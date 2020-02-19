NORTH FULTON, Ga. — North Fulton swim and dive teams had standout performances at the 2020 GHSA swim and dive state championships Feb. 6-8. Dozens of athletes earned state titles, the girls teams of Blessed Trinity and Cambridge won team titles, and North Fulton schools nearly swept the boys and girls podium in Class 6A.
Blessed Trinity
Blessed Trinity girls swim and dive captured its second state championship in three years by outscoring Chamblee by 17 points for the Class 4A-5A title.
The girls team ended the meet with a state title-clinching performance in the 400-yard freestyle relay. Rachel Saxon, Maggie Pokorny, Amelia Cooper and Grace Findlay teamed up to outpace the field by over two seconds to capture the championship in the event and clinch the state title.
Pokorny, Baker, Tessa Weidner and Lauren Presley earned fourth in the 200-yard freestyle and the BT 200-yard medley relay team earned seventh.
The Titans girls also had notable individual performances.
Grace Findlay placed fifth in the girls 200 freestyle ahead of Pokorny in sixth and Cooper in eight. Findlay also raced to seventh in the 100 free.
Saxon was fourth in the 200-yard individual medley and fifth in the 100-yard backstroke. Cooper placed third in the 500-yard free, Pokorny was eighth in the 100 fly and Katie and Loren Baker added top-15 finishes.
The BT boys placed seventh in team scores led by Daniel Batallion, who placed fifth in the 200-yard freestyle and fifth in the 500-yard event. Batallion joined Joseph Palmich, Patrick White and Nate Matthews to place fifth in the 200-yard medley relay.
Centennial
Centennial had a strong showing at the state meet with the defending state champion girls team placing third in 6A team scores and the boys finishing fifth.
The girls were led by Madeline Singletary who notched two state runner-up finishes in the 200- and 500-yard freestyle events. Singletary, Hannah Collerette, Alexis Bender and Katharine Ward placed third in the 200-yard medley relay and third in the 400-yard free relay.
Ward placed third in the 100-yard breaststroke and was fifth in the 200-yard individual medley. Collerette notched a top-5 in the 50-yard freestyle.
Sebastian Sergile led the Knights in boys competition by placing as state runner-up in the 200- and 500-yard freestyle events. Sergile tied with a Cambridge swimmer for second in the 200, but took the spot based on his preliminary time.
Ben Engel also took a state runner-up finish in the 1-meter dive.
Sergile, Justin Bender, Bryan Teffeteller and Rhese Goodsite were fifth in the 200-yard freestyle relay.
Chattahoochee
Lilly Kasra earned the top finish for Chattahoochee at the state meet, finishing as runner-up in the 100-yard freestyle just 0.18 seconds off state title pace. Kasra earned another podium by placing third in the 100-yard backstroke.
Kasra, Katie Wong, Danielle Urban and Seema Chavis placed fourth in the 200-yard medley relay and were eighth in the 400-yard event.
Wong placed third in the 200-yard individual medley and was fifth in the 100-yard breaststroke.
Johns Creek
Though Johns Creek could not replicate its state championship from last season, the Gladiators still had standout performances at the state meet. The boys finished third in team scores and the girls in fourth.
The Gladiators notched one individual state championship when Andrew Simmons paced the field in the 100-yard backstroke. Simmons was just 0.3 seconds off state title pace in the 200-yard individual medley to finish as state runner-up.
Simmons, Preston Browne, Jason Bao and Jason Steel edged Alpharetta for second in the 200-yard individual medley. Browne, Bao, Steel and Davis Hsi were third in the 200-yard freestyle relay. The boys notched another podium finish in relay competition with the 400-yard freestyle relay team of Simmons, Eaton, Hsi and Carson Kennedy finishing third.
Eaton earned top-5 finishes in the 200-yard individual medley and 100-yard backstroke. Brown and Hsi were in the top-10 of the 100-yard fly, and Jason Steel was state runner up in the 50-yard freestyle and fourth in the 100-yard backstroke.
Adeline Farrington, Evelyn Hendrick, Allison Swift and McKenzie Rowan placed third in the girls 200-yard freestyle relay.
Farrington added to her success by placing as the state runner-up in the 200-yard individual medley and 100-yard breaststroke. Swift was fourth in the 500-yard freestyle, and Bella Cicogna placed sixth in the 100-yard fly.
Mount Pisgah
Mount Pisgah’s Emma Livezey led the Patriots with two top-10s in individual races and earned eighth in the 200-yard medley relay with Madison Childress, Haley Agin and Julia Franz. Livezey placed fifth in the 100-yard freestyle and sixth in the 100 back.
Childress notched 13th in the 100-yard breaststroke.
