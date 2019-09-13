Thunderstorms might be the biggest winner in week four of high school football in the North Fulton area. Inclement weather forced games around Fulton and Forsyth counties to be delayed, postponed or canceled.
The West Forsyth-Roswell game was cancelled after storms rolled in during the national anthem. The Hornets (2-0) and Wolverines (0-2) won’t reschedule the game. The two play in different regions, so it won’t affect the playoff hopes for either team.
The non-region matchup between Forsyth Central (1-1) and Denmark (2-0) also suffered the same fate.
Officials at the Dunwoody-Cambridge game postponed the Region 7-AAAAAA to Saturday night. The Wildcats (1-1) and Bears (1-1) kick off at 7:30 p.m.
In another Region 7-AAAAAA matchup, Centennial (0-2) moved its game with Pope to Saturday morning at 9:00 a.m.
The Fellowship Christian (2-0) game against Walker moved their Region 6-A matchup to Monday at 6:30 p.m. at Walker.
The North Atlanta-Johns Creek game was delayed for over two hours before the schools decided to play Monday at 6:30 p.m.
Lambert (0-3) hosted Peachtree Ridge, and while the game kicked off at the scheduled time, there were two weather delays in the first half. The Longhorns trailed 7-0 early in the second quarter when the game was delayed and then cancelled shortly after.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.