ALPHARETTA, Ga. — Alpharetta’s 2019 campaign ended on a sour note Friday with Creekside shutting out the No. 2 seed Raiders in soggy and foggy conditions.
“[Creekside] was fast, they were physical, they were athletic,” Alpharetta head coach Jacob Nichols said. “We knew all that stuff coming in, but we didn’t execute our game plan like we hoped.”
The Raiders’ offense was held to just 70 yards, and constant pressure from Creekside limited Alpharetta’s pass-heavy scheme to just three completed passes for six yards. Alpharetta had just two first downs in the contest.
“We started off with our game plan and it was not real effective, so we made some adjustments, which actually down the road worked, but when they are bringing more than you can block, there’s only so long you can hold up against that,” Nichols said. “We had a couple prime opportunities and we couldn’t cash in on them, and when you can’t do that, you’re not going to win a lot of football games.”
A major squandered chance came midway through the second quarter after an interception from Alpharetta’s Nicholas Haven. The pick set up the Raiders on the Creekside 33-yard line, but an 8-yard loss on a run play and two incomplete passes forced Alpharetta to punt.
Another missed opportunity came just seconds into the third quarter. Trailing 8-0, Creekside was called for a 15-yard facemask penalty and 15-yard personal foul on the kickoff to set up the Raiders in Seminoles’ territory. But on the ensuing play, Will Gerdes was intercepted, setting up a 5-play, 51-yard scoring drive from Creekside to push the margin to 15-0.
The Raiders also had several dropped passes, including a sure touchdown with Alpharetta trailing by three scores in the fourth quarter, and could not take advantage of three Creekside turnovers in the first half.
Alpharetta’s defense held up to Creekside’s rushing attack, but the Seminoles continued to chip away in the second half. Midway through the third quarter, Creekside took advantage of a short field and drove in 32 yards to extend its lead.
The Seminoles iced the game by running off over six minutes of the fourth quarter on a 13-play, 66-yard drive kept alive with a personal foul against Alpharetta after the Raiders had made a stop just outside the red zone.
Creekview senior Tyler Malone, who entered the game with 1,336 rushing yards and 15 touchdowns, led the Seminoles with 164 yards on the ground and a score.
The Seminoles took a 6-0 lead early in the second quarter with a 6-yard touchdown run. On Alpharetta’s ensuing drive, Gerdes was intercepted but made a touchdown saving tackle on the 2-yard line. Two plays later, the Raiders’ Jude Moore recovered a Creekside fumble, but the Seminoles stuffed Alpharetta’s run to force a safety on the next play.
Alpharetta ends it’s 2019 campaign with a 7-4 overall record. After starting the season with two shutout losses, the Raiders rebounding to go 7-1 in Region 7-AAAAAA play and capture the No. 2 seed.
Friday’s loss marks the second straight year Alpharetta has been ousted from the playoffs in the first round.
For his seniors, Nichols had a simple message following the loss.
“I told them to keep their head up,” he said. “Losing tonight is no different than losing in December. You’re going to remember it for the rest of your life, just like I do, just like everybody who’s ever played the game does. Keep your head up and focus on future, because there are better days ahead.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.