NORTH FULTON/FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — Less than a month remains in the 2020-21 basketball regular season, and local teams are gearing up for their final runs down the stretch to jockey for seeds in the region tournaments.
Here’s where things stand for local Class 6A and 7A programs heading into the final weeks of regular season play.
Region 5-7A (Boys)
Standings (as of Jan. 18)
Milton (14-2, 4-0)
Cherokee (15-3, 4-0)
Roswell (11-7, 2-3)
Etowah (11-7, 1-4)
Alpharetta (3-9, 0-1)
Woodstock (5-12, 0-3)
Milton has found plenty of success so far this season, jumping out to a 14-2 overall record as the program eyes another run at a region crown and deep playoff run. And they certainly have the eyes of the local basketball landscape. The Eagles are the top ranked 7A team in several rankings and are the No. 1 team overall in the state according to MaxPreps.
But there are not alone at the top of the 5-7A standings, at least for now. The Eagles are tied with Cherokee at 4-0 in region play following their 78-58 win over rivals Roswell on Jan. 15.
Milton has two region contests this week against Woodstock and Alpharetta.
Roswell fell to 2-3 in region play with losses to Milton and Cherokee last week. The Hornets will look to rebound with region tilts against Alpharetta (Jan. 19) and Etowah (Jan. 22). Roswell downed Etowah 63-54 in December.
Alpharetta sits last in the 5-7A standings, but the Raiders have played just one region game entering this week. The Raiders close out their regular season with an all-region schedule beginning Jan. 19 against Roswell in an extremely busy week for the team. After facing Roswell, the Raiders take on Etowah, Milton and Woodstock later in the week.
Region 5-7A (Girls)
Region standings (as of Jan. 18)
Woodstock (11-6, 4-0)
Cherokee (16-3, 4-1)
Roswell (5-7, 1-1)
Etowah (10-5, 3-3)
Alpharetta (6-9, 1-3)
Milton (1-12, 0-5)
The North Fulton squads of 5-7A have been playing behind Cherokee and Woodstock, but Alpharetta, Roswell and Milton could gain some ground this week.
Following a long break, Roswell is back in action Jan. 19 against Alpharetta. The Hornets are 1-1 in region play with a loss to Cherokee and win over Etowah in December.
Alpharetta has dropped its last three region contests but will look to improve its standings this week against Roswell (Jan. 19) and Milton (Jan. 22).
Milton captured its first win in several seasons earlier this year but have been unable to find success otherwise. The Eagles enter this week 1-12 overall and 0-5 in region games. Milton has one region contest this week against Alpharetta.
Region 6-7A (Boys)
Region standings (as of Jan. 18)
South Forsyth (15-3, 5-1)
Gainesville (12-6, 4-2)
Denmark (10-7, 4-2)
Lambert (8-8, 3-3)
Forsyth Central (5-8, 3-3)
West Forsyth (8-9, 2-4)
North Forsyth (4-14, 0-5)
The 6-7A standings are logjammed heading down the stretch to set up what should be an exciting run for top seeds in the region tourney.
South Forsyth leads the pack entering the week of Jan. 18. The War Eagles have charged out to a 15-3 overall record and are 5-1 in region contests, their only loss to Denmark on Dec. 15.
South takes on Lambert and West Forsyth this week. The War Eagles beat Lambert 67-62 on Dec. 4 and took down West 58-43 Dec. 8.
Denmark hasn’t stumbled in its transition to Class 7A, with the Danes holding a 4-2 mark in region play entering the week of Jan. 18. The Danes are looking to bounce back after a 74-70, double-overtime loss to West Forsyth on Jan. 15 and face Forsyth Central Tuesday. The Danes also have non-region contests against Walnut Grove and Blessed Trinity this week. M
Lambert and Forsyth Central are tied for the No. 4 spot in the standings. Lambert opened region play with a 3-1 record, but fell to Denmark and Gainesville last week. The Longhorns take on South Forsyth (Jan. 19) and North Forsyth (Jan. 22) this week.
Central improved to 3-3 with a 53-44 win over West Jan. 12, but the team has a challenging week ahead in facing Denmark and Gainesville. The Bulldogs were defeated handily by Denmark in the first matchup of the teams this season, but fell in a tight, 54-51 contest to Gainesville.
West Forsyth’s double-overtime win against Denmark on Jan. 15 righted the ship for the Wolverines, who had lost three of their last four games, but the team will need to play at a high level to improve their standing this week. West is set to take on Gainesville and South Forsyth this week. Gainesville squeaked out a 66-64 win in the first meeting of the teams this season.
North Forsyth will be seeking its first region win this week. The Raiders have one game this week, a Jan. 22 tilt against Lambert. The Raiders have lost by 12 or more points in their last three region games.
Region 6-7A (girls)
Region standings (as of Jan. 18)
North Forsyth (13-2, 6-0)
West Forsyth (10-6, 5-1)
South Forsyth (15-3, 4-2)
Denmark (9-8, 3-3)
Forsyth Central (5-7, 2-4)
Lambert (3-12, 0-5)
Gainesville (9-7, 0-5)
North Forsyth has dominated in 6-7A play this season, hustling out to a 6-0 record behind lopsided wins. The Raiders have won all of their region tilts this season by at least 14 points. North takes on Lambert Jan. 22, sandwiched between two non-region contests this week.
West Forsyth’s only loss in region play entering the week of Jan. 18 was to region leaders North Forsyth.
The Wolverines have otherwise been unphased in region play. Four of the team’s five wins in region contests were by double digits.
South Forsyth has compiled a 15-3 record to open the season, but two of those losses have come to North and West in region play. Most recently, North took down the War Eagles 45-24 on Jan. 15.
After taking on Lambert Jan. 19, South will look to even its season series with West Friday night.
The No. 4 spot in the region standings will be up for grabs Jan. 19 when Denmark takes on Forsyth Central. Denmark holds a 3-3 region record over Central’s 2-4 mark. Part of that separation came with the Danes downing Central 56-50 on Dec. 3.
Lambert along with Gainesville, will be chasing its first region win this week. The Longhorns take on South Forsyth and North Forsyth this week.
Region 7-6A (Boys)
Region standings (as of Jan. 18)
Chattahoochee (11-1, 6-0)
Centennial (11-3, 6-1)
Creekview (8-7, 4-3)
River Ridge (11-7, 4-3)
Johns Creek (6-8, 3-3)
Sequoyah (9-8, 2-4)
Riverwood (7-8, 1-5)
Cambridge (5-10, 0-7)
Chattahoochee has continued its success of the 2019-20 season, in which the Cougars won their first state championship, into this year. Hooch has charged out to an 11-1 overall record with an unblemished mark in region play.
The Cougars solidified their spot atop the regions standings Jan. 12 by downing Centennial 87-67 in a battle of the top two teams in 7-6A. The Cougars take on Riverwood twice this week, Tuesday and Saturday, with a tilt against Cambridge scheduled for Friday.
Centennial has enjoyed strong success in the opening stretch of the season. The Knights are 11-3 overall and 6-1 in region play, their only loss coming to Chattahoochee. Following that loss Jan. 12, the Knights downed River Ridge and Johns Creek in decisive fashion.
Centennial has one region matchup this week against Riverwood.
Behind Creekview and River Ridge, Johns Creek sits at 3-3 in region play and fifth in the standings. The Gladiators are 3-1 since the holiday break with region wins over Riverwood and Cambridge.
The program will look to improve its standings this week with matchups against the two teams just ahead in the standings, River Ridge and Creekview.
Following a region title in 2019 and a region runner-up finish in 2020, Cambridge has struggled this season with many new starters on the floor. The Bears are 5-10 overall and 0-7 in region play but will look to earn region win No. 1 this week against Creekview (Jan. 19) ahead of a home game against Chattahoochee.
Region 7-6A (Girls)
Region standings (as of Jan. 18)
River Ridge (13-3, 6-1)
Cambridge (10-4, 5-1)
Johns Creek (10-6, 5-1)
Sequoyah (11-3, 4-1)
Creekview (7-9, 3-4)
Chattahoochee (7-10, 1-5)
Riverwood (3-8, 1-5)
Centennial (2-13, 0-7)
Several teams are jockeying for the No. 1 overall seed in the region tournament down the stretch with a bottleneck among the top teams in the 7-6A.
River Ridge holds a 1-game lead over Cambridge and Johns Creek entering the week of Jan. 18.
Johns Creek could knock River Ridge down a peg Jan. 19 when the two teams face off. The Gladiators are the only 7-6A team to beat the Knights this season with a 61-54 win on Dec. 3. Following that contest, the Gladiators take on Creekview Friday.
Cambridge, which finished as region runner-up last year, are the only team to knock of Johns Creek in region play, doing so with a 70-52 win on Jan. 12.
The Bears were undefeated in region play until Jan. 16 when River Ridge took a 55-44 win to jump ahead in the standings. Cambridge has three region contests this week against Creekview, Sequoyah and Chattahoochee. The Bears beat Creekview and Hooch earlier this season.
There is significant separation between the top and bottom teams in 7-6A, and Chattahoochee is on the lower end at 1-5 in region contests, good for sixth in the standings. The Cougars earned their first region win Jan. 12 against Centennial before falling in a tight contest to Creekview.
The Cougars take on Riverwood twice this week, along with a Friday matchup against Cambridge.
Centennial has struggled to a 2-13 overall mark so far this season and is still chasing its first region win. The Knights go on the road against Sequoyah Jan. 19 ahead of their home tilt with Riverwood on Jan. 22.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.