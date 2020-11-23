NORTH FULTON/FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — The first round of the 2020 high school football season kicks off this Friday night with 12 North Fulton and Forsyth County teams beginning their quests for a state title.
CLASS 7A
(1) Milton vs. (4) Peachtree Ridge
Milton will host Peachtree Ridge Friday night following the Eagles’ third straight region championship. The two programs have never faced off before.
With Cedar Grove forfeiting its contest with Milton, the Eagles went 9-0 this season, their first undefeated regular season since 1952.
The Eagles have won their last three games in the first round of the postseason.
Matchup:
Record: Milton (9-0), Peachtree Ridge (4-4)
Points per game: Milton 31, Peachtree Ridge 15
Points allowed per game: Milton 13, Peachtree Ridge 26
2019 playoffs: Milton reached the second round, Peachtree Ridge did not qualify
Local player to watch: Jordan McDonald, Milton junior running back. McDonald compiled 35 carries for 463 yards with eight touchdowns in Milton’s last two games of the regular season.
(2) Roswell vs. (3) Mill Creek
Roswell earned the No. 2 seed from Region 5 to earn a playoff berth for the seventh straight season. The Hornets take on Mill Creek, who is also making its seventh straight playoff appearance.
Roswell will look for revenge with Mill Creek knocking the Hornets out of the 2019 playoffs last year in the first meeting of the teams.
Matchup:
Record: Roswell (7-2), Mill Creek (5-5)
Points per game: Roswell 31, Mill Creek 22
Points allowed per game: Roswell 18, Mill Creek 18
2019 playoffs: Roswell reached the second round, Mill Creek reached the third round
Local player to watch: Robbie Roper, Roswell junior quarterback. Roper compiled 1,859 yards passing with 19 touchdowns in the Hornets’ 9-game regular season.
(1) Norcross vs. (4) South Forsyth
South Forsyth will travel Friday to take on Region 7 champions Norcross Friday night. It is the second straight season the two teams have met in the postseason. The Blue Devils ended South’s 2019 campaign in the first round of the playoffs with a 21-0 win.
The two teams also met in the first round of the 2015 playoffs, a 20-14 win for the War Eagles.
Matchup:
Record: South (5-3), Norcross (10-0)
Points per game: South 40, Norcross 41
Points allowed per game: South 26, Norcross 14
2019 playoffs: South was eliminated in the first round, Norcross was eliminated in the second round
Local player to watch: Mitch Thompson, South Forsyth senior receiver/safety. Thompson hauled in 34 receptions for 865 yards with 10 touchdowns in the regular season on offense while adding three interceptions and 7 pass deflections as a free safety.
(2) Denmark vs. (3) Discovery
Denmark fell short of capturing its first region title Nov. 20, but the Danes are in the postseason for the first time in the program’s 3-year history and will have home-field advantage Friday night.
The game will mark the first meeting of the teams.
Matchup:
Record: Denmark (5-4), Discovery (4-6)
Points per game: Denmark 21, Discovery 18
Points allowed per game: Denmark 17, Discovery 32
2019 playoffs: Neither team earned a playoff berth
Local player to watch: Aaron McLaughlin, Denmark senior quarterback. McLaughlin missed several games early in the season due to injury, but his accurate and powerful arm is a threat to any defense. He also has the ability to move the chain with his legs. Against Lambert, he compiled 249 yards passing and 145 yards rushing with six total touchdowns.
(1) Collins Hill vs. (4) Alpharetta
Alpharetta earned its fifth straight trip to the playoffs under first-year head coach Jason Kervin. As the No. 4 seed from Region 5, the Raiders will go on the road to take on Region 7 champions Collins Hill.
Friday’s matchup will be the second meeting of the two teams this season. Collins Hill downed the Raiders 30-22 on Oct. 2.
Matchup:
Record: Alpharetta (3-5), Collins Hill (8-2)
Points per game: Alpharetta 22, Collins Hill 32
Points allowed per game: Alpharetta 21, Collins Hill 18
2019 playoffs: Both teams were eliminated in the first round
Local players to watch: Alpharetta’s secondary. The Raiders have plenty of talent in the secondary with Stanford commit Jaden Slocum and Dylan Merrell, a Duke commit, but will face a challenging pass offense led by Collins Hill junior quarterback Sam Horn. The Eagles’ QB averaged 255 yards passing per game and had 29 touchdown throws in the regular season. Against Alpharetta, he had 262 yards through the air with four touchdowns.
(1) West Forsyth vs. (4) Meadowcreek
West Forsyth earned its first region championship in eight seasons Nov. 20 with a win over Denmark, and with the title comes the No. 1 seed from Region 6 and home-field advantage in the first round.
The Wolverines have earned a postseason berth the last six seasons and are seeking to advance to the second round for the second time during that span.
Matchup:
Record: West (7-3), Meadowcreek (3-6)
Points per game: West 25, Meadowcreek 26
Points allowed per game: West 18, Meadowcreek 36
2019 playoffs: West was eliminated in the first round, Meadowcreek failed to make the playoffs
Local players to watch: Oscar Delp, West Forsyth junior tight end. Delp is a sizeable target at 6-foot-5, 220 lbs. and has been a go-to target this season compiling 730 yards on 43 receptions with nine total touchdowns.
CLASS 6A
(2) Kell vs. (3) Cambridge
A strong second half of the season propelled Cambridge to its second postseason berth in program history, the first coming in 2016. The Bears will travel to take on Kell in the first round with a chance to earn the program’s first playoff win.
The two teams have faced off three times previously but not since 2015 when the Bears beat the No. 8 ranked Longhorns 21-7.
Record: Cambridge (5-5), Kell (6-3)
Points per game: Cambridge 25, Kell 38
Points allowed per game: Cambridge 23, Kell 24
2019 playoffs: Cambridge did not reach the playoffs, Kell was eliminated in the second round.
Local players to watch: Phillip-Michael Collins, Cambridge senior running back. Collins has been a staple in the Bears backfield since his sophomore season and is a consistent scorer. He racked up 20 carries for 162 yards with four touchdowns against Chattahoochee on Nov. 13.
(1) Allatoona vs. (4) Johns Creek
Johns Creek fell short of winning its third straight region title, but the Gladiators did secure the No. 4 seed from Region 7 to earn their fourth trip to the playoffs in the last five seasons. Johns Creek captured the program’s first playoff win last year.
Friday’s matchup is the first meeting of the teams.
Matchup:
Record: Johns Creek (4-4), Allatoona (9-0)
Points per game: Johns Creek 20, Allatoona 30
Points allowed per game: Johns Creek 20, Allatoona 8
2019 playoffs: Johns Creek was eliminated in the second round, Allatoona was the state runner-up
Local players to watch: Tank Pritchett, Johns Creek senior running back. Pritchett is a powerful rusher who consistently falls forward and can be shifty when needed.
CLASS 5A
(1) Blessed Trinity vs. (4) Chapel Hill
Blessed Trinity begins its quest for the fourth-straight state championship, and first in Class 5A, Friday night at home against Chapel Hill. The matchup is the second all-time between the teams. They first met in the 2016 playoffs with BT earning a 33-0 win.
The Titans have earned a win in the first round of the playoffs in each of the last nine seasons.
BT saw a limited regular season of just six games, but the Titans won each contest.
Matchup:
Record: Blessed Trinity (6-0), Chapel Hill (6-4)
Points per game: Blessed Trinity 46, Chapel Hill 25
Points allowed per game: Blessed Trinity 11, Chapel Hill 23
2019 playoffs: Blessed Trinity won the Class 4A state championship, Chapel Hill did not qualify for the playoffs.
Local players to watch: Justice Haynes, Blessed Trinity sophomore running back. Haynes amassed 1,175 yards in just six games, many of which he saw limited carries in the second half, with 16 touchdowns. In BT’s final regular season game of the year, Haynes rushed for 123 yards and two touchdowns on just three carries. He had 345 yards and five touchdowns against Calhoun.
CLASS A-PRIVATE
(1) Christian Heritage vs. (4) King’s Ridge
King’s Ridge is in the playoffs for the first time in program history with the Tigers earning the No. 4 seed from Region 6-A.
The Tigers face a somewhat familiar foe in Christian Heritage. Both were in Region 6-A when it was divided into subregions. They last met in 2017.
Matchup:
Record: King’s Ridge (3-4), Christian Heritage (7-1)
Points per game: King’s Ridge 16, Christian Heritage 35
Points allowed per game: King’s Ridge 20, Christian Heritage 15
2019 playoffs: King’s Ridge did not qualify, Christian Heritage was eliminated in the first round
Local players to watch: Ethan Joseph, King’s Ridge running back/safety. Joseph can make an impact on both sides of the ball and has been a consistent scorer for the Tigers. Against St. Francis, he compiled 227 rushing yards with four touchdowns.
(2) Mount Pisgah vs. (3) Darlington
Mount Pisgah is back in the playoffs after a two-year absence with the Patriots taking the No. 2 seed from Region 6-A to host Darlington this Friday. It will be the first contest between the opponents in the playoffs.
Mount Pisgah has won its last two games in the first round of the playoffs (2016, 2017).
Matchup:
Record: Mount Pisgah (6-4), Darlington (6-4)
Points per game: Mount Pisgah 29, Darlington 28
Points allowed per game: Mount Pisgah 26, Darlington 17
2019 playoffs: Mount Pisgah did not qualify, Darlington was eliminated in the first round
Local players to watch: Coleman Smith, Mount Pisgah senior quarterback. Smith is one of the top quarterbacks in the state in yards passing with the senior throwing for 2,768 yards in the regular season. He has also accounted for 31 total touchdowns (22 passing, nine rushing).
(1) Fellowship Christian vs. (4) Mt. Paran
Fellowship Christian enters the postseason after capturing its third region title in five years and its third undefeated regular season in the same span. The Paladins are ranked No. 3 in the Class A-Private rankings.
Fellowship takes on a familiar opponent in former region foes Mt. Paran Friday. The two teams met five times between 2016 and 2019 with Fellowship winning four of those contests, including a quarterfinals meeting in 2016.
However, Mt. Paran has not been playing up to its powerhouse caliber this year. The Eagles were winless until the final week of the regular season.
The Paladins are averaging a staggering 50 points per game while only allowing 10. They will look to avoid any rustiness Friday having not played a game since Nov. 6.
Matchup:
Record: Fellowship Christian (8-0), Mt. Paran (1-6)
Points per game: Fellowship 50, Mt. Paran 14
Points allowed per game: Fellowship 10, Mt. Paran 23
2019 playoffs: Both teams were eliminated in the third round
Local players to watch: Murphy Reeves, Fellowship Christian senior running back. In just 93 carries this season, Reeves has compiled 1,350 yards rushing with 19 touchdowns. He has rushed for over 100 yards in each of Fellowship’s contests this season, averaging 169 yards on the ground each game.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.