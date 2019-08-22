DUNWOODY, Ga. — Three seasons after joining a new region and four seasons after naming head coach Mike Nash, Dunwoody is finally settling in.
“I think we’re going to be much better than we have been,” Nash said. “We finally got a group of guys that’s been with us for four years so they know what we’re doing. They worked hard over the summer. I think we’ll be a lot better this year.”
The Wildcats run an air-raid, spread offense. When Nash first arrived, Dunwoody ran the triple option. There’s been a transition period, but Nash has a group that has been with him for four years now and understands how the offense operates.
At quarterback for Dunwoody, junior David LeDoyen will start. LeDoyen has a veteran group of receivers to throw to in Tyler Eith, Walt Anders, David Julian and Jack Hogan, who are all three-or four-year starters.
“Offensively we bring back pretty much all our skill players,” Nash said. “That will help us out a bunch.”
The defense is a different story. The Wildcats graduated 10 starters from the defense a season ago and are still feeling the effects of the upheaval.
“We’re trying to fill those spots,” Nash said. “And on the offensive line we graduated four out of five. Those are our concerns right now, but honestly we’ve had some guys step up.”
Despite the usual offseason concerns of filling empty spots in the starting lineup, there is finally a sense of stability in the air.
Nash enters his fifth season as head coach, which should help both him and the players. Dunwoody enters its fourth season as a member of Region 7-AAAAAA, so the opponents are no longer strangers to the Wildcats.
The road to the playoffs is loaded with obstacles. They’ll have to get through region foes such as Cambridge, Alpharetta, Centennial, Chattahoochee and Johns Creek, but Nash feels confident in this year’s team.
“I think we’re middle of the pack,” Nash said. “I feel like we’re going to make the playoffs. I’ll also say I feel like that almost every year, and when I stop feeling like that I’m going to stop coaching.”
