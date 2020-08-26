FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — The 2020 season is just as much of a mystery to West Forsyth as any other team, but the Wolverines have additional questions to answer.
“There are a lot of unknowns on our team, and those are the things that keep a coach up at night,” said first-year head coach David Svehla.
There is ongoing competition for starting positions. Without spring football or a scrimmage, the team will enter the season without the convenience of being able to fine tune through game experience. And there is a new culture being instilled by a revamped coaching staff.
Svehla was named West’s fourth head coach earlier this year with three other coaches joining the program. Jacob Nichols will serve as the offensive coordinator following six seasons as the head coach at Alpharetta where he had a 46-22 record with two region titles. Other coaching newcomers to West include running backs coach Mike Cox, offensive-line coach Kyle Hill and Jim Brown, defensive line coach.
“It’s been a challenge with a brand-new staff, new offensive schemes and a different culture, but credit to the kids, they’re adjusting,” Svehla said.
A focus heading into the 2020 year has been putting more points on the board to take some stress off the defense. The Wolverines averaged 17 points per game last season and scored 10 or fewer points in four of their 11 games.
Who will lead that offense as starting quarterback has yet to be determined. Drew Southern appeared in 10 games for the Wolverines last year, racking up 979 yards with six touchdowns and eight interceptions. Though he led the team in nearly all passing categories, Svehla said the starting job is being settled by competition.
Two knowns are who will be in the backfield and who will be a go-to receiver.
Tailback Daba Fofana returns for his senior campaign after rushing for 535 yards and four touchdowns last season. He was also named all-region as a punter.
“He’s had a great camp, he’s a hard worker and he’s been consistent for us,” Svehla said.
Oscar Delp will provide a sizeable and speedy target from the tight end position at 6-foot-5 and 205-lbs.
“Oscar is figuring out who he is and what he has the potential to be,” Svehla said. “We are hoping we can utilize his size and speed.”
West’s offensive front is still being tuned, but Svehla said the group is getting better each day.
“How they go is how our team goes,” he said.
Svehla said the goal for the offense will be a physical and effective, “vertical” run game.
“I think a lot of coaches say that, and I’m saying it, but that’s what we want to be, and we’ll wait and see if we can be that kind of group,” he said.
The Wolverines’ defense lost several all-region selections, including linebackers Jack Hughes and Eli Orr, who was voted co-defensive player of the year, and defensive lineman Aiden Phillips (second team).
Two players to earn all-region honors will return this year. Junior defensive back Bryce Allen who had 47 tackles, 16 passes defended and two interceptions last year is back. Free safety Dalton Tjong compiled 98 tackles, five interceptions, two fumble recoveries and a caused fumble is also ready.
“Dalton is our leader on defense, he’s a great communicator and a really good football player,” Svehla said. “He a really disciplined kid and a key to that side of the ball.”
Svhela said other players he expects to make an impact are sophomore linebacker Raleigh Herbert and senior safety Kobe Hanes, who missed all but three games last season due to injury.
“Kobe has the potential to be a big playmaker,” Svhela said.
Place kicker Alex Wilson returns for his senior season after earning all-region second team honors in 2019. He was 14-17 on PATs and 9-10 on field goals with a long of 46 yards.
While there remains much to be finalized and tweaked for the Wolverines, Svehla is pleased with his 2020 squad.
“Without a spring ball or a scrimmage, who knows our outlook?” he said. “But at the same time this is a great group to coach. They work hard and do what we ask them to do.”
