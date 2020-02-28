MILLEDGEVILLE, Ga. — St. Francis boys and girls basketball will play in the Class A-Private state finals March 4 after beating their semifinals opponents in the final four Saturday.
BOYS: ST. FRANCIS 63, MOUNT PISGAH 58
St. Francis earned the right to defend its Class A-Private state champion status by taking down region rivals Mount Pisgah, 63-58, Friday afternoon at Georgia College and University. The Knights improved to 4-0 this season against the Patriots with the win.
Despite a valiant and dramatic comeback in the fourth quarter from Mount Pisgah (22-8), the Knights held on with solid free throw shooting in the final minute to secure the win.
The first half featured low-scoring defensive play from both sides. Mount Pisgah led by as much as seven points early in the third before St. Francis (28-3) tied the game and took a 24-22 lead into the half.
After even play in the opening 16 minutes, St. Francis created separation in the third behind 14 points from Xavier-commit Dwon Odom.
The Patriots still trailed by double-digits early in the fourth, but a scoring run in their favor cut St. Francis’ lead to a single-possession.
Junior guard Chase Tucker hit back-to-back threes to start the momentum swing and put the score at 50-43 with just under five minutes remaining. St. Francis hit a field goal before the Patriots responded with a 3-pointer from Nick Speros and five straight points from JoJo Peterson, including a three-point play that put the score at 53-51.
The Patriots had opportunities to tie the game with two 1-and-1 free throw situations, but both trips to the line ended without any points. Free throws would prove a deciding point in the final 90 seconds of play. Mount Pisgah was 1-6 during that span while the Knights went 10-12, led by Jusaun Holt who converted five of his six free throws.
Though Mount Pisgah struggled with free throws down the stretch, their three-point shooting kept them in the contest. Tucker hit a three near mid-court to put the score at 59-55 with nine seconds left, and Garrett Sutherland converted his 3-pointer to get the Patriots within three points with three second remaining. However, St. Francis’ Seth Hubbard went 2-2 from the line after being fouled to ice the game.
St. Francis will look to defend the Class A-Private boys state title at 4 p.m. March 4 at the Macon Centreplex and will take on the winner of Greenforest/Trinity Christian.
The Knights will seek their second consecutive state championship and second time winning two straight finals after taking the 2014 and 2015 state titles.
GIRLS: ST. FRANCIS 75, WESLEYAN 61
Wesleyan has been the thorn in the Knights side in recent seasons, eliminating St. Francis in the last two final fours. However, the Knights flipped the script Friday afternoon at Georgia College and State University with a strong performance over the Wolves to advance to the Class A-Private state finals.
St. Francis (28-3) used a stingy defensive performance and its transition offense to open a double-digit lead early in the third quarter and continued to create separation the reminder of the game.
Though Wesleyan was just shy of their season average of 62 points per game, they netted just 31 points through three quarters.
The Knights went on a 10-0 run midway through the first quarter that seemed to set the tone early. The Wolves later cut the lead to 29-25 late in the second period, but it was the final time in the contest they were within two-possessions.
St. Francis built its lead back to double digits in the third quarter, and a 3-pointer from Savannah Samuel extended the gap to 50-29 late in the period.
Instead of running clock in the final eight minutes of play, the Knights continued to use their transition offense to rack up points with Samuel, Amira Abdur-Rahim and Mia Moore leading the way. Though Wesleyan put up 30 points in the fourth on an adjusted Knights’ defense, St. Francis still netted 24 points in the final eight minutes to punch its ticket to the state finals.
The Knights will make their first appearance in the state finals since their 2016 state championship season when they take on the winner of Hebron Christian/Holy Innocents’ at 2 p.m. on March 4 at the Macon Centreplex. St. Francis will be seeking its fourth state championship (2013, 2015, 2016).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.