FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — This season will mark Jeff Arnette’s 11th season leading South Forsyth, and he said this team is perhaps the most experienced in his tenure at the school.
South returns much of its offensive skill players, nearly the entire offensive line and a bevy of defensive players who racked up significant playing time last season.
“I really feel experience is our strength,” Arnette said. “We have a lot coming back that have had time in a varsity game, and I think that shows in practice how far ahead we are at this point of the season compared to other years.”
Many of the War Eagles’ seasoned players will line up on offense, and Arnette said the squad has a “lot of weapons.”
Junior Kyle Durham will line up behind center again after missing much of last season with a knee injury. Despite limited playing time, he compiled over 800 yards passing with six touchdowns.
“He missed several games, but he played well when he did play,” Arnette said. “We’re looking for great things out of him.”
Durham will have a large target in 6-foot-6 tight end Devin Mcglockton who brought in 38 receptions for over 500 yards with six touchdowns last season. Senior Mitch Thompson will also be a go-to receiver, Arnette said.
South has depth at running back, Arnette said, with 2019 leading rusher Tre’Von Green heading the rushing attack again along with junior Gavin Morris.
Paving the way will be a seasoned offensive line. Four starters from last year, Bryce Meyers, Braden Beecher, Ethan Patrick and Bradley Hutcheson, all seniors, will again man the trenches. Meyers and Patrick were voted all-region last year.
Defensively, Arnette expects the linebacker core to be South’s strength. Gavin Morris is back after an impressive sophomore season, with Alec Stephens, who was second on the team in total tackles in 2019. Injuries kept senior Julian Bolanos on the sidelines for a significant portion of the last two season, but Arnette said the linebacker is healthy and should make an impact for South’s defense.
Leading the defensive front will be the sizeable duo of senior Taft Hilton and junior Ian O’Dowd. Hilton had 55 tackles last year with four sacks. O’Dowd compiled 33 tackles and a forced fumble.
The secondary is less in focus at this point, but the players are there.
“At cornerback and free safety, we are trying to find guys to take those spots, but we feel we have a lot of people who can do that for us,” Arnette said.
Kicking duties are a question mark, but Arnette said some younger players have been practicing to handle special teams assignments.
Arnette described this year’s War Eagles as experienced but also hungry following their 6-5 campaign in 2019. Though the program earned its sixth straight playoff berth, the team wanted more.
“Any time you get into the playoffs in Class 7A, it’s a great thing, but I think the guys coming back are not happy with the way things ended,” Arnette said. “That’s an advantage in the way they didn’t feel like they accomplished all they could, so they are hungry to get back at it.”
And the end goal is a region trophy.
“It’s always the goal to win region, and they have that in the front of their minds and have been talking about it a lot,” Arnette said. “They are an experienced squad and a hungry squad, and those two things could make for a good season for us.”
