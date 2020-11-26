JOHNS CREEK, Ga. — Northview High School senior Erica Scutt has formally committed to play Division I Golf at Austin Peay State University in Clarksville, Tenn.
In a signing ceremony at the high school Nov. 11, Erica and her parents, Josh and Amy Scutt of Johns Creek, signed the documents making it official.
Erica, captain of her high school golf team, has amassed an impressive junior golf record which includes not only numerous junior golf tournament wins but also Georgia Junior PGA Player of the Year, Southern States Junior PGA Player of the Year, Olde Atlanta Golf Club Ladies Club Championships in 2020 and 2018 and a 2017 Windermere Ladies Club Championship.
