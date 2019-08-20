NORTH FULTON/FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — Most local teams will face all the same opponents as last season under the two-year scheduling cycle, but Johns Creek, West Forsyth and Milton will take trips outside the state to compete.
Perhaps the most significant for Georgia high school football is Milton’s game against JSerra Catholic in Bellflower, Calif. Though the game will not be the first matchup of a Georgia and California team — Colquitt County and Hillgrove have faced California schools — Milton will be the first program to play in the Golden State.
The defending Class 7A state champions will face JSerra at St. John Bosco High School in the Trinity League vs. the USA showcase, which includes three games featuring some of the nation’s top high school teams.
The contest is one of three prestigious games for the Eagles to open their season. Milton faces Buford Aug. 23 in the Corky Kell Classic at Coolray Field and will host rivals Alpharetta in the Freedom Bowl on Aug. 29 before traveling to California.
Milton’s Region 5-AAAAAAA foe West Forsyth will also make a trip beyond Georgia’s border, but not quite as far as the West Coast.
The Wolverines will finish their home-and-home series against Alabama’s Hewitt-Trussville High School on Aug. 30. The Huskies are the No. 4 ranked team in Alabama according to MaxPreps.
West fell short of taking down the Huskies last season at home, falling 38-30.
Three weeks after their matchup with Hewitt-Trussville, West will take on McCallie School of Chattanooga, Tenn., in the second game of a home-and-home series. West fell in last year’s contest, 31-14, in Chattanooga.
Johns Creek has two out-of-state opponents on its schedule again this season after hosting a South Carolina team and traveling to Washington, D.C. last year.
The Gladiators will travel to close out their home-and-home series with Fairfield Central of Winnsboro, S.C., on Aug. 23. Johns Creek took down Fairfield, 48-21, to open its 2018 season.
A week later, the Gladiators go on the road to Orlando, Fla., to face Jones High School.
No other local school has changes in opponents this year. However, all games have been pushed back a week due to the GHSA football season starting a week earlier than last season.
