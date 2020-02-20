(THIS ARTICLE WILL BE UPDATED)
Boys
Class 7A
Milton 72, North Cobb 57
Milton is on to the quarterfinals for the first time in four years after downing North Cobb at home Wednesday night.
The Eagles (25-4) were without standout freshman Kanaan Carlyle, who tweaked his ankle a day before the game at practice, but Devin Farrell, Bruce Thornton and Evan Hurst led the Eagles to a lopsided win. Thornton compiled 25 points with seven assists and four rebounds, Hurst netted 22 points with nine rebounds and Farrell had 18 points from beyond the arc.
Milton trailed the Warriors after the first quarter but built a double-digit lead in the second and cruised to the win.
The Eagles will remain at home in the Elite Eight and take on the winner of Westlake/Newton.
McEachern 59, South Forsyth 53
South Forsyth’s season ended Wednesday night with the War Eagles falling short of upsetting top-10 ranked McEachern on the road.
South was outscored 16-6 in the opening period but charged back over the next two quarters. The War Eagles cut the deficit to 28-22 at the half and 37-32 entering the final period.
After somewhat low scoring in the opening 24 minutes of play, both squads poured on points in the fourth. Though the War Eagles kept pace with McEachern, they fell short of overcoming the deficit and lost, 59-53.
South compiled an 18-12 overall record this season.
Class 6A
Chattahoochee 73, Heritage 68
Chattahoochee survived a close battle with Heritage (19-11) Wednesday night to put the Cougars in the Elite Eight for the first time since the 2011-12 season.
Hooch (22-7) and Heritage exchanged blows throughout the contest, and the Cougars trailed 68-67 in the final minute. Hooch responded with a crucial block from senior center David McDaniel, a basket from A.J. White and vital free throws down the stretch to take the nail-biter, 73-68.
White led the Cougars with 30 points and senior Cam Sheffield had a double-double with 16 points and 12 assists. Jahari Williams also had double-digit scoring with 10 points, and McDaniel compiled 11 total blocks.
The Cougars will take on the winner of Sequoyah/Richmond Hill in the quarterfinals.
Class 4A
Denmark 74, Burke County 59
Denmark (24-7) punched its ticket to the quarterfinals for the second straight year with a win over Burke County (15-9) Wednesday night.
The Danes ended the first quarter on an 11-2 run to lead by 12 points. Burke County chipped away at the margin in the second quarter, but the Danes still had a 38-30 advantage.
Denmark opened the second half on a 10-0 run and outpaced the Bears throughout the third and fourth quarters to advance to the Elite Eight for the second time in the program’s two-year history.
The Danes will take on the winner of North Oconee/Upson-Lee in the quarterfinals.
Blessed Trinity vs. Americus-Sumter: (Thursday, 6 p.m. at Americus-Sumter)
Class A-Private
Pinecrest Academy 64, Providence Christian 53
Pinecrest Academy (16-11) made history Wednesday night by advancing to the Elite Eight of the state tournament for the first time since joining the GHSA.
The Paladins and Storm (24-3) exchanged scores throughout the first half, but Pinecrest outpaced Providence 17-8 in the third quarter to create separation. The Paladins hung on to that margin for most of the final period to punch their ticked to the quarterfinals with the 64-53 win.
Senior Josh Boeye led the Paladins offensively with 23 points. He also surpassed 1,000 career points during the game.
Oliver Lynch added 14 points with Caleb Bohn netting 11 points, three assists and two steals.
The No. 10 seeded Paladins will take on No. 2 Greenforest (18-9) in the quarterfinals.
St. Francis 96, First Presbyterian Day 57
Defending state champions St. Francis continued its streak of Elite Eight appearances Wednesday night with a 96-57 rout over First Presbyterian Day. The Knights (26-3) earned a bye in the first round of the tournament by securing the No. 1 seed from the Class-A Private power ratings.
Junior Jusaun Holt led the Knights offensively with 19 points followed by 18 from Kai Simmons, 15 from Down Odom, 14 from Chase Ellis and 11 from Seth Hubbard. Holt edged on a triple-double by adding 14 rebounds and eight assists.
St. Francis led by 16 points at the half and outscored FPD 43-20 in the second half to cruise to the win.
The Knights will take on the winner of No. 24 seed Holy Innocents’ vs. No. 8 seed Savannah Country Day.
Mount Pisgah 65, W.D. Mohammed 47
A dominant first quarter led Mount Pisgah to seal its spot in the Elite Eight Wednesday night with the Patriots downing W.D. Mohammed 65-47 at home. Mount Pisgah had a bye in the first round of the playoffs by securing the No. 5 seed for the Class-A Private bracket.
The Patriots (21-7) wasted no time in establishing a lead Wednesday night and outscored the Caliphs 15-1 in the opening eight minutes of play. Though the Caliphs mostly kept pace with the Patriots throughout the remainder of the game, Mount Pisgah’s early lead proved insurmountable.
Chase Tucker led the Patriots in scoring with 17 points ahead of 14 from JoJo Peterson and 12 from Chandler Minton.
Mount Pisgah will take on the winner of No. 4 Walker vs. No. 13 Mt. Paran. The Patriots will host the quarterfinals matchup if Mt. Paran wins.
Girls
Class 7A
North Forsyth 56, North Cobb 50 (2OT)
It took two overtime periods, but North Forsyth (27-2) advanced to the quarterfinals after a tight battle with North Cobb Wednesday night.
Regulation featured a defensive battle between the squads with the game tied at 41 when the fourth quarter buzzer sounded. Both teams were held to just two points in the first overtime period to force another extra period.
Scoring increased significantly in the second overtime with North outscoring the Warriors 13-7 to keep its season alive.
McCall Thomas led the Raiders with 18 points and Ansley Allen netted 11.
North will take on the winner of Cherokee/Grayson in the Elite Eight. The Raiders will host if Grayson wins, but will go on the road if Cherokee advances due to the GHSA’s universal coin toss.
Class 6A
Johns Creek 65, Houston County 55
Two weeks after earning the program’s first region title and five days after winning its first state tournament game, Johns Creek continued its historic season Wednesday by downing Houston County at home to make its first ever appearance in the Elite Eight.
After a tight first quarter, the Gladiators (19-11) outpaced the Bears 23-9 in the second to take control of the contest. Though Houston County cut the deficit in the third and fourth quarters, Johns Creek held off the comeback attempt to take the program’s historic 65-55 win.
Johns Creek will go on the road in the quarterfinals to take on Glynn Academy (24-4). Both teams earned the No. 1 seed from their regions, but the GHSA’s universal coin toss gave home-court advantage to the team on the upper portion of the 6A bracket.
Cambridge vs. Valdosta (Thursday, 6 p.m. at Valdosta)
Class A-Private
St. Francis 76, Tallulah Falls 44
No. 1 seed St. Francis dispatched No. 16 Tallulah Falls in decisive fashion Wednesday night at home to advance to the quarterfinals.
The Knights (26-3) established dominance early by outscoring the Indians 33-4 in the opening eight minutes of play and cruised to the win.
Seven Knights scored in the contest, led by senior Savannah Samuel with 27 points. Junior Mia Moore compiled a double-double with 18 points and 11 rebounds while adding five steals and three assists.
St. Francis will host No. 8 seed Mt. Paran (21-5) in the quarterfinals. The Knights beat the Eagles, 77-56, for the Region 6-A championship Feb. 10, St. Francis’ third win over Mount Paran this season.
