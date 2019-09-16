NORTH FULTON, Ga. — Thunderstorms and lightning delayed, postponed or canceled several local high school football games Sept. 13. Only two local games, Blessed Trinity vs. Benedictine and South Forsyth’s matchup with South Gwinnett, were completed.
Matchups between West Forsyth and Roswell, Forsyth Central and Denmark, and Lambert versus Peachtree Ridge were all cancelled due to weather. Because these games are non-region matchups, they are not required to be played to completion.
However, region games must be played under GHSA rules, which postponed most local contests.
All Region 7-AAAAAA games were delayed. Three games — Dunwoody vs. Cambridge, Centennial vs. Pope and Chattahoochee vs. Northview — were played Saturday, Sept. 14. Centennial played an early afternoon game and fell to Pope while Cambridge and Chattahoochee fell in Saturday night contests.
Johns Creek and North Atlanta decided to reschedule their matchup for Monday, Sept. 16.
All Class-A Private local games scheduled for Friday were postponed until Sept 16. Those games include Fellowship Christian vs. Walker, Mount Pisgah vs. Whitefield Academy, St. Francis vs. Lakeview Academy and Athens Christian at Pinecrest Academy.
The following games were played to completion over the weekend:
South Forsyth 35, South Gwinnett 28
South Forsyth took down South Gwinnett for the second straight year and improved to 2-0 on the road this season.
South Forsyth took an early lead with a double pass touchdown throw to Tre Green on their first possession and added another score before the end of the first to lead 13-0. The Comets responded with two unanswered scores in the second quarter to take their first lead of the game, but the War Eagles scored a touchdown and a 2-point conversion to reclaim the lead with under five seconds left in the first half.
South gave up a long score on the Comets’ opening possession of the second half, but the PAT failed. A Cameron Schurr touchdown grab pushed the score to 28-20, and with eight minutes remaining in the fourth quarter, South Forsyth put its lead at two scores with another trip to the end zone.
After a weather delay, play resumed with under four minutes remaining. South Gwinnett ramped up the excitement with a touchdown with around two minutes remaining. After forcing a War Eagles punt, the Comets were back on the ball looking for the tying score, but South Forsyth held on for the win.
South Forsyth (3-1) has a bye before its final non-region game against Hillgrove on Sept. 27.
Dunwoody 21, Cambridge 19
Dunwoody took a tight win over Cambridge in both squads’ Region 7-AAAAAA opener.
A touchdown rush from Phillip Michael Collins gave the Bears an early 6-0 lead, but the Wildcats scored three unanswered touchdowns to take a 21-6 lead into the half.
Collins led Cambridge’s comeback with a touchdown midway through the third, but the PAT was blocked, leaving the Bears trailing 21-12. Collins again found the end zone with five minutes remaining in the game to set up a thrilling finish.
Cambridge’s offense was back on the ball in the final minutes looking for the go-ahead score, but a field goal attempt with under two minutes remaining was no good and the Wildcats held on.
Dunwoody quarterback Davis Ledoyen led the Wildcats with 333 yards passing with two touchdowns. Tyler Eith had 14 receptions for 213 yards with a touchdown. Cevon Mitchell added a rushing score for Dunwoody.
Both teams continue their Region 7-AAAAAA schedules Sept. 20. Dunwoody (2-1, 1-0) will take on Northview at North Dekalb Stadium, while Cambridge (1-2, 0-1) goes on the road against Centennial.
Pope 48, Centennial 28
Centennial fell to Pope in a rare Saturday afternoon game Sept. 14 after Friday’s weather pushed back the start of the contest.
Several first half turnovers from Centennial allowed Pope to build a 27-14 lead at the half. The Greyhounds added two long touchdowns in the third and a rushing touchdown early in the fourth to push the lead to 48-14.
Though Centennial found the end zone twice in the fourth, Pope’s lead was too much to overcome.
The Knights were led by Julian Nixon and Richard Shaw who both had two touchdown receptions.
Centennial (0-3, 0-1) will look for their first win of the season at home Sept. 20 against Cambridge (1-2, 0-1).
Northview 42, Chattahoochee 35
Northview prevailed in a thrilling backyard brawl over Chattahoochee Saturday night to open its Region 7-AAAAAA slate with a win.
The Titans led 28-7 at the half behind two touchdowns from quarterback Beau Lark, but Hooch fought back in the second half to set up a dramatic finish.
Chattahoochee quarterback Jahmal Smith threw a long touchdown pass early in the third quarter and cut the margin to one score with another scoring throw early in the fourth. Northview responded with a 31-yard touchdown pass from Lark to push the lead to 35-21, but Hooch was back in the end zone quickly with a 51-yard touchdown pass from Smith to Jordan Palmer.
Hooch knotted the game at 35 with four minutes remaining with a touchdown rush from Palmer, but Northview ended the dramatic second half with a 40-yard touchdown pass from Lark to Samuel Babadele.
Chattahoochee (1-2, 0-1) will battle another intra-city foe Friday when the Cougars return home to face Johns Creek. Northview (2-1, 1-0) will go on the road to face Dunwoody.
