FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — There were four quarters and 48 minutes in the game, but ultimately, the result of North Forsyth’s second game of the season came down to a single play.
During the third quarter of a contest with defending Class 6A state champions Harrison, the Raiders blocked an extra-point attempt. The blocked kick seemed rather inconsequential at the time, and both teams made their way back to their respective sidelines to get ready for the next series.
Little did they or any of the fans in attendance know, but that blocked kick would go on to be the difference maker in the game, as the Raiders edged out the Hoyas by one point, 10-9, and improved to 2-0 on the season.
“We preach never take one snap off,” North Forsyth head coach Robert Craft said. “That’s a great example. It goes to show the leadership and work ethic of our team. Just great character.”
Following fumbles and punts from both teams in the first quarter, senior running back Jared Lucero put the Raiders on the scoreboard first with a four-yard touchdown run early in the second quarter.
North Forsyth’s defense forced Harrison to punt again on its next drive, giving the offense a chance to build on their lead.
The Raiders couldn’t find the end zone, but they drove far enough down the field to set up for an easy field goal and took a 10-0 lead late in the first half.
North’s defense stifled the Hoyas in the first half, and the Raiders’ offense appeared to find its groove going into the second half. While the score was only 10-0, the Raiders were seemingly in control of the game.
Fortunes reversed, however, as the Hoyas began their attempt at a comeback in the third quarter.
After two punts by North Forsyth to open up the second half, Harrison’s one-play, 52-yard drive for a touchdown gave new life to the team and its small student section that made the trip from Kennesaw. Following the 52-yard touchdown run, the Raiders blocked the extra-point attempt and kept a four-point lead over the Hoyas, 10-6.
North Forsyth’s second-half woes on offense continued, as the Raiders were forced to punt on their next drive for the third consecutive time.
Harrison responded with a 68-yard drive capped off with a chip-shot field goal, making it a one-point game with less than 12 minutes left in the game.
While North was unable to find its offensive rhythm in the second half, its defense made enough plays to secure the victory.
Late in the fourth quarter, senior defensive back Peyton Wagner came up with a diving interception off a pass tipped by another Raiders defender, stopping what could have been the game-winning drive by Harrison.
North Forsyth took over on offense with 4:13 remaining in the game, looking to hold on to the ball and run out the clock for the win. Harrison forced a turnover on downs deep in its own territory to get ball back one more time with 1:22 left on the game clock.
As they did for most of the night, the Raiders stood tall on defense and didn’t let the Hoyas move the ball down the field.
Senior linebacker Patrick Corrigan, who seemed to be near the ball whenever he was on the field, came up with a sack in the final minute, and the Raiders held on to the lead as time ran out.
“Defense wins game like this, especially against a great opponent,” Craft said. “Hats off to coach [Chris] Wagner and the whole defensive staff. They got them ready to play. That was a big interception there and good job getting them to the ground. Our guys answered the bell every time.”
While the offense didn’t play its best game of the season, it shouldn’t be the worst, either.
Lucero ran the ball 18 times for 56 yards with a touchdown and one fumble. Senior quarterback Brady Meitz completed 15 of 21 pass attempts for 179 yards and ran the ball seven times for 23 yards. Seniors Tucker Hartsfield (six receptions for 96 yards) and Tucker Todd (six receptions for 39 yards) both had big nights in the passing game.
The Raiders might have scored more points if not for two fumbles that gave the ball back to the Hoyas and killed any momentum they had built.
“We just put the ball on the ground a couple times,” Craft said. “We had a chance to close the game out and we just put it on the ground. That’s a physical football team. I’m just proud of our guys for how they answered every time.”
And despite the lackluster offensive performance, the Raiders still managed to knock off the defending 6A state champs to walk away with their second win of the young season.
“What a great high school football game,” Craft said. “Our guys showed so much heart right there. That was like a region-type game, and that’s why we schedule great opponents like them to give our guys a test. I’m thrilled for our guys. They really earned this one.”
North Forsyth plays next against Hapeville Charter in the Sept. 18 Freedom Bowl hosted by Milton High School.
