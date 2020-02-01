NORTH FULTON, Ga. — The girls Region 7-AAAAAA tournament tips off this week at Chattahoochee. Nine teams will vie for the region title and the top four teams will earn berths in the state tournament.
The top four seeds for the region tournament were all decided on tiebreakers. Alpharetta and Cambridge tied for the top spot while Johns Creek and Pope tied for third.
No. 1 Alpharetta
The Raiders needed no adjustment period under first-year head coach Rickey Jordan or the loss of significant players with Alpharetta charging to a 14-2 region record in the regular season.
The Raiders have one of the region’s top-scoring offenses, led by a trio of underclassmen. Sophomores Jodi Goins and Simone Lett each average over 11 points scoring with Njeri Lewis and junior Mary Grace Durham each netting eight per contest. Goins also leads the team in rebounds, assists, steals and blocks per game.
Alpharetta and Cambridge jostled for the lead in the region standings much of the year, split their regular season matchups and each finished at 14-2 in region play. The Raiders earned the No. 1 seed through the third tiebreaker, number of region road wins.
The Raiders will take on the winner of No. 8 Chattahoochee and No. 9 Northview to open the tournament.
If Alpharetta earns a state tournament berth, they will look to end their streak of three straight losses in the opening round.
No. 2 Cambridge
Cambridge has already had its best season in program history, and the Bears will look to continue their success with a run in the region tournament and state berth.
The Bears compiled a 14-2 region record to secure the No. 2 seed, their only losses coming to two of the region’s top teams, Johns Creek and Alpharetta.
Cambridge has the second highest scoring offense behind Pope in regular season games and averaged 57 points per game. Much of that offense has been generated by standout freshman Jordynn Dudley, with several other players, including sophomore Angelina Confrancesco, having strong seasons on both sides of the court.
Cambridge’s defense led the region in fewest points allowed at 38 per contest, and the Bears allowed their opponents 50 or more points in just four region games.
The Bears will be seeking the program’s first region title this week a year after the boy’s program won its first. Cambridge will take on No. 7 North Atlanta in the first round. The Bears won the regular season matchups between the teams, 54-30 and 62-23.
Cambridge is also chasing its first appearance in the state tournament.
No. 4 Johns Creek
After a strong regular season, the Gladiators enter the region tournament with a 12-4 mark against region opponents and a three-game win streak. The Gladiators tied with Pope in the final region standings, but the Greyhounds took the No. 3 seed on tiebreakers.
The Gladiators have been led offensively by guards Ahmia Childs and Carson Tanguilig with significant contributions from Kate Powers, Samantha Breslow and Jillian Davis. Johns Creek averaged 55points per game against region opponents.
Johns Creek had a challenging slate of games in the final weeks of the regular season that included matchups with Pope, Alpharetta and Cambridge. Though the Gladiators took the opening games of their regular season matchups with Pope and Cambridge, both squads beat Johns Creek in the second meeting, and Alpharetta swept its season series over the Gladiators.
Those results put Johns Creek in a third-place tie with Pope after the regular season finale.
Johns Creek earned its first state tournament berth in the 2017-18 season and made their return last year under fourth-year head coach Kirk Call. In both seasons the Gladiators were the No. 4 seed from the region.
Johns Creek takes on No. 5 Dunwoody to open the tournament. The Gladiators won both regular season games between the teams.
No. 5 Dunwoody
Dunwoody (11-10, 8-8) will look to end a decade’s long streak of missing out on the state tournament this week and enter the 7-AAAAAA bracket as the No. 5 seed.
The Wildcats have been led on both sides of the court by senior guard Adrien Lawrence, who leads Dunwoody with 14 points per game. She also leads the team in rebounds and steals. Jordan Strozier, a 6-foot-2 center, is a formidable presence in the paint and averages two blocks per game, while sophomore Gabby Litvak is one of the region’s top three-point scorers.
Dunwoody enters the tournament with three wins in their final five games, and their .500 region record has coincided with the final regular season region standings. The Wildcats were swept by the region’s leading teams, but notched 2-0 records against Centennial, North Atlanta, Chattahoochee and Northview.
Dunwoody will battle with Johns Creek in the opening round. Dunwoody dropped both regular season meetings between the teams, 51-46 and 53-37.
No. 6 Centennial
Centennial will look to break away from the middle of the pack in the region tournament and secure the Knights’ first postseason trip since the 2015-16 season.
The Knights enter the tournament after a challenging slate of games to close out their regular season. After dropping a 39-37 heartbreaker to region leaders Alpharetta, the Knights took down North Atlanta but fell to Pope and Johns Creek in lopsided affairs.
Centennial has been without standout Divine Guthrie for much of the season due to injury, but seniors Bailey Hebermehl and Grace Dulion and junior Amina Akosa have contributed significantly for the Knights.
Centennial was sixth in scoring average per game against region opponents (34) and sixth in average points allowed (42)
The Knights take on Pope in the first round of the tournament. The teams met three times this season, twice in region play and in a holiday tournament. The Greyhounds won all three games.
No. 8 Chattahoochee
Tournament hosts Chattahoochee (3-21, 2-14) notched just two region wins in the regular season, both against Northview.
The Cougars, under first year head coach Lorenzo Withrite, began their season with a non-region win against Berkmar but have since captured just two wins against crosstown rivals Northview.
Hooch has played Centennial close this season, losing the two matchups by a combined seven points, but the Cougars dropped their other 12 region games by at least 10 points.
The Cougars will be seeking their first region tournament win since 2017 when they take on Northview in the opening round. The winner of that contests faces No. 1 seed Alpharetta.
No. 9 Northview
It is not looking promising that three-time defending 7-6A champs Northview will raise the region title trophy again this season. The Titans will enter the tournament 0-16 against region opponents in the regular season region and with just one victory overall against Lassiter, another team with a lone win.
After losing a talented core of players to graduation or transfers and former head coach Chris Yarbrough, the Titans have struggled with an all-new lineup and a new head coach in Michael Martin.
Northview was outscored by an average of over 40 points per game against region opponents in the regular season.
The Titans take on Chattahoochee in a play-in game with the winner facing No. 1 seed Alpharetta.
