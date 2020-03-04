MACON, Ga. — St. Francis fell short of capturing the program’s fourth state title Wednesday afternoon with the Knights dropping their matchup to defending champs Holy Innocents’, 66-53. The loss ended a 23-game win streak for the No. 1 seeded Knights (28-4) and was their only loss to an in-state opponent.
“We drive off our defense, we make people work, we force turnovers and score in transition, and we just didn’t do that today,” St. Francis head coach Aisha Kennedy said. “Holy Innocents’ is a very good team, and they were ready. They’ve been there before. And for our whole team, it was their first time [in the state finals], and I think people underestimate the bright lights of a state championship.”
Another challenge, Kennedy said, was a wet and slippery playing surface. The court was installed over the ice for the Macon Mayhem’s rink at the Macon Centreplex, and several players from both teams slipped throughout the game.
The Knights’ found themselves in a hole early in the second quarter and could never completely close the gap. St. Francis’ usual trio of scorers — Amira Abdur-Rahim, Mia Moore and Savannah Samuel — were stymied by the Golden Bears’ defense and combined for 31 points. Wednesday’s game was the first in which the Knights failed to score more than 60 points since Dec. 28.
St. Francis entered the second period with a 16-15 lead, but Holy Innocents’ charged to an 11-0 run behind Knights’ turnovers and long passes that stretched the St. Francis defense. Turnovers were a hindrance with the Knights committing 20 through the game.
After the inauspicious start to the second period, St. Francis clawed their way back with an 8-3 run but still trailed 31-27 at the half.
The Knights suffered another fateful start to the third period. The Golden Bears forced two early turnovers and used points inside the paint to go on a 12-0 run.
However, the Knights continued to battle and came within striking distance early in the fourth quarter. A basket from Samuel cut Holy Innocents’ lead to 48-44 in the opening minute of the final period, but in that same 60 seconds, Moore and Samuel were called for their fourth fouls.
“We got into early foul trouble, and we are not used to playing without Mia, she’s our point guard,” Kennedy said. “Without her, it’s very difficult for us, and then Savannah picked up her fourth foul. Then you’re talking about two key players having to sit, deciding when to and not to play them. And they are two of our biggest scorers.”
After the Knights pulled within two possessions, the Golden Bears built separation and led by double digits.
The Knights needed a dramatic comeback, but Samuels, Moore and Morgan Harper fouled out in the final two minutes, and the Golden Bears secured their second straight state championship.
The loss was a sour end to the high school careers of Samuels, Abdur-Rahim and Kennedi Philson, and Kennedy said they made a significant impact on the program.
“The seniors played hard this entire year, and we are going to miss them for sure,” she said.
Samuels has committed to Oregon State, Abdur-Rahim is a Notre Dame signee and Philson will join Lynn University next year.
The Knights went 28-4 overall this season and captured the program’s ninth straight region championship. The perennial state title contenders will return a host of talent next season.
“This was a great group of girls,” Kennedy said. “The played well together and had good chemistry on and off the court. We learned a lot this season, and we bring back a lot next year and we’re excited. We will take a few weeks off and get back in the gym and start working.”
