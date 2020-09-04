NORTH FULTON/FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — The outlook for playing a full high school football season in 2020 is still hazy, but no matter what lay ahead, the hopes of at least putting on game uniforms once was met this week with several local schools in action.
Programs under Forsyth County Schools were permitted to play this week, the first week the GHSA allowed games, and some private schools contested games. Fulton County Schools programs will have to wait another two weeks to lace up their cleats. The district announced last month all fall sports were postponed until the week of Sept. 14, delaying the kickoff for those teams until Sept. 18.
Blessed Trinity vs. Forsyth Central (CANCELLED)
Friday’s matchup between Blessed Trinity and Forsyth Central was cancelled several hours before kickoff with an announcement that players from Blessed Trinity had tested positive for COVID-19.
With protocols for returning to play following positive COVID-19 cases, Blessed Trinity’s game against Marist scheduled for next Friday will either be postponed or cancelled. The GHSA has also implemented a 5-day re-acclimation period for teams returning to play following positive COVID-19 cases, so the Titans’ game against St. Pius X Sept. 18 will likely be also be postponed or cancelled.
Forsyth Central will now have its season opener Friday at home against Etowah.
Denmark Greater Atlanta Christian
Game to be played Sept. 5 at 5:30 p.m. at Greater Atlanta Christian
West Forsyth 42, Mays 6
West Forsyth kicked off the first night of the 2020 GHSA season Wednesday in the Corky Kell Classic and earned a dominant win over Mays. West’s win came in its first game under head coach David Svehla.
The Wolverines scored on their opening three possessions and continue to pour on points for a five-touchdown lead at the half.
Quarterback Keegan Stover had three touchdown passes with T.J. Jennings hauling in the first score of the night and Oscar Delp adding two scoring receptions.
Tailback Daba Fofana had a standout performance with over 150 combined offensive yards and three touchdowns while only playing until midway through the third quarter.
Defensively, Drew Southern recovered a fumble and Dalton Tjong had an interception. Mays was held to 202 yards, most of which came with West’s second-team defense
West will have a few days extra to prepare for their road matchup with Class 5A powerhouse Cartersville Friday.
Lambert 34, Campbell 9
After a slow start Friday night, Lambert picked up momentum to kick off the Tommy Watson coaching era with a lopsided win over Campbell at home.
Campbell’s offensive moved the ball effectively in the first half, but Lambert’s defense had two red zone stands to keep the Spartans to three field goals. Those kicks proved to be their only points of the game.
Kojo Antwi hauled in a receiver screen and scampered into the end zone in the second quarter to put the halftime score at 9-7.
Lambert used two early Campbell turnovers to turn the tide in the third quarter. The Longhorns recovered a fumble on the opening kickoff of the period to set up a Darren Guy rushing score that put Lambert in the lead for good.
On the Spartans ensuing drive, Jack Wise hauled in an interception, and a few plays later, Robert Riddle scored on a 19-yard rush to extend Lambert’s lead to 20-9.
Guy scored his second touchdown midway through the fourth, and quarterback James Tyre had a 60-yard scoring run for some added insurance.
Lambert is back at home Friday to take on Lassiter.
North Forsyth 35, Alcovy 3
North Forsyth opened its season Friday night at home with a stout win over Class 6A's Alcovy.
North's defense opened the scoring with a fumble recovered in the end zone. In the second quarter, the Raiders recovered another Alcovy fumble to set up a Jared Lucero rushing score before pushing the lead to 21-0 with a touchdown pass from Brady Meitz.
North added two touchdowns in the third quarter, including Meitz's second score of the night, to seal the win.
The Raiders take on Harrison at home Friday.
Fellowship Christian 43, Christian Heritage 21
Fellowship Christian won its seventh straight season opener Friday night with a win over its former region rivals Christian Heritage. The win was the Paladins first over Heritage, who entered the game with a 6-0 record against Fellowship.
The Paladins trailed 14-2 after two quarters but turned it around in the second half to run away with the contest.
Senior quarterback Eli Hildebrandt connected with tailback Josh Cole for the Paladins for a touchdown and running back Murphy Reeves scored from 52-yards out to give Fellowship a 16-14 lead in the third.
A fumble recovery by defensive end Cole Chapman set up a 39-yard touchdown run from Lawson Haigler.
Christian Heritage cut the lead to 23-21 early in the fourth quarter, but another long touchdown run of 57 yards from Reeves and a 12-yard score from Cole put Fellowship in control, 37-21.
Sophomore linebacker Kyle Elphick earned Fellowship’s second defensive score of the night with an interception returned 90 yards for a touchdown with three minutes remaining.
Fellowship will welcome First Baptist Academy out of Florida next week.
Wesleyan 45, Mount Pisgah 14
Mount Pisgah’s challenging non-region schedule kicked off Friday with the Patriots taking a loss to powerhouse Wesleyan, the 2019 Class-A Private state runner-up.
Wesleyan led 17-0 at the half and padded that lead with three touchdowns in the opening 7 minutes of the third quarter.
Junior quarterback Coleman Smith got the Patriots on the board with a 65-yard touchdown pass late in the third. He earned his second score of the game with a 3-yard keeper with 10 minutes remaining in the game.
The Patriots are in for another challenge Friday when they take on former region rivals Mount Paran Christian.
North Cobb Christian 38, St. Francis 7
North Cobb Christian continued to frustrate St. Francis Friday night, downing the Knights in their season-opener for the third straight year. Unlike the prior two meetings, which North Cobb won by a combined 15 points, the Eagles left no doubt Friday night.
North Cobb needed just 21 minutes of game time to rack up 38 points, including a long interception return for a touchdown. The Knights’ offense was held at bay through the night, their sole touchdown, a rush from Gianni Dorsey, came in the final minutes of the game.
The Knights play their home-opener Friday against Athens Christian.
Other scores:
Aug 28: Harvester Christian Academy 40, Pinecrest Academy 32 (Georgia Association of Private and Parochial Schools 8-man football)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.