated Riverwood 24-13 Friday night to earn another important Region 7-6A win following the Bears’ win over Johns Creek Oct. 31. Cambridge improved to 3-2 in region games and sit in a playoff position with two weeks remaining in the regular season.
The Bears took a 7-0 lead early in the second quarter behind a quarterback keeper from Zach Harris and furthered the margin to 10-0 with field goal from junior McCall Bennet.
Riverwood scored a touchdown just before the half to put cut Cambridge’s lead to 10-7.
The Bears went ahead by 10 points again with 3:36 left in the third quarter. Harris connected with sophomore Jack Marlow for a 17-yard touchdown to put the Bears up 17-7. Cambridge’s Bennett Long recovered a Riverwood fumble on its ensuing possession, and the Bears took advantage with a touchdown run from Phillip-Michael Collins.
Riverwood added a field goal, but a comeback was not in the cards.
The Bears (4-4, 3-2) will travel southeast to take on Chattahoochee Nov. 13.
Johns Creek 35, Centennial 10
Johns Creek bounced back from its Oct. 31 loss to Cambridge, the Gladiators’ first region loss since 2017, with a 35-10 win over Centennial Friday night in Roswell. Johns Creek has won its last three matchups with the Knights, who are still searching for their first win since 2018.
Senior rusher Dylan Parr put the Gladiators on top midway through the first quarter with a 1-yard touchdown. Following a Centennial field goal, Parr found paydirt again, this time from 14-yards out to give the Gladiators a 14-3 advantage late in quarter.
Parr continued his standout night early in the second quarter and pushed the margin to 21-3 with a 70-yard touchdown run.
The Gladiators’ senior safety John Stegenga returned an interception 66-yards to give Johns Creek a 28-3 advantage before the half.
Late in the third, Tank Pritchett rushed in from 3-yards out to put the Gladiators ahead 35-3.
The Gladiators are in a must-win situation Nov. 13 to extend their region championship streak to three. Johns Creek (4-3, 4-1) will host 7-6A’s top team, River Ridge, which will seal the region title if they beat the Gladiators.
Centennial (0-7, 0-5) will go for win No. 1 on the season at home against Creekview.
Creekview 38, Chattahoochee 21
Chattahoochee’s playoff aspirations were likely ended Friday night. The Cougars dropped their away matchup with Creekview, 38-21, to fall to 1-4 in region play.
Creekview built a 21-0 lead before Hooch’s Jahmal Smith hauled in a touchdown reception late in the second quarter. The Grizzlies added another touchdown before the end of the quarter to lead 28-7 at the break.
The Cougars scored on their opening possession of the third quarter, but Creekview responded immediately with a 64-yard score and kept the Cougars off the board until the final minutes of the game when a comeback was out of reach.
The Cougars (2-5, 1-4) are home Nov. 13 to face Cambridge.
Class 5A
Decatur 52, Northview 12
Northview fell to Region 5-5A leaders Decatur Friday and dropped to 1-3 in the region standings. The loss pushed Northview out of a playoff position in the standings with two games remaining on the Titans’ schedule.
Decatur led 27-6 at the half and outscored the Titans 25-6 in the second half to run away with the lopsided win.
Senior Northview quarterback Caden Dickey, who entered the game with 1,425 yards passing this season, threw a touchdown pass for the Titans.
Northview will look to rebound at home Nov. 13 when they take on M.L. King. `
Blessed Trinity 50, Hiram 0
Blessed Trinity has played just four games over the last eight weeks due to COVID-19 cancellations, but the Titans have won them all. BT, the top-ranked team in Class 5A, improved to 4-0 overall and 2-0 in Region 7-5A play with a shutout win over Hiram at home.
The Titans led 34-0 after the first half behind three touchdowns (two rushing, one receiving) from sophomore tailback Justice Haynes. Junior Zach Bolden also ran for a touchdown and quarterback Duncan Reavis connected with tight end Michael Mitchler for a score.
BT furthered its lead in the second half with two touchdowns and a field goal while its defense recorded the Titans’ first shutout of the year.
The Titans continue their three-game home stretch Nov. 13 against Cass.
Class A-Private
Fellowship Christian 63, Mount Pisgah 10
Fellowship Christian are region champs for the third time in five years after blowing out Mount Pisgah 63-10 in Roswell Friday night in the Paladins’ regular season finale. With Friday’s result, Fellowship (8-0, 4-0) also earned its third undefeated regular season in five years.
As they have done all season, Fellowship played stout defense while their offense ran over the competition. The Paladins entered the game averaging a 38-point margin of victory and bested that figure Friday by jumping out to a 56-3 lead in the first half.
Murphy Reeves continued his stellar season Friday night early. The senior, who set the program record for career rushing yards (4,179) in Fellowship’s prior game, scored a 61-yard touchdown on the first play from scrimmage.
Reeves’ fellow senior Lawson Haigler added to Fellowship’s lead midway through the first with a 5-yard touchdown rush, his fifth touchdown on the ground this season.
Linebacker/running back Jayven Hall came away with a fumble recovery returned the ball 50-yards for another Fellowship score in the first quarter. Fellowship added two more touchdowns in the opening period, a 3-yard score from Reeves and a 50-yard pass from Eli Hildebrandt to Jordan Brewer, to push its lead to 35-0.
The Paladins didn’t let up with Hildebrandt, Reeves and Josh Cole rushing for touchdowns in the second quarter to go up 56-3.
Matt Rodgers scored in the third for Fellowship ahead of Mount Pisgah’s only touchdown of the night.
The Paladins will have home-field advantage in the first week of the playoffs as the No. 1 seed from Region 6-A. Mount Pisgah (4-4, 1-1) hosts King’s Ridge Nov. 13.
King’s Ridge 35, St. Francis 0
King’s Ridge ended a three-game skid Friday night by shutting down cross-street rivals St. Francis 35-0. The Tigers also ended a three-game losing streak in their all-time series with the Knights and earned their second shutout of the season.
King’s Ridge opened a 28-0 lead in the first half and continued to control the game in the third and fourth quarter to secure the win.
The game had massive implications for both teams with Class A-Private transitioning from power ratings determining playoff berths. Instead, the top four teams from five-member Region 6-A will get a trip to the postseason. The Tigers, who have never earned a postseason berth, are fourth in the standings ahead of St. Francis with Friday’s result.
King’s Ridge (3-3, 1-2) goes on the road to face Mount Pisgah Nov. 13. St. Francis (1-6, 0-2) host Lakeview Academy.
