ROSWELL, Ga. — Cal Jennings, a 2015 graduate of Roswell High School, could soon join the U.S. professional soccer ranks after being drafted in the 2020 MLS SuperDraft on Jan. 9. The forward was taken in the first round, 17th overall, by FC Dallas.
The club picked up Jennings following his stellar career at the University of Central Florida.
The Roswell alum became a starter in 2016, his freshman season, and was a consistent scoring threat for the Knights. In 64 games played at UCF, Jennings racked up 46 goals and 16 assists. In his junior and senior seasons, he averaged nearly a goal per game.
Jennings was named the Atlanta Athletic Conference Offensive Player of the Year for 2018 and 2019. He was also named to the United Soccer Coach’s All-America First Team twice. Jennings was also a semifinalist for the Missouri Athletic Club’s Hermann Trophy, which honors the top male and female collegiate soccer players.
UCF earned two appearances in the NCAA DI men’s soccer tournament and captured two AAC regular season championships with Jennings.
Before joining the Knights, Jennings played two seasons with Roswell, notching 13 goals in his freshman season and earning region Player of the Year honors in his junior campaign.
He also played for Georgia United and the North Atlanta Soccer Association.
In a video interview with FC Dallas’ Garrett Melcer, Jennings said he was “extremely happy to get a shot with Dallas.”
“The first thing is to make the team, get a contract and go from there,” Jennings said in the interview. “I’m just excited to show myself and have an opportunity. And I know if I get that, the goals will come.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.