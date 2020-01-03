JOHNS CREEK, Ga. — St. Francis senior Savannah Samuels had a standout night with 41 points to lead the Knights to a blowout, 101-50 win over Mount Pisgah Friday night in Johns Creek. The win put St. Francis at 3-0 in Region 6-A play with a month full of region contests ahead.
The Knights (10-3, 3-0) transition scoring, suffocating backcourt pressure, speed and size advantage powered St. Francis to a 34-7 lead in the first quarter. They did not let up, scoring 25 points in the second quarter, 28 in the third and 14 in the final period.
“We moved the ball really well and spread it out, which is something we have been working on,” St. Francis head coach Aisha Kennedy said. “We’ve also been working on our press and executing our traps, so I was pretty pleased with that tonight.”
Samuels was practically unstoppable driving to the net, with most of her points coming inside the paint. However, she also drained several 3-pointers and was 6-8 from the free-throw line.
Fellow senior Amirah Abdur-Rahim also had a notable performance with 17 points, four steals and three rebounds. Junior guard Mia Moore scored 11 with four rebounds, two steals and a block, and Morgan Harper had a strong defensive performance with six steals to add to her eight points and five rebounds.
“We have so many kids that can score the ball, so that’s hard for us to coach because you have one kid that may be on tonight, and the next game it is somebody else,” Kennedy said. “So, we want to strive to see everyone be successful on the floor.”
Mount Pisgah’s 7-player roster added another difficult element to stopping St. Francis’ speedy play, but a player not slowed down was freshman guard Monet Dance who scored 22 points with six rebounds and three steals. Megan Messinger netted 14 points with seven rebounds, and Payton O’Bryant scored 11 with six rebounds and two steals for the Patriots.
Friday’s game was the first in a cluster of Region 6-A contests for both squads. St. Francis has eight region games remaining this month and Mount Pisgah has seven ahead of the 6-A tournament, which tips off Feb. 3.
With Friday’s results around the region, St. Francis is atop the Region 6-A subregion B standings with the Patriots in second ahead of Fellowship Christian.
