ATLANTA, Ga. — North Fulton swim and dive programs stood a cut above the rest again at the 2021 GHSA championship meet at Georgia Tech Feb. 2-6. The Johns Creek boys program won its second overall state championship in three years with several other schools earning podium finishes.
Several local swimmers took individual state titles.
Johns Creek boys outpaced the field by a wide margin to return to the top spot on the podium for the second time in three years. The Gladiators compiled 408.5 points, more than 100 points above Dalton which finished in second.
Johns Creek senior Andrew Simmons added another individual state title to his resume, taking first in the 200-yard freestyle event. Simmons was also the state runner-up in the 200-yard individual medley for the second straight year.
The Gladiators’ championship was also driven by its relay teams. Simmons, Preston Browne, Britton Spann and Taylor Eaton were second in the 200-yard medley relay. Simmons, Browne, Eaton and Carson Kennedy were state runner-up in the 400-yard freestyle relay.
Kennedy, Davey Ryan, Anthony Margarite and Jason Bao were fourth in the 200-yard free relay.
The Johns Creek girls tied for sixth in team scores. Freshman Ayla Debowsky placed third in the 1-meter dive, senior Allison Swift was eighth in 100 free, freshman Daphne Petrie was sixth in the 200 free and the 500 event and the 400 free relay team placed sixth.
The Centennial girls continued their streak of top-5 finishes in team scores, placing fourth overall with two individual state titles.
Junior Madeline Singletary earned a state championship in the 200 free and was third in the 500-yard event. Freshman Allsion Kasik took a state crown in her first state meet, pacing the field in the 100 breaststroke.
Kasik, Singletary, Hannah Collerrette and Gabby Born were fourth in the 200 medley relay and fifth in the 400 freestyle relay.
The Centennial boys improved on their fifth-place finish in team scores last year to place fourth overall.
After finishing as state runner-up in the 200 free and 500 free last year, junior Sebastien Sergile broke through to win the state title in both events.
Sergile also led the Knights’ 200 medley relay team to a state championship, along with Aidan Saunders, Justin Bender and Caleb Paek. The group was third in the 200-freestyle relay.
Bender finished as state runner-up in the 100-yard breaststroke.
The Cambridge girls program also had another strong showing, placing as state runner-up in team scores for Class 6A.
Sophie Brison, Jayla Brown, Claire Kerber and Kate Kerber edged Lassiter for the state championship in the medley relay.
Brison came up just short of repeating as state champion in the individual medley and backstroke, placing as runner-up in both events.
Junior Emilija Ragaine was fourth in 1-meter dive, Claire Kerber was fourth in 100 fly and Brown was fifth in the 100 free.
The Cambridge boys were ninth in team scores, led by top-10 finishes from juniors Benjamin Grottle and Michael O’Connor and senior William Blood. Along with Oleg Kolesnikov, the Bears top swimmers captured sixth in the 200-medley relay.
The Alpharetta boys finished as state runner-up in Class 7A, a year after placing second overall in the 6A team scores.
The boys were led by a host of top-5 finishes in relay races and several individual state runner-up placements.
The Radiers’ 400-yard free relay team of Charles Lu, Jack Casey, Nathan Jin and Phillip Kuznetsov was third, with the 200-yard team of Lu, Jin, Peter Ming and Thomas Xiao placing fourth.
Casey, Kuznetson, Xiao and Meng teamed up for a fifth-place finish in the 200-yard medley relay.
In individual races, Casey was the state runner-up in the 500 free and fourth in the 200-yard event. Meng was seventh and fifth, respectively, in the two events.
Jin also earned a state runner-up finish in the individual medley. He was fourth in the 100-yard breaststroke, beating out teammate Xiao in fifth.
Charles Lu earned two podium finishes, placing second in the 50-yard free and third in the 100-yard event.
The Alpharetta girls also had a strong showing with a fifth-place finish overall.
Senior Alicia Henry retained her title as state champ in the 100-yard breast stroke to lead the Raiders. Henry was fourth in the 100 free with teammate Alexandria Clark in sixth.
Clark was third in the butterfly, and Lauren Hinton was fourth in the 100 free and sixth in the 50-yard free.
Alpharetta’s 200-yard medley relay team was third, and its 400 free relay team came in fourth.
Milton’s boys program cracked into the top-10 in team scores this season, placing sixth overall.
The Eagles were again led by junior Cooper Cook, who captured the state championship in the 200 free and was third in the backstroke.
Cook, along with Patrick Carr, Connor Kazmi and William Coady, took state runner-up in the 200- and 400-yard freestyle relay competitions.
Kazmi, and Coady also placed in the top-10 in individual races.
The Milton girls were 13th overall in Class 7A.
Junior Melissa Leutgers had the top finish for the Eagles by placing fourth in the 50-yard free. She was 10th in the butterfly.
Senior Sydney Scalise placed ninth in 200- and 500-yard free.
Chattahoochee was 15th in boys team scores and 18th in girls competition. Freshman Landon Salter led the boys with a top-10 finish in the 500 free.
Katie Wong led the girls by placing third in the individual medley and seventh in the 100 fly.
Roswell junior Cecelia Rubio led the Hornets girls with an eighth-place finish in backstroke
The Blessed Trinity boys earned a top-10 with Daniel Batallion placing fourth in the 200 free and fifth in the 500 free. Junior Mitch Doorley took 10th in the backstroke. The BT girls were ninth in the medley relay, with Amelia Cooper finishing third in the 200 free and in the 500 free.
The Northview boys were 15th in team scores, with William Gavin and Ethan Liu earning top-10 finishes in individual races.
Mount Pisgah led the local A-3A girls programs by placing 11th. Junior Emma Livezey was third in the 100 free and seventh in the backstroke
Pablo Marin led the King’s Ridge boys with a fifth-place finish in the butterfly, with freshman Joel Strauss fourth in the 500 free.
St. Francis junior Gia Pergolini led the girls program by placing fourth in the backstroke and seventh in the 50 free.
