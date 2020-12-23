zach harris

Cambridge junior quarterback Zach Harris looks downfield in the Bears' season opener against Creekview. Harris was named the 2020 Region 7-6A Offensive Player of the Year. 

 ZACH SHUGAN/HERALD

NORTH FULTON, Ga. — All-region football selection for 7-6A were announced this week and are rich with talent from North Fulton athletes.

While Cherokee County newcomers to the region took most of the highest accolades for the 2020 season, Cambridge quarterback Zach Harris was named Offensive Player of the Year in his junior campaign.

The Bears, who won their first playoff game in program history this season, led all North Fulton teams with nine players earning all-region honors. McCall Bennett, Cambridge head coach Craig Bennett’s daughter, was named second-team all-region kicker to become perhaps the first female player to earn all-region accolades for 7-6A.

Region Player of the Year: Amehre Morrison, River Ridge

Offensive Player of the Year: Zach Harris, Cambridge

Defensive Player of the Year: Khalil Anderson, Riverwood

Coach of the Year: Mike Collins, River Ridge

First-team offense

QB: Carson Lathem (JR), River Ridge

RB: Phillip-Michael Collins (SR), Cambridge

RB: Jaden Mitchell (SR), Sequoyah

WR: Hayden Gardella (SR), Cambridge

WR: Jahmal Smith (SR), Chattahoochee

WR: Donovan Logan (SR), Riverwood

TE: Riley Caines(SR), River Ridge

OL: Mathew DuBois (JR), Cambridge

OL: Anthony Dorr (SR), Creekview

OL: Telmo Yturralde (SR), River Ridge

OL: Cam Cochran (SR), River Ridge

OL: Nathan Bukovich (SR), Chattahoochee

First-team defense

DL: David Alexander (SR), Johns Creek

DL: Sam Minozzi (SR), Creekview

DL: Cole Nelson (SR), Johns Creek

DL: Brian Bradley (JR), River Ridge

DL: Jonathan Brown (SR), Riverwood

LB: Grant Anderson (SR), Creekview

LB: Luke Ritter (SR), Cambridge

LB: Thaxton Gallagher (JR), Johns Creek

LB: Burke Cigelske (JR), Riverwood

LB: Joseph Silva (SR), Sequoyah

DB: Cale Williams (JR), Creekview

DB: Scotty Rutherford (SR), River Ridge

DB: Luke Kramer (SR), Cambridge

DB: Zack Cigelske (JR), Riverwood

UTILITY: Matthew Traynor (SO), Sequoyah

K: Steven Zurita (SR), Sequoyah

P: Josh Huiet (SR), Johns Creek

Second-team offense

QB: Jaylen Smith (SR), Chattahoochee

RB: Tyler Stevens (JR), Creekview

RB: Dylan Parr (SR), Johns Creek

WR: Julian Nixon (SR), Centennial

WR: Jordan Palmer (SR), Chattahoochee

WR: Jackson Head (SO), River Ridge

TE: AJ Vaccaro (JR), Creekview

OL: Jackson Morley (SR), Cambridge

OL: Daniel Calhoun (FR), Centennial

OL: Justin Jaillet (SR), Centennial

OL: George Thomas (JR), Riverwood

OL: Temitayo Ogundele (SO), Sequoyah

Second-team defense

DL: Jordan Marks (SR), Centennial

DL: Tillman Weaver (JR), Riverwood

DL: Kemar Plummer (JR), Sequoyah

DL: Avery Born (JR), Sequoyah

LB: Brooks Morley (SO), Cambridge

LB: Xavier Hood (SO), Centennial

LB: Liam Bruton (SR), River Ridge

LB: Aidan Bruton (SR), River Ridge

DB: Nick Steward (SR), Creekview

DB: Terian Willians (JR), Johns Creek

DB: Jack Blackman (SR), Sequoyah

DB: Johnsley Barbas (SO), Centennial

UTILITY: John Stegenga (SR), Johns Creek

K: McCall Bennett (JR), Cambridge

P: Nathan West (SR), Riverwood

