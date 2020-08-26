NORTH METRO ATLANTA — With school doors locked, spring workouts cancelled and summer conditioning delayed and separated into small groups, 2020 is not the ideal season to begin a head coaching job at a new school. But eight new head coaches will make their debuts this season at North Fulton and Forsyth County programs.
Forsyth County schools saw a significant turnover, with four new coaches taking the reins at the area’s six schools.
Denmark’s Mike Palmieri has come in from an out-of-state program.
Before taking over the Danes, Palmieri most recently led Mallard Creek High School in North Carolina. There, Palmieri racked up 139 wins in 13 seasons, won three state championships from 2013-15 and was twice named the North Carolina Associated Press Coach of the Year.
Palmieri replaces Terry Crowder, who was seeking a private school coaching position for the 2020 season and landed at King’s Ridge.
Crowder led the Danes to a 12-8 record with a playoff berth in their first two seasons of play. The Tigers’ new head coach brings a wealth of experience to Kings’ Ridge with 103 wins under his belt. He led Chattahoochee to its 2010 state championship.
After three straight losing seasons, Lambert will look to Tommy Watson to right the ship.
Watson has made the move from South Georgia powerhouse Lowndes where he served as a coordinator and position coach. He also brings head coaching experience. He led Upson Lee from 2008-13 compiling a 23-38 record.
West Forsyth did not have to look far for its new leader, Dave Svehla, who is coming off an 8-year stint as Etowah’s head coach.
Svehla led the Eagles to a 49-41 record during his tenure, including an 11-3 record in 2014, the only 10-plus win season for the program that dates to 1977.
Pinecrest Academy will look to new leadership as it embarks on a new type of football. With a lack of players on its roster, Pinecrest has opted to play 8-man football in the Georgia Association of Private and Parochial Schools instead of the GHSA this season.
They will look to a familiar face in the Paladins community, Shawn Coury. Pinecrest’s new head coach is making his return to the school this season after serving on the football coaching staff from 2007 to 2011. He was with the school until 2016.
Coury was an assistant at Cherokee last season after a two-year stint as head coach of Holy Spirit Prep, a Georgia Independent School Association member.
Three North Fulton programs, Centennial, Roswell and Alpharetta, have also hired new head coaches.
For the third time in four years, Centennial will have a new leader for its program. Sean O’Sullivan has been tapped to replace Shane Sams, who departed after one year, in which the Knights went 0-10, to take over as offensive coordinator at Northside High School.
O’Sullivan is familiar with the Knights, having spent the last two seasons as head coach at North Atlanta, Centennial’s former region foe. Under O’Sullivan, the Warriors went 5-5 in 2018, besting their combined win total from the previous two seasons, before compiling a 7-4 record last year to reach the playoffs for the first time since 1996.
While Roswell has a new head coach for its 71st season, it is a familiar face. The Hornets defensive coordinator Chris Prewett has been promoted to head coach for 2020, replacing his coaching mentor Matt Kemper, now at Etowah.
Prewett has served as Roswell’s defensive coordinator for three seasons. The Hornets allowed an average of 22 and 12 points per game respectively that last two years.
Alpharetta has welcomed Jason Kervin to serve as the program’s fourth head coach beginning this season. It is Kervin’s first post as head coach.
Kervin comes to the Raiders via Alabama juggernaut Hoover High School which racked up six state championships in his 12-year stint. He served as the offensive coordinator the past five seasons.
Kervin replaces Jacob Nichols, who is now the offensive coordinator at West Forsyth.
