NORTH FULTON, Ga. — All-region football selection for 7-6A were announced this week and are rich with talent from North Fulton athletes.
While Cherokee County newcomers to the region took most of the highest accolades for the 2020 season, Cambridge quarterback Zach Harris was named Offensive Player of the Year in his junior campaign.
The Bears, who won their first playoff game in program history this season, led all North Fulton teams with nine players earning all-region honors. McCall Bennett, Cambridge head coach Craig Bennett’s daughter, was named second-team all-region kicker to become perhaps the first female player to earn all-region accolades for 7-6A.
Region Player of the Year: Amehre Morrison, River Ridge
Offensive Player of the Year: Zach Harris, Cambridge
Defensive Player of the Year: Khalil Anderson, Riverwood
Coach of the Year: Mike Collins, River Ridge
First-team offense
QB: Carson Lathem (JR), River Ridge
RB: Phillip-Michael Collins (SR), Cambridge
RB: Jaden Mitchell (SR), Sequoyah
WR: Hayden Gardella (SR), Cambridge
WR: Jahmal Smith (SR), Chattahoochee
WR: Donovan Logan (SR), Riverwood
TE: Riley Caines(SR), River Ridge
OL: Mathew DuBois (JR), Cambridge
OL: Anthony Dorr (SR), Creekview
OL: Telmo Yturralde (SR), River Ridge
OL: Cam Cochran (SR), River Ridge
OL: Nathan Bukovich (SR), Chattahoochee
First-team defense
DL: David Alexander (SR), Johns Creek
DL: Sam Minozzi (SR), Creekview
DL: Cole Nelson (SR), Johns Creek
DL: Brian Bradley (JR), River Ridge
DL: Jonathan Brown (SR), Riverwood
LB: Grant Anderson (SR), Creekview
LB: Luke Ritter (SR), Cambridge
LB: Thaxton Gallagher (JR), Johns Creek
LB: Burke Cigelske (JR), Riverwood
LB: Joseph Silva (SR), Sequoyah
DB: Cale Williams (JR), Creekview
DB: Scotty Rutherford (SR), River Ridge
DB: Luke Kramer (SR), Cambridge
DB: Zack Cigelske (JR), Riverwood
UTILITY: Matthew Traynor (SO), Sequoyah
K: Steven Zurita (SR), Sequoyah
P: Josh Huiet (SR), Johns Creek
Second-team offense
QB: Jaylen Smith (SR), Chattahoochee
RB: Tyler Stevens (JR), Creekview
RB: Dylan Parr (SR), Johns Creek
WR: Julian Nixon (SR), Centennial
WR: Jordan Palmer (SR), Chattahoochee
WR: Jackson Head (SO), River Ridge
TE: AJ Vaccaro (JR), Creekview
OL: Jackson Morley (SR), Cambridge
OL: Daniel Calhoun (FR), Centennial
OL: Justin Jaillet (SR), Centennial
OL: George Thomas (JR), Riverwood
OL: Temitayo Ogundele (SO), Sequoyah
Second-team defense
DL: Jordan Marks (SR), Centennial
DL: Tillman Weaver (JR), Riverwood
DL: Kemar Plummer (JR), Sequoyah
DL: Avery Born (JR), Sequoyah
LB: Brooks Morley (SO), Cambridge
LB: Xavier Hood (SO), Centennial
LB: Liam Bruton (SR), River Ridge
LB: Aidan Bruton (SR), River Ridge
DB: Nick Steward (SR), Creekview
DB: Terian Willians (JR), Johns Creek
DB: Jack Blackman (SR), Sequoyah
DB: Johnsley Barbas (SO), Centennial
UTILITY: John Stegenga (SR), Johns Creek
K: McCall Bennett (JR), Cambridge
P: Nathan West (SR), Riverwood
