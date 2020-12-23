NORTH METRO, Ga. — North Fulton talent swept player of the year honors for Region 6-A (Private) with the announcement of the all-region selections for the 2020 season.
The following players were named all region;
Player of the Year: Murphy Reeves, Fellowship Christian senior running back
Coach of the Year: Al Morrell, Fellowship Christian
Offensive Player of the Year: Coleman Smith, Mount Pisgah Christian senior quarterback
Defensive Player of the Year: Ethan Joseph, King’s Ridge Christian junior defensive back
Lineman of the Year: Nick Jackson, Mount Pisgah Christian senior guard/defensive end
First-team offense:
QB: Jesse Whiting, Lakeview Academy
RB: Gianni Dorsey, St. Francis
RB: Ben Puckett, Lakeview Academy
WR: Nick Speros, Mount Pisgah Christian
WR: Sam Perrott, Lakeview Academy
WR/TE: Cole Spence, Mount Pisgah Christian
TE: Brady Niblock, Fellowship Christian
OL: Charlie Patterson, Fellowship Christian
OL: Reid Robinson, Fellowship Christian
OL: David Bertrand, Mount Pisgah Christian
OL: Linger Gao, Mount Pisgah Christian
OL: Christian Haynes, Lakeview Academy
ATH: Eli Hildebrandt, Fellowship Christian
First-team defense
DL: Joey Archer, Fellowship Christian
DL: Sean Michael-Sargent, Fellowship Christian
DL: Parker Allen, Lakeview Academy,
ILB: Nathan Nardone, Fellowship Christian
ILB: Caleb McClung, Fellowship Christian
ILB: Luke Cooper, Lakeview Academy
ILB: Dean Giacobbe, King’s Ridge Christian
ILB: Joy Chane, Mount Pisgah Christian
OLB: Lawson Haigler, Fellowship Christian
OLB: Jayven Hall, Fellowship Christian
OLB: Happy Chane, Mount Pisgah Christian
OLB: Landon Hanes, Lakeview Academy
DB: Garrett Sutherland, Mount Pisgah Christian
DB: Josh Cole, Fellowship Christian
DB: Kyle Elphick, Fellowship Christian
DB: Brad Spence, Mount Pisgah Christian
DB: Jordan Brewer, Fellowship Christian,
ATH: Josh Flynn, King’s Ridge Christian
First-team specialists
K: Logan Hewlett, King’s Ridge Christian
P: Owen Lindsay, Mount Pisgah Christian
LS: Caleb McClung, Fellowship Christian
Second-team offense
RB: Zachery Pitts, King’s Ridge Christian
RB: Fisher Edwards, King’s Ridge Christian
WR: Camden Lusk, St. Francis
WR: Clay Shepler, Fellowship Christian
WR: Gabe Carter, Mount Pisgah Christian
WR: Skyler Thellman, Lakeview Academy
OL: Mason Dailey, St. Francis
OL: Elias Cloy, St. Francis
OL: John Howley, St. Francis
OL: Everett Gansereit, Mount Pisgah Christian
OL: Aaron Kruse, Mount Pisgah Christian
OL: Noah Smith, King’s Ridge Christian
OL: Calen Nichols, Fellowship Christian
Second-team defense
DL: Jabriel Muhammad, St. Francis
DL: Hamil Owens, Lakeview Academy
DL: Jack Williams, Lakeview Academy
DL: Cole Chapman, Fellowship Christian
DL: Sean Ainsworth, Mount Pisgah Christian
ILB: Marcellus Hazelton, St. Francis
OLB: Riley Bennett, Mount Pisgah Christian
OLB: Bodie Blackwell, Lakeview Academy
OLB: Quentin Grimes, King’s Ridge Christian
DB: Al Geiger, St. Francis
DB: Tyler Peck, Lakeview Academy
DB: Moose Washburne, Fellowship Christian
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.